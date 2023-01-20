For the first time in quite a while, the Frisco ISD football teams were split up into different districts for the 2022 season.
The new 6-5A Division I still had a decidedly FISD feel, though, with the school district taking up eight of the nine spots.
The torch for the best team in the city has been passed around in recent years, and this season, it belonged to Reedy, who completed a perfect 10-0 run en route to the district championship and an eventual run to the regional semifinals.
Lone Star, Heritage and Wakeland secured the remaining playoff spots, as FISD sent a total of six teams to the playoffs for the first time ever.
While some teams enjoyed more success than others, each of the seven 6-5A squads received their share of honors on the all-district team.
As expected, Reedy earned a lion’s share of recognition, with 23 players selected, including four superlative awards.
Senior running back Dennis Moody was voted as the offensive player of the year. Moody was one of the top ground gainers in the area, rushing 242 times for 1,693 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was also effective in the passing game, with 18 catches for 263 yards and a pair of scores.
Senior defensive end Dixon Hudson was tabbed the 6-5 Division I defensive most valuable player. Hudson was a presence in opponent’s backfield, as he recorded 53 tackles, with 26 for loss, and 13 sacks.
Senior Kaleb Smith was selected as the special teams player of the year, as he returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a score. In addition to his work on special teams, Smith was also a key member of the receiving corps, where he had 59 receptions for 832 yards and seven touchdowns.
Chad Cole was recognized as the district coach of the year, as he guided Reedy to the perfect 10-0 regular season and a 12-1 overall mark.
The Lions landed six players on both the first-team offense and first-team defense.
Senior quarterback Caleb Deal made the list, as he completed 158-of-233 passes (68 percent) for 2,350 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding a pair of scores on the ground.
Senior wide receiver A.J. Jayroe hauled in 50 catches for 772 yards and six scores.
Junior offensive guard Max Anderson recorded more than 40 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack all season long. He was one of three linemen selected to the first team alongside seniors Rhett Jackson and Kevin Hodson.
Senior kicker Jackson Runyan converted 36-of-40 extra points and was 9-of-9 on field goals, with a long of 43 yards.
Reedy had two defensive linemen make the first team with Aidan Wilder and Justus Henry, who ranked among the team leaders in sacks and tackles for loss.
Junior inside linebacker Khalil Smith was a force in the middle, recording 77 tackles, with two for loss, 13 quarterback pressures, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Senior Josef Fuksa was another presence in the middle of the field from his outside linebacker spot, ranking among the team leaders in several categories.
In the secondary, the Lions were represented by senior safety Will Rubalcava, who had one interception and four pass breakups, and junior defensive back Devin Hardy, who posted a team-high three interceptions with five pass breakups.
Reedy’s second-team offensive selections included senior Aaron Daniels (95-584, 6 TDs), senior tight end Josh Goines (22-227, 4 TDs), senior offensive lineman Jett Hanlin and junior offensive lineman Noah Akinsola.
The Lions also had four players on the second-team defense with sophomore lineman Luca Akirtava (32 tackles, 5 TFL,7 sacks), junior inside linebacker Andrew Sanchez (50 tackles, 5 TFL, 7 QBH), senior outside linebacker Cole Powell (28 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack) and junior cornerback Seth Johnson (29 tackles, 12 PBUs, 1 INT).
District runner-up Lone Star returned to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season and earned 22 spots on the team.
That included the highest honor as senior Jaylon Braxton was voted as the 6-5 Division I most valuable player.
There was little that Braxton, an early-enrollee at Arkansas, did not do on the field. He was a lockdown cornerback who recorded 55 tackles, with three for loss, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, one forced fumble and a blocked kick.
On offense, Braxton hauled in 41 receptions for 716 yards and six scores, and if all of that were not enough, he also had three punt returns for touchdowns.
Lone Star had three players on the first-team offense.
Freshman Davian Groce made an immediate impact, carrying the ball 86 times for 563 yards and five touchdowns and adding 10 catches for 158 yards.
Senior wide receiver Chris Viveros was a big-play threat on the outside, with 29 catches for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 21 yards per reception.
Senior lineman Erich Lofye helped anchor a line for an offense that averaged more than 350 yards per game.
The Rangers had five players chosen to the first-team defense, highlighted by unanimous inside linebacker Blake Fann, who had another huge season with 119.5 tackles, with 17.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback pressures, four pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles.
Senior defensive end Robert Sippio registered 30 tackles, with seven for loss, 8.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries.
