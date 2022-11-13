Frisco ISD has been on the cusp of sending a team to the state volleyball tournament over the years, and it was only a matter of time before somebody broke through.
For much of the season, it appeared that team would be Wakeland.
The Wolverines had rolled through one of the toughest districts in the state in undefeated fashion, posting a 14-0 record en route to the 9-5A championship as they rose to No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
Wakeland had not missed a beat in the playoffs, sweeping all four of its opponents in the first four rounds, including a dismissal of defending state champion Lovejoy in the regional semifinals.
Reedy might not have entered the playoffs with the same level of expectation to many, but do not tell that to the Lions.
After all, it was Reedy who was in the regional finals just a year ago, where they dropped a tough four-setter to the eventual state champion Leopards.
While the Wolverines had dominated their end of the bracket, the Lions had done the same, dropping just one set in four matches and that came in the regional quarterfinals against rival Lone Star.
When Wakeland took care of Lovejoy, and Reedy swept McKinney North on Friday, it set the stage for an all Frisco ISD finals, guaranteeing that one FISD would make history.
It was the third meeting between the two teams this season.
The Wolverines rolled in the first district match in a 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 sweep, but the second was anybody’s game, with Wakeland able to rally for a 25-23, 24-26, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9 victory.
The final installment of this season’s trilogy was as close as it could be, but unlike in the earlier meetings, it was the Lions who were able to deliver in the biggest of moments.
That allowed Reedy (27-13) to be the team to make history, as it was able to earn a 30-28, 29-27, 26-24 victory over the Wolverines (33-5) in the Class 5A Region II championship match on Saturday at Prosper Rock Hill High School.
The Lions advance to the Class 5A state semifinals where they will take on No. 8 Liberty Hill (42-10) at 11 a.m. Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
The winner of that match will face the winner of the Colleyville Heritage/Montgomery Lake Creek match at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Culwell Center.
It has been a big week for senior Halle Schroder, who signed with Boston College on Wednesday, and she put a cap on it with a standout performance, leading the team with 19 kills and 16 digs.
Gracie Cagle and Reese Miller recorded 12 and 10 kills respectively, Jaclyn Carr had a team-high three blocks, Ella Gamber added 15 digs and Cagle and Carter Fouche were effective running the offense, with 21 and 15 assists.
Semifinals
On Friday, Reedy and Wakeland set the stage for their showdown with wins in the regional semifinal round at Prosper Rock Hill High School.
The Lions topped McKinney North in a 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 sweep to return to the regional final for the second straight season.
Schroder paced the offense with 12 kills, with Cagle and Miller each adding seven.
Fouche came up big behind the service line with six aces, Miller did the same at the net with four blocks, Gamber had a team-high 19 digs and Cagle posted 19 assists.
Wakeland, meanwhile, dethroned three-time defending state champion Lovejoy in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 sweep.
The Wolverines spread the ball around offensively, with Elyse Niemann tallying 11 kills, Jessica Jones and Kealakai Bandy recording 10 each and Hannah Pfiffner adding nine.
Savannah Ivie posted a team-high 15 digs and three aces, Jones added four blocks at the net, Audrey Clark dished out 27 assists and Sarah Pfiffner had 17 assists.
