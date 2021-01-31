Frisco ISD is one of the most talent-rich school districts in the state.
For proof, look no further than the fact that with 10 high schools, FISD is one of the largest districts in Texas and there is still talent to go around.
That is reflected on the 5-5A Division I all-district team, where each of the six Frisco squads earned their share of honors.
Lone Star shook off a rough start to post a 7-4 record and advanced to the regional semifinals before falling to Highland Park.
The Rangers finished second in 5-5A Division I and were rewarded with 19 selections to the team, including a pair of superlative honors.
Junior quarterback Garret Rangel was voted the offensive player of the year after completing 188-of-272 passes for 2,249 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Senior Josh Click was recognized as the special teams player of the year. Click was one of the most reliable kickers in the state, converting 55 extra points and connecting on 11-of-13 field goals, with a long of 50 yards.
The Lone Star offense had a pair of unanimous selections in sophomore fullback Evan Stein and junior wide receiver Ashton Jeanty.
Stein helped clear the way for the Ranger ground game, while Jeanty had 55 catches for 816 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 383 yards and eight scores.
Senior running back Jaden Nixon made the first team, as he had 139 carries for 766 yards and 15 touchdowns and 29 grabs for 289 yards and five scores.
Senior wide receiver Trace Bruckler hauled in 54 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns to earn first-team honors and senior Tolu Sokoya was named to the second team after recording 31 receptions for 278 yards and four scores.
Junior offensive lineman Kyle Lofye was one of the best in the state, grading out at 91 percent with 61 knockdowns and 42 pancakes. Lofye, first-team junior Mike Terry and second-team senior Colton Tibbits helped the Rangers average 388.8 yards and 43.0 points per game.
On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Alessio Russolillo was a unanimous first-team pick, as he registered 122.5 tackles, including 81 solos, with eight tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 12 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.
Russolillo’s partner in the middle, senior Blake Gotcher, also made the first team with 105 tackles, 12 for loss, 9.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and four interceptions.
Junior linebacker Fogo Sokoya and sophomore cornerback Bennett Fryman were also unanimous picks.
Senior safety Brandon Spencer and senior cornerback Noah Bolton were named to the first team, while the second team included senior defensive linemen Davi Ngegwe and Caden Fankhauser and senior linebacker Landon Whitley.
Independence returned to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons and received 11 all-district nods.
Senior quarterback Braylon Braxton was named to the first team as one of the most dynamic dual-threats in the state. Braxton completed 99-of-180 for 1,639 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions and rushed 83 times for 789 yards and 12 scores.
One of Braxton’s favorite targets, senior tight end Elijah Arroyo, was a unanimous pick as he had 31 catches for 690 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Senior running back Dwayne Orr (103-798, 9 TDs rushing) and junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (21-305, 5 TDs) were named to the second team.
First-team senior offensive lineman Tres Madrid and second-team senior Tyler McKinnie helped the Knights average 382.3 yards per game.
Senior linebacker Kendall Williams was a unanimous selection after recording 49 tackles, with six for loss, and three quarterback hurries.
He was joined on the first team by senior end Jaden Wallace, who had 55 tackles, with 16 for loss, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries, and senior safety Brayden West, who registered 64 tackles, three for loss, three interceptions and five pass breakups.
Independence had two more players tabbed to the second team with senior linebacker Murphy Roberts (79 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks) and sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton (20 tackles, 2 INTs, 9 PBUs).
Wakeland was the third FISD team to make the Division I playoffs and they had 16 selections.
Sophomore tight end Tripp Riordan was a unanimous pick, as he had seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown and was also a key cog in the ground game.
That rushing attack was led by first-team junior Jared White, had had 170 carries for 1,158 yards and 16 touchdowns, with a long run of 98, as well as 30 receptions for 405 yards and four scores.
Senior wide receiver Jack Mayer also made the first team with 14 catches for 331 yards and five touchdowns.
First-team junior offensive lineman Jack Jones and second-team seniors Tyler Brooks and Ryan Tabor and junior Cade Myer helped the Wolverines average 351.4 yards and 30.1 points per game.
Junior defensive tackle Carson McMillin made 22 tackles, with one for loss and six quarterback hurries to earn first-team honors.
