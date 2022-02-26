GARLAND—For all the standout performers and performances that Liberty has enjoyed during its recent run, defense has been the foundation for its success.
The Redhawks have consistently found ways to take good teams completely out of their rhythm, and that has been the key reason they have made three consecutive trips to the state finals, including bringing home the Class 5A championship two years ago.
That winning formula was on display once again on Friday, as Liberty stifled Red Oak from the opening tip and was hardly threatened on its way to a 56-27 victory in a Class 5A Region 2 semifinal game at the Curtis Culwell Center.
The Redhawks (35-5) once again advance to the regional championship where they will see a familiar face as they take on district rival Memorial (35-5), who had earlier picked up a 56-45 win over North Forney, at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Culwell Center for the right to make the trip to the state tournament in San Antonio next week.
Liberty put the clamps on Red Oak from start to finish, as it never trailed on the night.
The Redhawks held the Hawks to just 2-of-20 shooting in the first half.
By the time Red Oak got its first field goal—a 3-pointer from Courtney Bluitt—there was only 1:28 left before halftime and Liberty had already built a 22-5 lead.
The Redhawks were not red-hot themselves to start, but Jazzy Owens-Barnett scored seven of her 19 points in the opening frame and Za’naiha Hensley added a putback to take a 9-1 lead.
With the defense still stifling the Hawks on the other end, Liberty continued to build on its lead, as Keyera Roseby scored inside and knocked down a free-throw-line jumper, Owens-Barnett made a pair of free throws, Kamen Wong drained a 3-pointer and Hensley hit a 6-footer to push the advantage to 20-1.
Though Red Oak started showing signs of life during the final two minutes of the quarter, Roseby banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Redhawks a 28-7 lead at halftime.
Roseby, who also had 19 points, scored inside sandwiched between a pair of baskets from Owens-Barnett as the lead swelled to 34-12 early in the third quarter.
Despite the large deficit, the Hawks kept battling, as Amiya Bowie scored five points and Dawson Jemerson splashed a 3-pointer, but Liberty had an answer, getting layups from Jezelle Moreno, Roseby and Owens-Barnett as they took a 42-21 lead to the fourth.
Though merely academic at that point, Liberty closed strong, as Ashley Anderson hit a pair of jumpers and Hensley and Roseby added layups as part of a 14-6 run to finish off the victory.
Saturday marked the third time that Liberty and Memorial will meet this season, with the two teams having split the first two meetings.
The rubber match will not only mean bragging rights, it will mean a trip to the state tournament.
