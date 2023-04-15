GEORGETOWN — Amid the back-and-forth nature of Saturday's Class 5A state championship match between the Frisco and Grapevine girls soccer teams, it took something unorthodox for one of the sides to finally break through.
It came at the expense of the Lady Raccoons, however, as an errant bounce in the box led to a penalty kick for the Lady Mustangs. Theresa McCullough banged the shot home, and Grapevine's defense did the rest in taking a 1-0 contest from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field to capture the first state championship in program history.
Frisco's second-ever trip to state ends in a runner-up finish, going 23-3-2 on the year.
"I'm so proud of them. It sucks that it has to end like this, especially on that goal. The most unfortunate bounce you could have," said Jaime Leraas, Frisco head coach. "That sucks, but I'm so proud of them. Second in the state is nothing to be ashamed of."
Grapevine's goal came in the 52nd minute, breaking the stalemate off a hard-luck bounce where Frisco happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Lady Mustangs sent a ball into the box that was tipped off the foot of a Grapevine player and caromed off the hand of a nearby Lady Raccoon.
The hand ball granted McCullough, the state tournament's eventual MVP, a chance at a penalty kick, and she managed to bury the shot low and inside the right post for a 1-0 lead.
"We got a couple good runs at it, but it was going to be something crazy that happened. It just sucks it had to be that," Leraas said.
Both state finalists alternated opportunities in the run of play, with Frisco holding a narrow 4-3 edge in shots taken over the first 40 minutes. The Lady Mustangs nearly cashed in during the 18th minute on a long free kick that careened off the glove of Frisco senior Ariana Anderson and off the crossbar—one of several athletic plays made in net by the goalkeeper opposite a Grapevine set piece.
Ten minutes into the second half, Frisco nearly leveled a goal of its own. Freshman London Young sent a heavy shot off the gloves of Grapevine keeper Cecilia Cerone that deflected the ball back into play. But the ball took a high bounce and eluded a nearby Frisco player from making a play off the rebound.
"It was pretty even. I thought we had some chances, but they play so many in the back. They packed it in quite a bit, so it was hard to do anything offensively," Leraas said.
The Lady Mustangs' defense steadily took hold as the second half progressed, disrupting Frisco from stringing together sustained possession once Grapevine seized the lead. But the Lady Raccoons battled late, particularly inside the final minute after Young ripped another shot that was batted out of bounds by a diving Cerone to grant Frisco a corner kick. The Lady Raccoons' last-ditch shot went over the net, however, as the final seconds on the match ticked away.
"They were just getting it in and kicking it up every time and putting six in the back," Leraas said. "They started off the game with pretty much five in the back for the most part. It is what it is, but I thought we worked hard and had a great game. I wish it would have gone the other way, obviously."
Frisco finished with a 10-4 edge in shots taken, five of which were put on frame. Young's four shots were a match-high. Seniors Luci Rodriguez and Kori Ballard added shots on goal as well, including a strike from Ballard in the 21st minute that was deflected over the goal by the keeper.
Grapevine, meanwhile, exorcised some longstanding postseason demons opposite Frisco ISD. The Lady Mustangs were making their fourth appearance in a state final, with the previous three coming in setbacks against an FISD program, including an overtime defeat to Wakeland last year.
