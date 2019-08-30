Frisco whoops Woodrow Wilson in season opener

DALLAS – The Jeff Harbert era at Frisco kicked off on the right foot.
The Frisco football team dominated its season opener Thursday night on the road against Woodrow Wilson and cruised to a 45-17 victory over the Wildcats.
The win marked the first-ever triumph for first-year head coach Harbert, and his team did so in convincing fashion.
“This feels great,” he said. “Anytime your ball club can come out and do the things that they have been coached to do is a great feeling and a great way to start off the season.”
Although Frisco outgained Wilson by just 48 total yards, while the Wildcats also recorded more first downs (18) than the Raccoons (14), Harbert’s unit was able to get the job done by producing turnovers – four, to be exact.
After not forcing an interception throughout the entire 2017 campaign, the Raccoons picked off Wilson sophomore quarterback Sam Fennegan four times on the night, one of which was returned to the house by junior linebacker and running back Donta’ Reece.
The pick-six put the finishing touches on the blowout to give Frisco a 45-10 lead with 6:59 left on the clock, while Reece also made an impact offensively with 43 total yards.
“[Reece] ran the ball for us a lot early on, and then he made some key plays for us on defense with the punctuation mark on the score,” Harbert said. “Any time you can turn the ball over, it is huge. It sets your offense up and two of them led directly to scores. It makes the night a heck of a lot easier come the fourth quarter.”
Turnovers weren’t the only thing setting up the Frisco offense with fantastic field position, as standout special teams play also aided the Raccoons on the game’s opening drive.
Wilson started the contest out on a sour note when it was only able to get the ball out to its own 2-yard line before going three-and-out, which forced a punt from deep within its own end zone. To make matters worse, the Wildcats bobbled the punt attempt only for the ball to trickle through the back of the end zone for a safety to give Frisco an early 2-0 advantage.
Following a defensive pass interference call on Frisco’s third play from scrimmage just moments later, the Raccoons wasted no time crossing the pylon when Frisco junior quarterback Caree’ Green connected with junior wide receiver Chase Lowery on a 29-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead to double digits.
After a 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Blake May just three minutes later, set up by a Kenmunta’ Miller interception, Frisco did not score again until the midway mark of the third quarter.
During that dry spell, Wilson scored on an 18-play drive early in the second stanza only to recover a Frisco fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Then, the Raccoons fell short on a 42-yard field goal attempt before a 23-yard Marshall Prathers field goal cut the Frisco lead to 16-10 with 8:58 left in the third.
But the Frisco offense resurrected shortly after when Green led a five-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Myles May to make it 24-10.
Over the years, the Raccoons have primarily been a run-heavy ballclub that sometimes rarely even attempts one pass on any given night. In Thursday’s victory over Wilson, Frisco still ran the rock 24 times, but Green also completed all six of his throws for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
“The biggest thing I liked from [Green] was his composure,” Harbert said. “I was very pleased with him tonight and his very first start was even better than I could expect. He set the bar high, so we’re expecting big things from him.”
An interception by Mays on Wilson’s next possession then set up an 11-yard touchdown scamper by senior running back Bryson Clemmons, which was then followed up by another Frisco takeaway.
Without blinking an eye, Harbert and Co. had extended its lead to 45-10 and solidified a stellar Week One pounding over the Wildcats.
“I felt like tonight was a really good team effort,” Harbert said. “There wasn’t one guy that you can put your finger on that won the game for us, because we had a lot of people making plays and doing good things.”
Frisco looks to start the season 2-0 next week when it hits the road to take on Melissa.
