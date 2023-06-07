FRISCO LONE STAR BOYS SOCCER BARTEK ZABEK

Lone Star senior Bartek Zabek was named 9-5A most valuable player, and he would go on to be named state tournament MVP after leading the Rangers the 5A championship.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

Frisco ISD has featured some of the best soccer in the state of Texas during the past decade, and this season, it was Lone Star’s turn to step into the spotlight.

Not only did the Rangers capture the 9-5A championship in one of the toughest districts in the state, they rode that momentum all the way to the Class 5A title, the first in the program’s history.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments