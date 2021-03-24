WAKELAND BOYS BASKETBALL COOPER SISCO

Wakeland senior Cooper Sisco was selected as the 9-5A most valuable player.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The 9-5A boys basketball race ended with only four teams with winning records, as Wakeland, Heritage, Frisco and Memorial pulled away from the field.

So it was little surprise that that quartet also dominated the all-district team.

The Wolverines defended their district title, posting a 16-2 record, and had four representatives on the list, led by 9-5A most valuable player Cooper Sisco.

The senior led Wakeland in scoring at 19.2 points per game, while also recording 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Senior Drake Kindsvater was voted as the defensive most valuable player.

Kindsvater led the team with 2.0 steals per game, while also averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Junior Quincy Adams, who tallied 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, was a second-team selection and senior Xavier Gaffney was named to the all-defensive team.

District runner-up Heritage also captured a pair of superlative awards.

Junior Nicholas Jett was recognized as the co-offensive most valuable player, as he posted 15.9 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Jibran Kelley and the his staff were named coaching staff of the year, as the Coyotes posted a 21-4 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Senior Julian Cleary was named to the first team after putting together a strong all-around season that saw him record 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

Senior Zachary Benn was named to the all-defensive team to round out the Heritage selections.

Frisco captured the remaining two superlative awards.

Senior Jovani Benae was selected as the co-offensive most valuable player. Benae nearly averaged a double-double for the season, registering 17.0 points and nine rebounds per game.

Freshman Micah Robinson broke onto the scene to earn newcomer of the year honors. Robinson emerged as an immediate contributor, tallying 13.0 points and nine rebounds per contest.

Raccoons junior Mason Wujek was named to the all-defensive team, as he had nine points and six boards per game.

Memorial also had four players selected to the team. Sophomore Drew Steffe was chosen to the first team, as he tallied 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Warriors junior Isaiah Foster, who recorded 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, and junior Avery Jackson, who averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, were second-team picks and junior Josh Thrower made the all-defensive list.

Reedy finished in fifth place and had three members of the all-district team.

Senior Cody Opoku-Darko was selected to the first team. Opoku-Darko was one of the top scorers in the area at 19.2 points per game, to go along with 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per night.

Senior Amaris Fields recorded 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game to earn second-team honors, while junior Parker Davidson was an all-defensive team selection, averaging 4.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots per contest.

Centennial had three representatives on the team, led by senior Xavier Savage, who was chosen to the first team as he recorded 19.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Senior Myles Watkins was voted to the second team and sophomore Rome Watkins was an all-defensive honoree.

Lebanon Trail senior Jackson Theole rounded out the first-team selections, as he registered 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Trail Blazers.

Teammate senior Saketh Parvathaneni was voted to the all-defensive team.

Independence senior Jacob Millhouse made the second team as he averaged 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Rounding out the all-defensive team were Independence senior Jett Russ, Liberty junior Myson Huff and Lone Star sophomore Jayce Spann.

9-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Cooper Sisco        Sr.     Wakeland

Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players

Jovani Benae        Sr.     Frisco

Nicholas Jett        Jr.      Heritage

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Drake Kindsvater Sr.     Wakeland

Newcomer of the Year

Micah Robinson   Fr.     Frisco

Coaching Staff of the Year

Heritage

First Team

Cody Opoku-Darko       Sr.     Reedy

Xavier Savage      Sr.     Centennial

Drew Steffe So.    Memorial

Julian Cleary        Sr.     Heritage

Jackson Thoele     Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Second Team

Amaris Fields       Sr.     Reedy

Isaiah Foster        Jr.      Memorial

Quincy Adams     Jr.      Wakeland

Jacob Millhouse   Sr.     Independence

Myles Watkins     Sr.     Centennial

Avery Jackson, Jr.         Jr.      Memorial

All-Defensive Team

Saketh Parvathaneni      Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Myson Huff          Jr.      Liberty

Jett Russ     Sr.     Independence

Jayce Spann         So.    Lone Star

Parker Davidson  Jr.      Reedy

Josh Thrower       Jr.      Memorial

Mason Wujek       Jr.      Frisco

Zachary Benn       Sr.     Heritage

Xavier Gaffney     Sr.     Wakeland

Rome Watkins     So.    Centennial

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

