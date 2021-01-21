Frisco has defied preseason predictions from the start of the 9-5A campaign in rising to the top of the standings.
But the Raccoons understand that with that lofty perch means getting everybody’s best shot.
They have been able to fend off most of the challengers, but on Tuesday, Memorial used a pair of strong quarters to claim a 66-49 victory.
While the Warriors (8-3) gave their own playoff hopes a big boost, they also knocked Frisco (10-2) from its spot in first place, as Wakeland (9-1) was able to assume the district lead.
The Raccoons led by two after the first quarter, but Memorial outscored them 16-7 in the second to take a 29-22 lead.
The second half followed a similar script.
While the third quarter was close, the Warriors ended the game by outscoring Frisco 18-11 to pull away for the win.
Drew Steffe had 18 points to lead a quartet of Memorial players in double figures. Avery Jackson and Josh Thrower each scored 14 points and Isaiah Foster added 12. The Raccoons got 17 points from Jovani Benae, 10 from Micah Robinson and eight from Daniel Meneses.
Heritage also took another big step toward the playoffs, improving to 9-3 in district with a 58-53 win over Liberty (4-8).
The Coyotes trailed by two after the first quarter, but got things going during the middle frames to take a 41-35 lead. The game remained close, but behind 15 points from Trey Walters and 13 from Trenton Walters, Heritage was able to hold on until the end.
The Redhawks got big games from Julian Cleary and Nicholas Jett, who scored 22 and 21 points, respectively.
Reedy kept its playoff hopes alive, moving to 5-7 with a 63-60 overtime victory over Centennial.
The Lions trailed after the first quarter, but steadily chipped away at that deficit during the next three frames to force overtime.
Defense took center stage in the extra frame, but Reedy posted a slim 7-4 margin to pull out the win.
Cody-Opoku-Darko led all scorers with 21 points for the Lions, with Amaris Fields and Max Matulich each adding 14. Myles Watkins scored 19 points, Xavier Savage had 14 and Elijah Conom was in double figures with 10 for the Titans, who fell to 3-7.
Lebanon Trail entered the night at the bottom of the standings, but took a step toward changing that with a 71-57 victory over Independence.
The Trail Blazers were down four at halftime, but took control in the second half, taking a three-point lead at the end of three quarters and then closing strong with a 28-point fourth.
Jackson Theole had a big game for Lebanon Trail with 23 points, but he was not alone. Caden Reichmuth tallied 18 points and Mason Fuller and Saketh Parvathaneni each added 10.
The Knights got 18 points from Rhino Hernandez and seven from Jacob Millhouse, but it was not enough, as they fell to 4-8.
While there are still several games left in the next three weeks, the playoff field is getting close to being set, though seeding will likely go down to the wire.
