Friday marked the halfway point of the 9-5A girls basketball season in what is shaping up to be a race down to the wire with both the district championship and the four playoff berths.
The district features plenty of firepower and has an argument for being one of the toughest, if not the toughest, groups in the state.
Heading into this week, there were four teams ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll—No. 2 Liberty, No. 4 Memorial, No. 16 Lone Star and No. 22 Reedy.
And while winning the district championship is near the top of the list of goals for any team, it does not necessarily foretell what happens in February and March.
Last season, it was the Rangers who claimed the 9-5A crown by two games over the Warriors, followed by the Redhawks in third and Centennial in fourth.
But when the playoffs rolled around, it was Liberty that rose to the occasion, claiming the Region 2 championship and advancing all the way to the state title game.
This year’s story has yet to be written, but the Redhawks have certainly laid the foundation to make another run as it seeks its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Liberty finished the first half of the district slate with an undefeated 9-0 record after its 39-25 victory over the Lions on Friday.
The Redhawks knew there would be some holes to fill with the departure of sixth woman of the year Lily Ziemkiewicz and all-district performer Maya Jain, and second-team junior Journee Chambers has missed some time, but they did return Jazzy Owens-Barnett, the do-everything senior who has been a central figure in each of the last three postseason runs.
But Liberty understands Owens-Barnett needs help around her and others have stepped up their games, including seniors Kamen Wong and Ashley Anderson, juniors Jezelle Moreno and Za’naiha Hensley and sophomore Keyera Roseby.
Memorial is right on Liberty’s heels, with only a 49-45 loss in the first meeting separating the two in the standings and the rematch set for Tuesday.
The Warriors carried high hopes into the season returning defensive player of the year senior Jasmyn Lott, who is also one of the team’s top scorers, sixth woman of the year sophomore Brynn Lusby and all-district performers in senior Jordan Conerly and sophomore Falyn Lott.
Other have made an impact, as well, including junior Angelica Alexander and freshman Senese Rainey.
After winning its fourth district championship in the last five years, Lone Star is once again in the hunt.
The Rangers have the personnel to make a push in the second half. Senior Kyla Deck, last year’s offensive player of the year, is one of the top scorers in the area.
Sophomore Hannah Carr has built off her newcomer of the year campaign and first-team junior Jordyn DeVaughn has also been reliable.
Reedy is positioned to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Lions returned a pair of all-district performers with fist-team senior Harley Harbour and second-team senior Adrianna McCoy and that duo ranks among the team leaders in several categories.
Reedy has also leaned on senior Tatiana Arevalo, juniors Ainslee Padgette and Jayden Billingslea and freshman Karrington Jackson.
Frisco finds itself in the middle of the pack and will look to make a push behind seniors Jordan Wright and Abby Terry, junior Mack Townsel and freshman Mylee Guinn, who poured in 18 points in a 53-38 victory over Wakeland on Friday.
The teams currently in the second half of the standings are still alive in the playoff hunt, but they will have to make a move quickly.
Regardless, they will still play a role in which four teams will represent the district in the postseason.
Independence has talent with the likes of senior Nylah Mundy, juniors Kaylee Smih, Avory Miller and Emma Korenek and sophomore Audrey Cline.
Centennial made the playoffs a year ago, but knew the road would be tougher with the graduation of most valuable player Leila Patel and first-teamer Madison Ott.
Sophomore Ketaki Bakre has made a big impact, as has juniors Kayla Boswell and Julene Elkhatib and Kylie Yates.
Heritage has endured some struggles, but it did pick up its first district win on Tuesday. In that game, senior Lexi Harrison had a big game with 20 points, with junior Liz Ocampo and sophomore Giovanna Castro each adding six.
They followed that up with their second win on Friday, a 41-27 decision over Lebanon Trail. Junior Madelyn Garcia had 12 points, Harrison had eight, junior Sydney Young scored seven and Castro pulled down a dozen rebounds.
Wakeland is also looking for different results in the second half.
The Wolverines have relied on the score-by-committee approach with the likes of senior Taiyla Gonzalez, senior Katherine Steubing, senior Emily Anderson sophomore Kendall Garbrecht and freshman Faith Lee.