Alongside Fann in the middle, junior linebacker Tre Yanez had 71 tackles, with 19.5 for loss, four sacks, three pressures, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Lone Star also had a pair of players from the secondary make the first team with senior safety Akin Adigun, who made 66 tackles with two interceptions, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles, and senior cornerback Bruce Mitchell, who tallied 32 tackles, one interception and 10 pass breakups.
Lone Star’s second-team offense representatives included several first-team worthy honorees.
Senior quarterback Bennett Fryman completed 114-of-211 passes for 1,719 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 11 carries for 696 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Senior tight end Evan Stein was a powerful blocker who had 18 pancakes, 24 dominations and graded out at 94 percent, and was also a valuable receiver with 15 catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
That duo was joined on the second team by senior wide receiver Jaiden Burnett (15-277, 4 TDs), senior lineman Xavier Olivo, junior lineman Cooper Stewart, sophomore lineman Xavier Parker and sophomore kicker Chase Lanham (6-6 FG).
The second-team defensive selections were sophomore lineman Austin Rodriguez (31 tackles), junior lineman Luke Miller (23 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 sacks, 16 QBH), junior linebacker Massimo Russolillo (94 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 5 sacks), senior linebacker Clayton Boren (42 tackles, 3 PBU), senior safety Luke Hudson (45 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 6 PBU) and Lanham again at punter.
Heritage enjoyed a breakthrough season in which it made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and just the second time in its history.
The Coyotes were rewarded for their efforts with 14 selections, headlined by one superlative award as junior Odi Udom was tabbed the defensive newcomer of the year.
Udom was a force all season, registering 69 tackles, with 17 for loss, seven sacks, nine quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and a fumble recovery.
Heritage landed a pair of playmakers on the first-team offense.
Senior tight end Bryce Gilchrist posted 39 catches for 545 yards and a pair of touchdowns and senior wide receiver Houston Brookshire had 27 grabs for 545 yards and six scores.
Senior safety Dylan Doudt led the team with 103 tackles, with 10 for loss, to go along with five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a pair of blocked kicks to earn a spot on the first-team defense.
He was joined by junior cornerback Kameron Franklin, who had 35 tackles, with three for loss, three interceptions, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
The Coyotes had four second-team offense representatives in senior quarterback Devan Calvin (108-of-177, 1,563 yards, 12 TDs, 2 rush TDs), sophomore running back Nick Clark (106-544, 6 TDs, 18-133, TD rec.), senior lineman Jordan Taylor and senior kicker Jacob Culpepper (15-17 PAT, 6-8 FG).
The second-team defense included sophomore lineman Dom Nolan (41 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2.5 QBH), junior linebacker Diego Gonzalez (80 tackles, 3.5 TFL, INT, FF), senior linebacker Isaiah Barajas (78 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 FF), junior safety D’Andrew Stephens (92 tackles, 4 INT, 2 FR, FF) and sophomore cornerback Coridal Vann (48 tackles, 4 TFL, INT, 5 PBU).
Wakeland emerged with the other spot out of the three-way tiebreaker to return to the playoffs for the 10th straight season.
The Wolverines landed an even 20 players on the team, including six on the first-team offense.
Junior quarterback Brennan Myer was one of the most prolific passers in the area as he completed 242-of-358 passes for 3,492 yards and 39 touchdowns and also rushed for four scores.
Junior running back Cooper Snyder logged 176 carries for 1003 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 197 yards and three scores.
Senior tight end Tripp Riordan led the team with 67 receptions for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns, while senior wide receiver Hayden O’Neal had 46 catches for 834 yards and five scores.
The Wolverines also placed a pair of linemen on the first team in senior Connor Stroh and junior Andrew Kirkland.
Wakeland featured a trio of players on the first-team defense.
Senior linebacker Barrett Kennedy posted a team-high 130 tackles, with 17.5 for loss, five sacks, eight quarterback pressures and three forced fumbles.
Alongside Kennedy was senior linebacker Ty Gleason, who had 65 tackles, with eight for loss, 2.5 sacks, three hurries, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Senior safety Steel Littlejohn also made the first team, as he recorded 53 tackles, with 3.5 for loss, three interceptions, three pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.
There were five Wolverines on the first-team offense with junior wide receiver Ashdyn Kahouch (53-667, 14 TDs), senior lineman Colton Lewis, junior lineman Tyler Katzler, sophomore lineman Baylor Bridge and senior kicker Jonathan Tripode.
