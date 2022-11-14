FRISCO CENTENNIAL TEAM TENNIS

The Centennial tennis team became the first from Frisco ISD to qualify for the state tournament, where it brought home silver medals after placing second.

 Photo Courtesy of Frisco ISD Athletics

Frisco ISD has a case, in many sports, as being the best top-to-bottom district in the state.

But in perhaps no sport does FISD have as strong an argument stating that case than in team tennis, where every roster is littered with talented players.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments