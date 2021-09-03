FRISCO – When Lone Star played Aledo last season, it was a 5-yard touchdown reception by Aledo alum Jo Jo Earle that allowed the Bearcats to escape with a 34-32 victory.
In Thursday’s non-district rematch at Toyota Stadium, Lone Star was on the comeback trail.
The Rangers were driving inside Bearcats territory with a chance to win the game, but a fumble by Lone Star and a 67-yard touchdown run by Aledo’s Ryan Williams allowed the Bearcats to earn a 45-35 victory.
Even worse for Lone Star (1-1) is that senior quarterback Garret Rangel left Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury.
With 3:13 left in the fourth quarter, the Oklahoma State commit ran the ball to his left but an Aledo (2-0) defender landed on his left leg. Rangel had to be helped off the field by two trainers for Lone Star. He was seen on crutches after the game and didn’t put any weight on his left leg.
Lone Star head coach Jeff Rayburn said postgame that he was unsure of the extent of Rangel’s injury.
“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Rayburn said. “We’ll evaluate it and see.”
With Rangel sidelined, the Rangers turned to junior quarterback Gabriel Barrientes. Lone Star didn’t have any type of drop-off with Barrientes under center. Barrientes took over with Aledo clinging to a 38-35 lead with three minutes left in the ballgame. He commandeered a promising drive for the Rangers inside Bearcats territory. Barrientes connected with senior Ashton Jeanty on a pass that moved the ball inside the Aledo 35-yard line.
But as Jeanty fought for extra yardage, an Aledo defender ripped the ball out of his hands and was recovered by the Bearcats at their own 33-yard line. On the very next play, Williams, who went 81 yards for a touchdown on the game’s opening kickoff, burst 67 yards for a score to seal the win for Aledo.
Barrientes finished 6-of-7 passing for 64 yards. Rangel came alive in a big way in the second half before seeing his night abruptly ended by injury, going 14-of-28 through the air for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
“Gabriel did a great job of stepping in,” Rayburn said. “This is his second year as the backup and he can start for 99% of the teams in the state of Texas, but he’s got Garret Rangel in front of him.”
Aledo was clicking in every phase of the game in the first half, building a commanding 28-7 lead by halftime.
Davhon Keys burst 15 yards to the end zone to give the Bearcats a 14-0 lead with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
Lone Star’s offense found traction in the second quarter.
Rangel hit junior Jaylon Braxton in stride for a 58-yard passing play, and on the very next play, Jeanty shed a tackler in the backfield and went 8 yards for a touchdown to cut Aledo’s lead in half.
It was the start of a big night for Jeanty, who carried 16 times for 157 yards and also caught four balls for 82 yards with four total touchdowns. Jeanty has eight touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season.
“He’s unbelievable,” Rayburn said of Jeanty. “He’s the most versatile player in the state. He can run it. He can catch it. He can return kicks. He can play defense. There is nothing that he can’t do.”
However, Aledo answered with a 75-yard passing play between junior quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Brian Fleming on the second play of the ensuing drive and Oklahoma pledge Jason Llewellyn caught a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left in the first half to increase the Bearcats’ lead to 28-7.
“When you play another elite championship football team, you can’t go into halftime down 28-7,” Rayburn said. “They’ve won all of those state championships for a reason. You can’t give them the opening kickoff for a score. You can’t botch punts. You can’t give up big plays. It’s one of those things were details are of the utmost importance. Sometimes you’ve got to use these non-district games as learning opportunities.”
Lone Star used a more up-tempo approach on offense in the third quarter and it paid off rather quickly.
The Rangers marched 75 yards in six plays with Jeanty polishing off the scoring drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to cut the Bearcats’ advantage to 28-14.
Jeanty’s score was just one of three in a 21-point third-quarter explosion for Lone Star.
One play after Aledo fumbled the snap on a fourth-and-one play from its own 44-yard line, Rangel hit Jeanty in the middle of the field on a 43-yard touchdown pass.
All of a sudden, what had been a 21-point lead for the Bearcats had been cut to 31-28 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter.
But, Lone Star was unable to overtake Aledo on the scoreboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.