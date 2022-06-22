With school around the area finally coming to an end—keep in mind, Garland ISD did not have its last day of school until June 9, with Summer Intersession finally wrapping up on Thursday—nearly all of the postseason honors have rolled in for the spring sports.
Some of the final accolades came courtesy of the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Girls Coaches Association in the sports of track and field, softball and baseball, which not only recognized the athletes for their work on the field, but also in the classroom.
For consideration for academic all-state, student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches and those are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standings with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above.
Baseball players from several different area programs were represented on the THSCA academic all-state team and five different Frisco ISD teams had representatives on the squad,
Memorial had the largest contingent with six honorees, including a pair of first-teamers in Dillon Durst, also a 9-5A second team selection, and Jackson Schoolcraft.
Nick Buck, a second-team all-district pick, was also a second-team academic all-state nod, while Will Taylor, Austin Miller and Hayden Brewster were named to the honorable mention list.
Frisco and Wakeland each landed a quintet of spots on the team.
James Catalano and Brock Barrington were both named to the 9-5A first team for the Raccoons and they were joined by Kevin Bhalodia on the academic all-state first squad. Frisco’s Katarina Morales and Emery Wilkinson were second-team selections.
The Wolverines’ Jack Bryan made the 9-5A second team and the academic all-state second team alongside Kade Kapper and Roman Perry. The Wakeland honorable mentions were Connor Cassano and Brendan Freeman.
Liberty had a first-team honoree in Yeshas Nash and additional honorable mentions with Graham Waggoner, Rexford Shippy and 9-5A most valuable player Cade McGarrh, while Reedy was represented by Jordan Thomas.
Sunnyvale had a trio of students recognized, as Kate Van Vesem made the first team and Landry Laird and Brantly Baker were honorable mentions, while West Mesquite’s Samuel Stovall was a second-team all-state selection.
A number of Mesquite and Sunnyvale ISD track and field athletes also fit the criteria.
The Raiders actually had six players named to the 4A list, including a pair of first-teamers in Brett Winfree and Zachary Slack. Isaiah Sis, Isaiah Willis and Joey Bruszer were chosen to the second team and Landry Laird was an honorable mention.
Poteet had a trio of selections, with Hunter Nichols being named to the second team and D.J. McLean and Kolby Lewis honorable mentions.
Mesquite’s Alexis Reyes made the second team, with Skeeter teammate Joenniel Sanchez as an honorable mention
North Mesquite’s Davion Carter, the 10-6A champion in the discus who advanced to the Region II competition, was an honorable mention pick, while Horn’s Omari Sandifer, who was third in the 400 and fourth in the 800 at the district meet, was chosen to the second team.
In softball, Sunnyvale also had a trio of athletes named to the academic all-state team.
Hailey Delamar made the 13-4A first team and was selected to the academic all-state first team. The Raiders were also represented by Emma Melvin and Lala Sierra on the honorable mention list.
Reedy’s Ally Ryan, a first-team all-district performer on the field, was also an honorable mention academic all-state, where she was joined by teammate Taylor Kinch.
The Texas Girls Coaches Association also released some all-state lists recently.
Sachse’s Favor Anyanwu, the Class 6A state champion in the shot put, was chosen to the TGCA 6A all-state track and field team.
A pair of Heritage softball players were selected to the 5A all-state softball team in 9-5A most valuable player Jensin Hall and offensive player of the year Elyse LeClair.
LeClair was also a TGCA academic-all-state honoree, along with teammate Sarah Hagan.
That duo was joined by the Centennial foursome of Sierra Corbin, Emma Gasperich, Isabella Huidor and Emily Zhao and Liberty’s Maegan Shannon, while Sunnyvale’s Delamar and Melvin added Class 4A academic all-state honors to their resume.
