The 9-5A boys basketball race ended with only four teams with winning records, as Wakeland, Heritage, Frisco and Memorial pulled away from the field.
So it was little surprise that that quartet also dominated the all-district team.
The Wolverines defended their district title, posting a 16-2 record, and had four representatives on the list, led by 9-5A most valuable player Cooper Sisco.
The senior led Wakeland in scoring at 19.2 points per game, while also recording 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.
Senior Drake Kindsvater was voted as the defensive most valuable player.
Kindsvater led the team with 2.0 steals per game, while also averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Junior Quincy Adams, who tallied 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, was a second-team selection and senior Xavier Gaffney was named to the all-defensive team.
District runner-up Heritage also captured a pair of superlative awards.
Junior Nicholas Jett was recognized as the co-offensive most valuable player, as he posted 15.9 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Jibran Kelley and the his staff were named coaching staff of the year, as the Coyotes posted a 21-4 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Senior Julian Cleary was named to the first team after putting together a strong all-around season that saw him record 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
Senior Zachary Benn was named to the all-defensive team to round out the Heritage selections.
Frisco captured the remaining two superlative awards.
Senior Jovani Benae was selected as the co-offensive most valuable player. Benae nearly averaged a double-double for the season, registering 17.0 points and nine rebounds per game.
Freshman Micah Robinson broke onto the scene to earn newcomer of the year honors. Robinson emerged as an immediate contributor, tallying 13.0 points and nine rebounds per contest.
Raccoons junior Mason Wujek was named to the all-defensive team, as he had nine points and six boards per game.
Memorial also had four players selected to the team. Sophomore Drew Steffe was chosen to the first team, as he tallied 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Warriors junior Isaiah Foster, who recorded 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, and junior Avery Jackson, who averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, were second-team picks and junior Josh Thrower made the all-defensive list.
Reedy finished in fifth place and had three members of the all-district team.
Senior Cody Opoku-Darko was selected to the first team. Opoku-Darko was one of the top scorers in the area at 19.2 points per game, to go along with 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per night.
Senior Amaris Fields recorded 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game to earn second-team honors, while junior Parker Davidson was an all-defensive team selection, averaging 4.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots per contest.
Centennial had three representatives on the team, led by senior Xavier Savage, who was chosen to the first team as he recorded 19.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Senior Myles Watkins was voted to the second team and sophomore Rome Watkins was an all-defensive honoree.
Lebanon Trail senior Jackson Theole rounded out the first-team selections, as he registered 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Trail Blazers.
Teammate senior Saketh Parvathaneni was voted to the all-defensive team.
Independence senior Jacob Millhouse made the second team as he averaged 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Rounding out the all-defensive team were Independence senior Jett Russ, Liberty junior Myson Huff and Lone Star sophomore Jayce Spann.
9-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Cooper Sisco Sr. Wakeland
Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players
Jovani Benae Sr. Frisco
Nicholas Jett Jr. Heritage
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Drake Kindsvater Sr. Wakeland
Newcomer of the Year
Micah Robinson Fr. Frisco
Coaching Staff of the Year
Heritage
First Team
Cody Opoku-Darko Sr. Reedy
Xavier Savage Sr. Centennial
Drew Steffe So. Memorial
Julian Cleary Sr. Heritage
Jackson Thoele Sr. Lebanon Trail
Second Team
Amaris Fields Sr. Reedy
Isaiah Foster Jr. Memorial
Quincy Adams Jr. Wakeland
Jacob Millhouse Sr. Independence
Myles Watkins Sr. Centennial
Avery Jackson, Jr. Jr. Memorial
All-Defensive Team
Saketh Parvathaneni Sr. Lebanon Trail
Myson Huff Jr. Liberty
Jett Russ Sr. Independence
Jayce Spann So. Lone Star
Parker Davidson Jr. Reedy
Josh Thrower Jr. Memorial
Mason Wujek Jr. Frisco
Zachary Benn Sr. Heritage
Xavier Gaffney Sr. Wakeland
Rome Watkins So. Centennial
