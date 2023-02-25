GARLAND--The Liberty girls basketball team is headed back to where it feels it belongs.
For the fifth time in the last eight years, the Redhawks have qualified for the Class 5A state tournament after holding off McKinney North for a 57-47 victory in the Region II championship game on Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Liberty (27-10) will play in the Class 5A state semifinals on Thursday at either 7 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Redhawks never trailed against McKinney North, but never felt fully comfortable, either.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs reeled off a quick 6-0 spurt, with Ciara Harris knocking down a short jumper and Kaelyn Hamilton twice getting inside for scores to close to within 38-37.
But Liberty always had an answer.
Jezelle Jolie Moreno made a tough shot and completed a three-point play and then fed Jacy Abii for a layup in transition to push it back to 43-37.
McKinney North refused to go away behind Hamilton, as she had 14 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, but with under three minutes to play, it had a choice to make.
The Bulldogs made Liberty earn it at the free throw line and, like a seasoned team does, the Redhawks delivered, as Journee Harris, Keyera Roseby, Za’naiha Hensley and Moreno combined to hit 16-of-19 down the stretch to preserve the lead, and the victory.
After having their run of three consecutive trips to the state tournament halted by rival Memorial in the regional finals a year ago, the Redhawks are heading back to San Antonio looking to add another championship trophy to the one it earned in 2020.
While the second half was a fast-paced back-and-forth affair, the game did not start out that way.
Abii scored the first six points of the game to stake Liberty to the early lead and the Redhawks defense was stifling.
In fact, McKinney North did not get on the scoreboard until just before the buzzer when Ryhan Balous knocked down a jumper to make it 6-2 going to the second quarter.
The scoring did not pick up much in the second, as Lilian Johnson, Moreno and Abii got inside for scores for Liberty, with the Bulldogs countering with layups from Hamilton and Alyssia Simmons, as the Redhawks took a 16-8 lead into halftime.
The pace changed coming out of the locker room, as each team eclipsed its first-half total in the third quarter.
Iyanna Matakasuka knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Balous got to the basket for a layup to pull McKinney North to within 19-18.
Liberty countered behind Roseby, who did not score in the first half.
The junior guard caught fire in the third, scoring 16 points in the frame, and her three-point play gave the Redhawks their largest lead at 33-22 with 1:24 left in the period.
The Bulldogs had an answer of their own, as Hamilton converted a three-point play and Balous drained back-to-back treys to cut the deficit to 35-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
McKinney North would whittle the deficit down to one, but as championship teams do, Liberty responded and punched its ticket to the state tournament.