Rounding out the Wolverines on the second-team defense were junior lineman Triston Simmons (35 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 8 QBH, 2 blocked punts), senior lineman Rory Sexton (23 tackles, 11 QBH), junior linebacker Thomas Jelinek (76 tackles,15.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 12 QBH), senior linebacker Brett Ginn (49 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU), junior safety Campbell Martin (93 tackles, 4 TFL, INT, 4 PBU) and junior cornerback Donovan Woolen (42 tackles, 3 TFL, INT, 4 PBU).
Frisco finished as part of the three-way tie for third place, but was edged out of the playoffs on a tiebreaker.
Still, the Raccoons landed a large contingent on the team, highlighted by one superlative award winner in sophomore Kam Pendergraph, who was voted as the offensive newcomer of the year.
Pendergraph carried the ball 62 times for 446 yards, an average of better than seven yards per attempt, with six touchdowns, and also caught four passes for 94 yards.
He was joined on the first team by senior running back Jordon Hamilton, who toted the ball 110 times for 569 yards and nine touchdowns and adding a dozen catches for 134 yards and a pair of scores, as well as senior lineman Bennett DiNota.
The Raccoons had six players recognized on the first-team defense.
Senior lineman Lance Carson posted 41 tackles, with seven for loss, four sacks and five quarterback pressures, while senior lineman Landon Carson made 37 stops, with five for loss, five sacks and five hurries.
Senior end Malaki Turner made 28 tackles, three sacks, three pressures, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.
Senior linebacker Brandon Miyazono registered 34 tackles, with three for loss, with one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
In the secondary, senior Jordan Hamilton had 31 tackles an interception and three pass breakups/
Senior Ismael Taylor made 34 stops with a pair of pass breakups and four interceptions and he also had 12 catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns at wide receiver to earn a spot on the second-team offense, where he was joined by
junior lineman Stephen Wilson.
Frisco had five more players on the second-team defense with senior end Jalon Griffin (57 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QBH), senior linebacker Josh Perez (51 tackles, with two for loss, one sack, 5 PBU), senior Jonah Choate (63 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 PBU, 2 INTs), junior Jaylin Archibald (62 tackles, 4TFL, INT, 7 PBU) and punter Mason Stallons.
Centennial was competitive in district, winning three games, but not enough close contests fell in its favor.
The Titans had 10 players make the all-district team, including first-team senior wide receiver Brett Eskildsen, who recorded 67 receptions for 743 yards and five touchdowns and added 22 carries for 141 yards and a score on the ground.
On the other side of the ball, senior Josh Eckert recorded 82 tackles, with five for loss and four quarterback pressures to earn a spot on the first-team defense, where he was joined by senior cornerback Michael Price, who had 21 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
The second-team offense included senior wide receiver Trey Herbert (44-551, 4 TDs), senior lineman Josh Ryder and junior lineman Ben Plunk.
On the second-team defense, Centennial was represented by senior lineman Kyle Schmid (49 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, INT), senior end Xavier Cottrell (57 tackles, 2 TFL, 9 QBH), senior safety Parker Brosam (78 tackles, 3 PBU, 2 INTs, 2 FR, FF, 2 blocked kicks) and junior cornerback Jose Castillo (35 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 PBU).
Lebanon Trail had seven players recognized on the team, highlighted by a pair of first-team selections.
Senior running back Trenton Ford logged 68 carries for 296 yards and four touchdowns to earn a spot on offense, while senior Trevor Sutherland was named the first-team punter.
The second-team offense included senior wide receiver Joaquin Gibson (26-236) and Timothy Madison (22-264, 4 TDs) and senior lineman Thatcher Walton, while the second-team defense included senior end Gabriel Robinson (63 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks) and senior safety Jamaal Pumphrey (45 tackles, 3 TFL).
It was a tough season for Liberty, but it did have a pair of players selected to the team, as senior running back Ethan Ashmore had 127 carries for 615 yards and three touchdowns and added 19 receptions for 146 yards to earn a spot on the second-team offense, while junior defensive end Ryder Pratt made the second-team defense.
