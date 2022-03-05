GARLAND – For the first four quarters of Saturday afternoon’s Region II-5A final, the game plan for the Frisco Memorial boys basketball team unfolded exactly the way that the Warriors had wanted.
Memorial – playing in its first regional final in just its fourth season as a program – kept Texas commit Arterio Morris in check, used a methodical pace to break down Kimball’s defense and received timely offensive contributions from senior guards Avery Jackson and Isaiah Foster.
And while the Warriors carried that great play into the first couple of minutes of overtime, four costly turnovers by Memorial and nine points by Knights senior Trae Clayton allowed Kimball to go on an 18-5 overtime run – a run that proved too much for the Warriors to overcome in an 80-67 loss at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Kimball (30-8) advances to the Class 5A state tournament next week in San Antonio and will look avenge a 71-70 overtime loss to Beaumont United in the championship game. Memorial, meanwhile, sees its best season ever come to an end at 33-4.
“They were the more aggressive team in overtime, which kind of benefitted them because the referees made some crucial calls,” said Quinton Gibson, Memorial head coach. “But they knocked down some big-time shots. Chauncey [Gibson] hit a couple of 3s in the fourth quarter. We got up by eight but were never really able to push it to nine or 12.”
Memorial accepted the challenge of defending Morris, and the Warriors won that battle. Morris, who came into the game averaging 19.4 points per game on the season, was held to 12 points on Saturday.
And while Memorial was successful in limiting Morris’ offensive production, Kimball unleashed Clayton, a 4-star guard. Clayton sprinkled in a basket or two every now and then through the first three quarters, but he caught fire in the fourth quarter and overtime. He made three layups over a span of 71 seconds before capping off a 25-point performance with an emphatic dunk with seven seconds left in the ballgame.
“He just played physical and played with pace,” Gibson said of Clayton. “That’s all it was. If he had 25, he probably had 12 at the free-throw line. I would like to see what he shot at the free-throw line. It just got to a point where he imposed his will.”
Memorial imposed its will in the early-going.
The Warriors showed they weren’t afraid of the moment in what was the biggest game in the program’s brief four-year history, taking a 15-8 lead after Foster buried a 3-pointer with 3:54 remaining in the first quarter.
Foster as well as Jackson had success in exploiting holes in Kimball’s defense, especially on drives to the basket. Foster scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half. Jackson buried two 3s during the first quarter before making his way to the foul line six times in the fourth quarter, making all six attempts. He led all Warriors in scoring with 23 points.
“Isaiah Foster has been our point guard since we opened our building and Avery has been a rock doing all of the little things,” coach Gibson said. “It sucks that we’re going to lose those guys, but they set the tone for us and have set the example for the younger guys to follow.”
Kimball turned its defensive pressure to lead by as many as five points in the second quarter, but Memorial regrouped and took its largest lead of the game at 45-37 after a Jackson 3-pointer with 2:48 to go in the third quarter.
The Knights fought back in what was an intense fourth quarter and even had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but a putback attempt by junior DaCannon Wickware bounced off the rim. But Kimball took care of business in overtime.
Although Memorial saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion, coach Gibson understood what his team accomplished as the final seconds of the game clock expired. He clapped his hands then waved to the Warriors supporters in attendance. Gibson guided Memorial to its first playoff win this season, an undefeated run in District 9-5A and a No. 5 final ranking in Class 5A.
“Right now, like I told everybody in the locker room, it sucks that we lost,” he said. “But we’ll have a team banquet and reflect on the great season that we had. I told them that 20 wins is hard. We got 33, which is great. We’ll get better from it. Kimball is a great team. They went to the state championship last year. They have that pedigree which we want to get.”
