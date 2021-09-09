There is still a long way to go in the 9-5A volleyball season, and anything can happen, but through the first two weeks, Reedy and Heritage have elevated themselves from the pack, as each improved to 4-0 on Tuesday.
The Lions moved to 15-5 overall with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of Frisco.
Camryn Hill paced Reedy with 10 kills and a pair of blocks, Sadie Shaw had six kills and two blocks and Halle Schroder added six kills and three aces.
The Lions had 11 different player record kills and combined for 16 aces, led by Jordan Chapman, who had a big all-around match with five aces, seven digs and a team-high 17 assists. Ella Gambler tacked on a trio of aces and eight digs in the winning effort.
The Coyotes also had a smooth time on Tuesday in a 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of Lebanon Trail.
Jordan Wehr did a good job running the offense, dealing out 36 assists to go along with nine digs and three aces, and Kennedy Crociata also played a key role in the back with 27 digs.
Brevynn Johnson led the way at the net with 18 kills and four blocks, Mia Moore had 12 kills and Cierra Deward chipped in with three blocks.
Independence and Wakeland picked up victories on Tuesday to remain a game back at 3-1.
The Knights earned a 25-17, 25-22, 26-24 victory against Liberty.
Independence got contributions from up and down the lineup. Reagan Bedell tallied a dozen kills and three aces, while Skyler Weber and Anita Hancock each had eight kills and three blocks.
Hayden Hicks recorded 20 assists, Abby Wadas and Sydney Sabin had 15 and 12 digs, respectively, and Kaitlyn Bloomer served a team-high four aces.
The Redhawks got 10 kills from Lauryn Hill and six more from Grace Payne. Tanner Hanson had three aces, Madison Manning tallied 10 assists and Brooklyn Shelton led the defense with seven digs.
The Wolverines kept pace with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16 victory against Centennial.
Audrey Clark had a big all-around match, dishing out 34 assists while adding 10 digs and a trio of aces.
Jessica Jones registered 16 kills and four blocks alongside Hannah Pfiffner, who had 10 kills and three blocks. Elyse Neimann chipped in with nine kills, Nicole Kula had three blocks and Madison DeMauro added 15 digs.
The Titans got 16 kills and 12 digs from Alexa Long and 11 kills from Alexandra Bonnett.
Amber Victoriano and Emma Hurst dealt out 18 and 12 assists, Brianna Hamilton had nine digs and three aces and Kyelynn Swink added a trio of blocks.
Lone Star carried the best record into the start of the 9-5A season, but found the start of district play a difficult road.
The Rangers broke through on Tuesday, improving to 1-3 by rallying for a 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 victory.
Lone Star got a pair of big performances up front, as Amani Mason pounded down 24 kills to go along with seven digs and Jailen Hurley had 21 kills and six blocks.
Tiffany Lam and Lindsey Bolton tallied 26 and 23 assists, respectively, Tori Green and Layla Baker combined for nine blocks and Emilee Prochaska chipped inwith eight digs and three aces.
The Warriors got 10 kills from Britton Finley, eight from Kourtney Miller and eight kills and 16 digs from Finley Evans.
Kailee Deffebaugh also came up big at the net with seven blocks, Savannah Dent and Kaitlyn Noel had 23 and 22 digs, while Kennedy Thomas provided 19 assists and Kiana Babel added 13 for Memorial.
