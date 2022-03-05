SAN ANTONIO—Memorial has set out to prove it belonged among the state’s elite all season long and they have spent the last five months doing just that.
Saturday was another example of how far the Warriors have come in a short period of time as they went toe-to-toe with defending state champion and undefeated Cedar Park.
It was a true heavyweight battle, with the Warriors and Timberwolves trading shots.
Four quarters was not enough to decide it.
Nor was one overtime.
In the second extra period, though, Cedar Park was able to do just enough, as Gisella Maul completed her most valuable player performance by scoring all five points to lift the Timberwolves to a 45-40 victory in the Class 5A state championship game at the Alamodome.
Cedar Park completes a perfect 37-0 season, while the Warriors’ historic season ends at 36-7 and one step short of the ultimate dream.
