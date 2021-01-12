The college football season finally came to an end on Monday with the College Football Playoff National Championship, which saw Alabama take care of Ohio State with a 52-24 victory to claim the title.
It was the culmination of one of the most unusual of seasons in a lot of respects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that extended into the bowl season, which saw a number of teams withdraw and several games cancelled.
Still, there were this and a number of local products were able to shine on a national stage.
One of the closest bowls featured one of the biggest local contingents when Oklahoma met Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
The Sooners won the game 55-20 and a pair of area products played big roles.
Poteet graduate Seth McGowan, a true freshman running back, had just one carry, but he made it count, ripping off a 73-yard run to set up a touchdown. McGowan also had three catches for 70 yards.
On the season, McGowan recorded 58 carries for 370 yards and three touchdowns and had 14 receptions for 201 yards and a score.
After a record-setting career at Lone Star, wide receiver Marvin Mims took his talents to Oklahoma and picked up where he left off. Mims had a 27-yard touchdown reception in the Cotton Bowl and finished the season with 37 catches for 610 yards and nine scores as he earned second-team all-conference honors.
Also on the roster for the Sooners were Reedy’s Nate Anderson, a freshman offensive lineman, and Sunnyvale’s Marcus Alexander, a redshirt freshman lineman.
On the other sideline, North Mesquite graduate and Florida senior offensive lineman Jean Delance started all 13 games for the Gators a year ago and played in all 12 games this season.
Oklahoma State had a trio of local players help it claim a 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Sunnyvale product Tre Sterling, a redshirt junior safety, had a huge effort, posting a team-high 13 tackles, with 2.5 for loss.
The game capped a strong season for Sterling, who was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick after tallying 74 tackles, with a team-high 12 for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Tyler Lacy, a Sachse graduate, made three tackles, with one for loss in the game. On the season, Lacy, who was also an honorable mention all-conference pick, had 32 tackles, with eight for loss, four sacks, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Independence graduate Kevin Mair, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle, was also on the team.
Louisiana opened eyes with a 10-1 season, which it capped with a 31-24 victory over UTSA in the ServPro First Responder Bowl in a game that had four local products.
Poteet graduate Mekhi Garner, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, made three tackles in the game. Garner was named All-Sun Belt honorable mention as he registered 27 tackles, with one for loss, one sack, three interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Sophomore tight end Neal Johnson, a West Mesquite product, had one reception in the bowl game and 13 receptions for 133 yards and a score for the season.
Across the way, UTSA featured redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Zach Gilson of Sachse and freshman offensive lineman Monte Williams of Horn.
Another Louisiana program, Louisiana Tech, was not as fortunate in a 38-3 loss to Georgia Southern in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Horn graduate BeeJay Williamson, a reshirt sophomore defensive back, recorded four tackles and a sack in the game.
It marked the end of a standout season for Williamson, who was named to the C-USA all-conference first team defense after finishing third on the team with 56 tackles, with two for loss, a team-high three interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
West Mesquite product and sophomore defensive lineman D.J. Jackson had three tackles in the game, while another Horn graduate, sophomore defensive back Brodrick Calhoun, had one tackle in the game and 16 tackles for the season.
The Valero Alamo Bowl, which saw Texas post a 55-23 win over Colorado, featured a trio of players with local ties.
Lone Star graduate Jaylan Ford, a freshman linebacker for the Longhorns, had 14 tackles, with one for loss, this season.
Wakeland’s Rafiti Ghirmai, a sophomore offensive lineman, was also the roster for Texas, while Lone Star’s Toren Pittman, a freshman safety, contributed on special teams for the Buffalos.
Iowa State was one of the big stories of the season, which it finished off with a 34-17 victory over Oregon in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Heritage graduate Kene Nwangwu played a key role.
Nwangwu had 11 carries for 56 yards in the bowl game, and recorded 61 rushes for 339 yards and four touchdowns overall.
Here are some other players who were on the roster for bowl teams:
Texas A&M (def. North Carolina, 41-27, in Capital One Orange Bowl): Michael Clemons, Sachse, RS-Sr. DL; Dylan Wright, Fr., WR.
Notre Dame (lost to Alabama, 31-14, in The College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl): Hunter Spears, Sachse, So., OL.
Tulsa (lost to Mississippi State, 28-26, in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl): Daiquain Jackson, Poteet, RS-Jr., S; Bershard Glaspie, Poteet, RS-Fr., CB.
North Texas (los to Appalachian State, 56-28, in Myrtle Beach Bowl): Dorian Morris, Poteet, RS-Fr., DB.
Tulane (lost to Nevada, 38-27, in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl): Jaylon Monroe, Wst Mesquite, Sr., CB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.