6-5A Division I Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jaylon Braxton Lone Star
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Dennis Moody Reedy
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Dixon Hudson Reedy
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Kam Pendergraph Frisco
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Odi Udom Heritage
Special Teams Player of the Year
Kaleb Smith Reedy
Utility Player of the Year
Phoenix Grant Sherman
Coach of the Year
Chad Cole Reedy
First Team Offense
Caleb Deal QB Reedy
Brennan Myer QB Wakeland
Jordon Hamilton RB Frisco
Trenton Ford RB Lebanon Trail
Davian Groce RB Lone Star
Cooper Snyder RB Wakeland
Tripp Riordan TE Wakeland
Bryce Gilchrist TE Heritage
A.J. Jayroe WR Reedy
Brett Eskildsen WR Centennial
Hayden O’Neal WR Wakeland
Houston Brookshire WR Heritage
Chris Viveros WR Lone Star
Rhett Jackson OL Reedy
Kevin Hodson OL Reedy
Bennett DiNota OL Frisco
Andrew Kirkland OL Wakeland
Connor Stroh OL Wakeland
Max Anderson OL Reedy
Erich Lofye OL Lone Star
Jackson Runyan K Reedy
First Team Defense
Lance Carson DL Frisco
Landon Carson DL Frisco
Aidan Wilder DL Reedy
Robert Sippio DE Lone Star
Justus Henry DE Reedy
Malaki Turner DE Frisco
Kahlil Smith ILB Reedy
Barrett Kennedy ILB Wakeland
Blake Fann ILB Lone Star
Josh Eckert ILB Centennial
Josef Fuksa OLB Reedy
Ty Gleason OLB Wakeland
Brandon Miyazono OLB Frisco
Tre Yanez OLB Lone Star
Kane Bowen OLB Sherman
Will Rubalcava S Reedy
Jordon Hamilton S Frisco
Akin Adigun S Lone Star
Dylan Doudt S Heritage
Steel Littlejohn S Wakeland
Kameron Franklin CB Heritage
Bruce Mitchell CB Lone Star
Michael Price CB Centennial
Ismael Taylor CB Frisco
Devin Hardy CB Reedy
Trevor Sutherland P Lebanon Trail
Second Team Offense
Devan Calvin QB Heritage
Bennett Fryman QB Lone Star
Nick Clark RB Heritage
Caleb Thompson RB Sherman
Ethan Ashmore RB Liberty
Kane Bowen RB Sherman
Aaron Daniels RB Reedy
Josh Goines TE Reedy
Evan Stein TE Lone Star
Trey Herbert WR Centennial
Ismael Taylor WR Frisco
Joaquin Gibson WR Lebanon Trail
Timothy Madison WR Lebanon Trail
Vontrelle Sanders WR Sherman
Ashdyn Kahouch WR Wakeland
Jaiden Burnett WR Lone Star
Kasen Dubose OL Sherman
Josh Ryder OL Centennial
Xavier Olivo OL Lone Star
Tyler Katzler OL Wakeland
Jett Hanlin OL Reedy
Baylor Bridge OL Wakeland
Ben Plunk OL Centennial
Cooper Stewart OL Lone Star
Drake Holmes Ol Sherman
Jordan Taylor OL Heritage
Stephen Wilson OL Frisco
Xavier Parker OL Lone Star
Colton Lewis OL Wakeland
Noah Akinsola OL Reedy
Darrian Minor OL Sherman
Thatcher Walton OL Lebanon Trail
Jacob Culpepper K Heritage
Jonathan Tripode K Wakeland
Chase Lanham K Lone Star
Second Team Defense
Dom Nolan DL Heritage
Austin Rodriguez DL Lone Star
Kyle Schmid DL Centennial
Luca Akirtava DL Reedy
Triston Simmons DL Wakeland
L.T. Smis DE Sherman
Jalon Griffin DE Frisco
Rory Sexton DE Wakeland
Xavier Cottrell DE Centennial
Luke Miller DE Lone Star
Gabriel Robinson DE Lebanon Trail
Ryder Pratt DE Liberty
Massimo Russolillo ILB Lone Star
Diego Gonzalez ILB Heritage
Thomas Jelinek ILB Wakeland
Andrew Sanchez ILB Reedy
Isaiah Barajas OLB Heritage
Josh Perez OLB Frisco
Cole Powell OLB Reedy
Brett Ginn OLB Wakeland
Clayton Boren OLB Lone Star
D’Andrew Stephens S Heritage
Parker Brosam S Centennial
Jamaal Pumphrey S Lebanon Trail
Luke Hudson S Lone Star
Connor Clark S Sherman
Campbell Martin S Wakeland
Jonah Choate S Frisco
Aries Jones CB Sherman
Jose Castillo CB Centennial
Jaylin Archibald CB Frisco
Seth Johnson CB Reedy
Donovan Woolen CB Wakeland
Cordial Vann CB Heritage
Mason Stallons P Frisco
Chase Lanham P Lone Star
