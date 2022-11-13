REEDY VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONS

The Reedy volleyball team made history on Saturday, becoming the first Frisco ISD team to qualify for the state tournament as it posted a 30-28, 29-27, 26-24 victory over rival Wakeland in the Class 5A Region II final at Prosper Rock Hill High School. 

Frisco ISD has been on the cusp of sending a team to the state volleyball tournament over the years, and it was only a matter of time before somebody broke through.

For much of the season, it appeared that team would be Wakeland.

