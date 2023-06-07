Frisco ISD has featured some of the best soccer in the state of Texas during the past decade, and this season, it was Lone Star’s turn to step into the spotlight.
Not only did the Rangers capture the 9-5A championship in one of the toughest districts in the state, they rode that momentum all the way to the Class 5A title, the first in the program’s history.
Therefore, it is little surprise that Lone Star’s dominance carried over onto the all-district team.
But in a testament to the depth of the group, each of the other three FISD teams also earned their share of honors.
The Rangers’ contingent was led by senior Bartek Zabek, who captured the top honor by being voted as the 9-5A most valuable player.
Zabek certainly earned the award, as he not only tallied 24 goals and 13 assists, but he spearheaded the charge to the championship, where he was named state tournament MVP.
Lone Star’s other superlative award went to Clinton Hollingworth, who was voted as the coach of the year. Hollingworth directed the Rangers to a 24-1-2 overall record, the 9-5A title and the state crown.
The veteran Lone Star squad had five seniors named to the first team to join Zabek.
Peighton Raisey recorded six goal and 10 assists, while Salim Chavez had seven goals and nine helpers.
Jacob Wenzel, another all-state honoree, had two goals and four assists from his spot on the backline, Alex Gonzalez tallied six goals and five assists and Maddox Thomas had a goal and four assists.
In a testament to Lone Star’s depth, sophomore Tucker Eason could have been a superlative award candidate in many districts, but he was named to the second team after putting up 21 goals and 11 assists, which earned him a spot on the all-state team.
He was joined by seniors Matt Trouy, another all-state honoree, Diego Martinez and John Stottlemire, as well as sophomore J.T. Sheppard, who had four goals and two assists.
Wakeland saw its run at a three-peat end in the regional quarterfinals, but still enjoyed another successful season by most program’s standards as it reached the playoffs for the 14th straight time.
Senior Santiago Carrasco was tabbed the 9-5A utility player of the year. Santiago scored nine goals and added nine assists as he played a number of different positions for the Wolverines.
Wakeland had four more players named to the first team, including senior keeper Hayden Owens, who posted a 0.78 goals against average. Owens stopped a pair of penalty kicks in their playoff-opening win over Centennial and made 12 saves in the 1-0 overtime setback to Reedy in the third round.
Senior Ryan Gibson earned a spot on the first team, as did juniors Jonathan Lopp and Thomas Hayes.
Wakeland also had a quartet of second-teamers with seniors Nick Holomon and Cameron Skiles, junior Tanner Bowman and sophomore Jack Minsky.
Reedy made some history of its own by advancing to the regional tournament for the first time and had eight players named to the team.
That group was led by senior Jacobo Betancourt, who was voted as the offensive player of the year after recording 27 goals and six assists.
The Lions’ other superlative award went to senior Albi Khafa, who was tabbed co-midfield player of the year, as he scored five goals and dished out a team-high 15 assists.
Senior Adric Rosato earned a spot on the first team after registering 16 goals and 12 assists, and he was joined by team captain senior Cole Powell and junior Gabe Sasso.
Reedy’s second-team selections included seniors Jayden Messiah and Jackson Naber and junior Jackson Runyan.
Frisco returned to the playoffs and had seven players named to the team, led by junior Diego Rodriguez, who was named co-midfield player of the year. After star Diego Pepi was called up to the North Texas Soccer Club as a trialist midway through the season, Rodriguez took over as a team leader, finishing the season with seven goals and eight assists, including a pair of scores in a 2-1 win over Wakeland, the first for the Raccoons over the Wolverines since 2016.
Seniors Jacob Kim and Lucas Sano and junior Yannis Benae were named the first team, with the second team featuring senior Craig Stevenson and juniors Ben Bauer and Owen Evanson.
9-5A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Bartek Zabek Sr. Lone Star
Offensive Player of the Year
Jacobo Betancourt Sr. Reedy
Co-Midfield Players of the Year
Diego Rodriguez Jr. Frisco
Albi Khafa Sr. Reedy
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Shawn Akinmoyo Sr. Creekview
Edwin Lopez Sr. The Colony
Utility Player of the Year
Santiago Carrasco Sr. Wakeland
Newcomer of the Year
Billy Bonilla Jr. Creekview
Coach of the Year
Clinton Hollingworth Lone Star
First Team
Alex Gonzalez Sr. Lone Star
Maddox Thomas Sr. Lone Star
Jacob Wenzel Sr. Lone Star
Salim Chavez Sr. Lone Star
Peighton Raisey Sr. Lone Star
Hayden Owens Sr. Wakeland
Ryan Gibson Sr. Wakeland
Jonathan Lopp Jr. Wakeland
Thomas Hayes Jr. Wakeland
Cole Powell Sr. Reedy
Gabe Sasso Jr. Reedy
Adric Rosato Sr. Reedy
Jacob Kim Sr. Frisco
Lucas Sano Sr. Frisco
Yannis Benae Jr. Frisco
Diego Aguilera Sr. Creekview
Diego Jimenez Sr. Creekview
Bryan Carrillo Jr. The Colony
Hagen Waesch Sr. The Colony
Aaron Villarreal Sr. R.L. Turner
Alex San Martin Jr. R.L. Turner
Second Team
Diego Martinez Sr. Lone Star
J.T. Sheppard So. Lone Star
John Stottlemire Sr. Lone Star
Matt Trouy Sr. Lone Star
Tucker Eason So. Lone Star
Nick Holomon Sr. Wakeland
Cameron Skiles Sr. Wakeland
Tanner Bowman Jr. Wakeland
Jack Minsky So. Wakeland
Jayden Messiah Sr. Reedy
Jackson Runyan Jr. Reedy
Jackson Naber Sr. Reedy
Craig Stevenson Sr. Frisco
Ben Bauer Jr. Frisco
Owen Evanson Jr. Frisco
Daniel Jung So. Creekview
Ethan Hernandez So. Creekview
Blake Galvez Sr. The Colony
Aidan Braggs Jr. R.L. Turner
Isaac Valadez Sr. R.L. Turner
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.