The 2021 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Games of Texas took place in Corpus Christi on July 29-Aug. 1.
The annual event draws athletes from all over the state, and a local contingent was not only on hand, but enjoyed their share of success.
The Garland Track Club has long been one of the largest associations in Texas and has brought home countless medals over the years.
Their talent was once again on display last weekend, as the girls and boys combined to claim 22 medals during the three-day event.
One of the most successful groups for Garland was the girls 14-and-under division.
Kelcy Horace had a big all-around meet. Horace won the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.15, she took third in the 200, and then she joined Nyaire Culverson, Ayrianna McGhee and Trinitee Richardson on the 4x100 that won gold in a time of 50.18 seconds.
The 4x400 quartet of Culverson, McGhee, Richardson and Jayla Thomas claimed a silver medal. Iyana Axson and Eehleeya Speed finished fifth in the 200 and 300 hurdles, respectively, and Mya Phillips and Madelynn Moran were sixth and 10th in the long jump.
The boys 18-and-under group earned medals in three events. Jeremiah Evans took silver in the high jump, Baraka Shiramba finished third in the triple jump, as did Isaiah Watkins in the long jump.
Watkins placed sixth in the triple jump, Breylon Harris was eighth in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay of Evans, Jaiden Davis, Jalen Okito and Jahmil Stewart logged a top-10 finish.
Kenedy Card had a big weekend in the girls 12-and-under division earning a silver medal in the 800, finishing sixth in the long jump and adding another silver along with Ayriel McGhee, Aliah Meryweather and Khila Royal in the 4x400.
That was not even the biggest highlight for Royal, who won gold in the 80 hurdles in a time of 14.22, while McGhee added a bronze in the 400.
The boys 12-and-under group had a strong all-around effort. Tristin Colbert earned silver in the shot put, as did Martrail Jackson in the high jump. Jackson was part of the third-place 4x400 relay along with Silas Cortinas, Malachi Landry and Xzavien Ware.
Jackson also finished fourth in the 80 hurdles, Ware was fifth in the long jump and Julian Oliver placed sixth in the high jump.
In the girls 8-and-under group, Isabella Bodwin was third in the high jump, while in the girls 10-and-under, Janiyah Anderson earned bronze in the high jump, while the quartet of Malaeh Ferguson, Taylor Rawls, Amiliyana Speed and Adriana Williams did the same in the 4x400.
Audrey Uzoukwu placed third in the girls 18-and-under triple jump and was also fifth in the long jump, while in the boys 10-and-under group, Deon Smith earned silver in the long jump and Nehemiah Holmes won bronze in the shot put.
The Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church Striders have been another longtime mainstay at the Games of Texas.
And while MFBC is usually one of the smaller teams, it did make an impact.
The enjoyed the most success in the boys 18-and-under division.
Cameron Boger claimed silver in the 200, bronze in the 300 hurdles and joined Emari Coler, Devin Davis and Damien Fuller on the third-place 4x100 relay and the fifth-place 4x400.
Myron Montgomery took bronze in the 100 and Davis added another medal by placing third in the 400.
Jason Jeffries finished second in the boys 16-and-under 200 and the quartet of Jkyri Baker, Xavier Block, Isaiah Hughes and Stefin Jackson was fifth in the 4x400.
Ethan Goss, Brayden Mills, Alexander Ross and Caden Webb were seventh in the boys 10-and-under 4x400 and Jalen McCullough logged a top-20 finish in the boys 12-and-under 1,600.
The Frisco Heat has brought some large contingencies to the state meet before, and while that was not the case this year, they were represented by Nicholas Deutsch in the boys 18-and-under division, as he finished fourth in the 3,200 and eighth in the 1,600.
