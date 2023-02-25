FRISCO LIBERTY GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Liberty punched is ticket to the state tournament by claiming the Class 5A Region II championship on Saturday with a 57-47 victory over McKinney North on Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center.

 Photo Courtesy of @LHSRedhawks

GARLAND--The Liberty girls basketball team is headed back to where it feels it belongs.

For the fifth time in the last eight years, the Redhawks have qualified for the Class 5A state tournament after holding off McKinney North for a 57-47 victory in the Region II championship game on Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments