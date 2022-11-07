Reedy is still one of the younger programs in the area, having played its first varsity season in 2016, but it has enjoyed some early success.
The Lions made the playoffs in just their second season, and the following year, they went undefeated through the regular season, finishing with a 13-1 mark.
Since then, Reedy has compiled a 17-15 record during the last three seasons, but has found a way to qualify for the playoffs in two of those, including last year.
The Lions entered the 2022 campaign flying under the radar, with district rivals Lone Star and Wakeland garnering much of the attention.
But just two weeks into the 6-5A Division I season, that changed.
Reedy shut the Rangers down in a 13-7 victory in its district opener, and the following week, it proved it was no fluke, getting the best of the Wolverines to claim a 41-37 win.
That put the Lions in the driver’s seat to win the 6-5A title and they never relinquished it, as they not only claimed the crown, they did so in undefeated fashion.
In this era of the spread, the offense gets much of the accolades, and Reedy certainly can put up points, averaging better than 40 points per game.
But it has been the Reedy defense that has set it apart, giving up only 16.5 points per contest and senior Dixon Hudson has been one of the cornerstones.
The 6-4, 225-pound senior has been a fixture in opponents’ backfields, where he has recorded an eye-popping 25 tackles for loss, to go along with 12 sacks.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Hudson talks about stepping into a bigger role on offense, the influences on his career and the team’s motivation to bring home another state championship.
SLM: Last week, Reedy was involved in a back-and-forth game that was won in the final minute (32-31 over Heritage). What is it like to be a part of a game like that?
DH: It felt amazing to come out with the win in the end. We have had some pretty close games this year, but to win like that and in the game to make us district champions, it’s something I will never forget.
SLM: The main goal is to make the playoffs, but what does winning the district championship mean to you and your teammates?
DH: Even more than making the playoffs, getting the district title is something we have been working for all spring and summer. We worked hard to be in the position we are in and don’t take it for granted. From the returning varsity players like myself, going 5-6 last year wasn’t something we were proud of. So being able to go 10-0 and get the district championship feels great. It’s something we believed we could achieve so it’s awesome to say we did it.
SLM: As a senior, you have younger players looking up to you. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
DH: I would describe myself as more of the lead with my play type of leader. I don’t really say much but I have been more vocal because I know that there are other guys that are looking up to me. I just make sure to lead with my actions, and then with my words when needed.
SLM: You have been putting up big numbers this season. How have you grown as a player and as a person during the last four years?
DH: During the last 4 years I really think I have changed as a person and especially on the football field. As a freshman I wasn’t a stand out player or anything like that so going into my sophomore year and about to play JV, I worked really hard to bring myself up. After a good sophomore season on JV, I started on varsity my junior year, and it was a whole new level of play. It took me a few games to get my head straight but I was able to keep up in the end. Going into my senior year I wanted to make more of an impact for the team so I trained hard and the coaches pushed the team during the offseason. The biggest thing I have changed about myself is my mentality. When I was a freshman I had all these big goals I wanted to achieve, but I didn’t know how much work my goals would actually take. I feel like now I am ready and willing to work much harder to achieve my future goals not just in football but in life.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a player?
DH: I describe myself as a hardworking and impactful type player. I like to leave everything on the field so I don’t have any regrets, and leave my opponents knowing who I am. I’m not the crazy celebration type of player, but I like to dominate my opponents without any words needed.
SLM: How long have you been playing football and what got you into the sport?
DH: I have been playing football since I was 5 and I really got into it because of my dad. When I was young he put me in it and I loved it pretty much instantly. Football was always something I had a passion for and I’m so thankful for what it has given and done for me.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to football?
DH: When I was younger I tried many other common sports like baseball, soccer, and basketball, though basketball was the only one that stayed with me. I played basketball throughout elementary school and middle school and even played freshman year, but after that I decided to focus 100% on football and stopped playing.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a player?
DH: Some of my biggest influences on my growth as a player are my defensive end trainer, Coach Tuc, and my Defensive Line coach, Coach Zoda. Coach Tuc taught me many things that allowed me to bring my game to the next level, and Coach Zoda taught me everything I needed to know about being a Defensive End and always believed in me and pushed me every game.
SLM: Next step is the playoffs, what are the goals in the upcoming weeks and what will be the keys to reaching those goals?
DH: Honestly, I think the goal is to just take each game week by week and overcome that team that week. We still haven’t played our best football, and we have much more we want to do. We don’t have a set amount of rounds we want to go in mind, we just want to keep moving forward and make this playoff run as great as we can.
