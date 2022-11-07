FRISCO REEDY FOOTBALL DIXON HUDSON

Reedy senior Dixon Hudson has recorded 25 tackles for loss this season to help lead the Lions to the 6-5A Division I championship.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Reedy is still one of the younger programs in the area, having played its first varsity season in 2016, but it has enjoyed some early success.

The Lions made the playoffs in just their second season, and the following year, they went undefeated through the regular season, finishing with a 13-1 mark.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments