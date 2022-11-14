Frisco ISD has a case, in many sports, as being the best top-to-bottom district in the state.
But in perhaps no sport does FISD have as strong an argument stating that case than in team tennis, where every roster is littered with talented players.
The problem over the years, through no fault of its own, has been the road to state.
For all its success during the course of the season, FISD has more often than not been in Region II, where it just happened to share the same bracket as Highland Park, the most prestigious tennis program in Texas.
In a run that, ironically ended this fall at the 6A Region II tournament, the Scots made 34 consecutive trips to the state tournament, winning 22 state championships during that span.
But with Highland Park being bumped up in classification, it opened the door for a new team to make a Region II run, and FISD teams were eager to bust it down.
The teams largely eliminated each other during the playoffs, and when the dust settled, it was Centennial who made history, becoming the first FISD team to qualify for the state tournament.
The Titans would go on to advance to the finals, where it dropped a hard-fought 10-7 decision to Amarillo, as they brought home the silver medals.
“It’s incredibly humbling to be the first to make it to state because there were other teams in FISD that were state quality teams but never qualified for a variety of reasons,” said Centennial head coach Douglas Fair, who has coached tennis for 20 years, with the last six with the Titans.
The most intense competition for much of the season would come against one another.
In the Texas Tennis Coaches Association mid-season regional rankings, FISD held down the top seven spots in the Region II poll, with No. 1 Reedy followed by Centennial, Lebanon Trail, Wakeland, Independence, Heritage and Liberty.
With the new realignment splitting the FISD up into different districts, they took full advantage, sending a record nine teams to the playoffs.
Reedy captured the 9-5A title, followed by Wakeland, Frisco and Lone Star, Centennial brought home the 10-5A championship, with Lebanon Trail, Independence and Heritage also moving on, and first-year Panther Creek also qualified in the 4A playoffs.
It was the fourth consecutive playoff appearance for the Titans, but the first district title in nearly a decade. It was the first of three goals the team set heading into the season, followed by qualifying for the state tournament and bringing home the 5A title.
“It means a ton to win this district because it is the toughest 5A district in the state,” Fair said. “And the matches we played in district play absolutely prepared us for the battles and the pressure that comes in playoff matches.”
The run to the 10-5A crown saw Centennial riding a wave of momentum into the postseason, with a talented group led by boys singles No. 1 Shriyan Daggumalli and girls singles No. 1 Kritika Voruganti.
The 5A bi-district round pitted four FISD vs. FISD match-ups, with Wakeland, Lebanon Trail, Centennial and Reedy moving on.
That set up two more head-to-head clashes in the regional quarterfinals.
While Wakeland holding off Lebanon Trail for a 10-8 win was a competitive, exciting match, most eyes were on the other side of the bracket, where the two district champions locked horns.
This was also a tense, close affair, but it was the Titans who were able to claim a 12-5 victory over Reedy to advance.
The FISD dominance continued in the semifinals, with Wakeland and Centennial moving on to battle for the school district’s first trip to the state tournament ever.
Fittingly, the regional final came down to the wire, but it was the Titans who were able to win the points down the stretch to edge out a 10-9 victory and punch its ticket to the state tournament in College Station.
Centennial took on San Antonio Alamo Heights in the semifinals and claimed a 11-3 victory to reach the title round.
There, they faced an Amarillo team that had barely been challenged during its run, and rolled to a 11-0 victory in its semifinal.
The Titans were up for the challenge, giving the Sandies their toughest match of the playoffs, but Amarillo was able to pull out a 10-7 victory, leaving the Titans to settle for the silver medal.
“Players and coaches were fully aware of what was at stake going into the finals,” Fair said. “We were excited to be at the state tourney, but also had the expectation that we were in it to win it.”
With its run, Centennial not only raised the bar for itself, but for all FISD programs.
But while the Titans will carry lofty hopes into next season and beyond, they know their city rivals will be doing the same.
“Expectations really stay the same. We talk about the process over the results. We expect our kids to play with energy and to give effort,” Fair said. “Wins and losses take care of themselves when players put the work in. That said, there’s nothing wrong with having goals, as well, and our team goal is to attempt to make it back to state and win it all.”
