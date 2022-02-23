The bi-district battle between 9-5A and 10-5A held true according to seed.
That meant good news for Heritage and the end of the road for Liberty.
The Coyotes, the district runner-up to Memorial, were able to advance to the area round for the second consecutive season after posting a 49-42 victory over McKinney North in their Class 5A bi-district game at Plano East Senior High School.
Heritage (25-9) will meet 12-5A champion Kimball (23-8), an 83-60 winner over Hillcrest in the bi-district round, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garland Naaman Forest High School.
The Coyotes rode a dominant first half to the victory over McKinney North.
Heritage led by six after one quarter and then used a 17-4 run in the second to open a commanding 33-14 halftime lead.
They needed the cushion, as the Bulldogs had no intention of going away. They sliced 10 points off their deficit with a 17-7 spurt to get back to within single digits and while things got interesting down the stretch, the Coyotes were able to hang on for the win.
Nicholas Jett and Mitra Nakka each had 11 points to pace the Heritage offense, Taven Washington scored nine and Darien Souter added seven. McKinney North got 16 points from Dylan Frazier, 11 from Micah Gibbs and 10 from Josh Pearre.
Liberty was hoping to join Memorial and Heritage in the area round, but Prosper Rock Hill had other ideas, using a strong second half to claim a 55-47 victory on Tuesday at Plano West High School.
Rock Hill (21-12) moves on to the area finals to face W.T. White later this week, while the Redhawks finish the season with a 26-8 record.
The game was tight all night long, with the teams tied at 11-11 after one quarter and deadlocked at 24-24 at halftime.
Rock Hill was able to edge out to a three-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter and made the plays it needed down the stretch to pull out the win.
Jayden Daniels paced Liberty with 13 points, Cobe Coleman was in double figures with 10 and Matthew Bishop and Trenton Walters added nine and eight, respectively. Ant Williams posted a game-high 18 points for Rock Hill, Riley Shore tallied 13 and B.J. Hooper added 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.