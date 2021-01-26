Swimming and diving is not a popular sport in some school districts across the state.
That is certainly not the case in Frisco ISD, where all 10 schools had teams competing at the 9-5A swimming and diving meet, which took place on Thursday and Friday at FISD’s Bruce Eubanks Natatorium.
The top three teams and individuals from each event advance to the Region 3-5A meet, which is scheduled to be back at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Feb. 5-6.
The battle for the girls team title went down to the wire, with Wakeland’s total of 124 points being just enough to hold off Reedy (109) for the victory. Centennial (74) edged Memorial (48) for third.
The boys meet was not nearly has dramatic, as the Wolverines’ total of 178.5 allowed them to run away from the field, with Reedy (76.5), Memorial (76) and Frisco (71) being the closest competitors.
Independence’s Sienna Schellenger and Frisco’s JonVanZandt were selected as the 9-5A swimmers of the meet.
The divers of the meet were awarded to Memorial’s Tristan Negrete and Peyton Guziec.
Reedy’s Jenny Beagle was named girls swimming coach of the year, Memorial’s Lauren Liston was tabbed boys swimmers of the year and Claudia Sunday was honored as the diving coach of the year.
The top finishers the regional meet will move on to compete at the Class 5A state meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 19-20 at Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.