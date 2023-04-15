Frisco girls soccer

The Frisco girls soccer team finished as the Class 5A state runners-up.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

GEORGETOWN — Amid the back-and-forth nature of Saturday's Class 5A state championship match between the Frisco and Grapevine girls soccer teams, it took something unorthodox for one of the sides to finally break through.

It came at the expense of the Lady Raccoons, however, as an errant bounce in the box led to a penalty kick for the Lady Mustangs. Theresa McCullough banged the shot home, and Grapevine's defense did the rest in taking a 1-0 contest from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field to capture the first state championship in program history.