He was joined by junior safety Davion Woolen, who had 32 tackles with three interceptions and six pass breakups, as well as junior punter Nolan Krinsky.
Wakeland’s second-team picks were junior fullback Alex Shirley (15-94, TD), senior wide receiver Chase Wainwright (12-147), senior defensive end Preston Snead (46 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks, 16 pressures), senior linebacker Dalton Veres (92 tackles, 17 TFL, 6 sacks, 17 pressures), senior linebacker Will Hornback (60 tackles, 10 TFL) and senior cornerback Johnny Kousa (4 INTs, 6 PBUs).
Reedy narrowly missed out on the playoffs, but still posted a winning overall record.
The Lions had 11 selections, headlined by senior Zion Washington, who was tabbed utility player of the year. Washington rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns, caught 21 passes for 260 yards, and on the other side of the ball, made 43 tackles, with four for loss, an interception, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Senior Jaylen Fuksa pulled off the rare feat of being a unanimous pick on both offense and defense.
Fuksa had 22 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns to get the nod at wide receiver, and also had 32 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups from his cornerback spot.
Junior quarterback A.J. Padgett made the first team, as he completed 159-of-249 for 2,211 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 366 yards and six scores on the ground.
Reedy landed three other players on the first-team defense. Senior end Brooks Griffith had 34 tackles, with 10 for loss, nine sacks, four quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
Senior linebacker Michael Swope made 59 stops, five for loss, with a sack and two pressures, and senior safety Ryan Jones had 48 tackles, an interception and 11 pass breakups.
On the second team, the Lions were represented by senior fullback Walker Humphreys (6-87, TD), senior offensive lineman Ian Strickler, senior linebacker Ryan Akeroyd (27 tackles, 3 TFL, INT) and senior cornerback Cam Hardy (13 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs).
Centennial had eight players recognized, headlined by freshman running back Harry Stewart, III, who claimed offensive newcomer of the year honors. Stewart made an immediate impact, rushing 72 times for 838 yards and seven touchdowns, with three 100-yard games.
One reason for Stewart’s success was senior offensive lineman Logan Radmore, a unanimous pick who graded out at 92 percent with 47 pancake blocks.
Senior wide receiver Paxson Fletcher made the first team with 48 catches for 575 yards and seven touchdowns, as did senior kicker Nick Brown, who hit 4-of-6 field goals and 39-of-42 extra points.
Titans senior quarterback Grayson Dayries (146-of-246, 1,465 yards, 14 TDs; 80-386, 9 TDs rush) and senior safety Max Dodson (99 tackles, 4 PBU) made the second team and senior Jackson Marshall was a two-time second-team pick at running back (131-645, 11 TDs rush, 34-230, 4 TDs rec.) and linebacker (20 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack).
Rounding out the FISD representation, Heritage picked up six selections, with three on the first-team offense.
Junior running back Shawn Wara had 153 carries for 896 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 39 catches for 545 yards and four scores.
Sophomore wide receiver Bryce Gilchrist had 41 receptions for 522 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for two scores, and senior lineman Dillon Rock paved the way for the offense to average 414.0 yards per game.
The Coyotes’ second-team honorees are junior quarterback Easton Swetnam (157-of-257, 2,303 yards, 24 TDs, 81-278, 2 TDs rush), junior wide receiver Carsten Brewer (43-877, 14 TDs) and senior defensive tackle A.C. Collins (43 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs).
District and Class 5A Division I state champion Denton Ryan captured the lion’s share of the superlative honors.
Senior wide receiver/defensive end Ja’Tavion Sanders, senior wide receiver/defensive back Billy Bowman, Jr. and senior quarterback Seth Henigan were named co-most valuable players, senior defensive back Ty Marsh was voted defensive most valuable player, sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill, Jr., was tabbed defensive newcomer of the year and head coach Dave Henigan and his assistants were honored as the staff of the year after leading the Raiders to a perfect 15-0 season and the state crown.
5-5A Division I Football All-District Team
Co-Most Valuable Players
*Billy Bowman, Jr. WR/DB/RB/KR Denton Ryan
*Seth Henigan Sr. QB Denton Ryan
*Ja’tavion Sanders Sr. WR/DE Denton Ryan
Offensive Most Valuable Player
*Garret Rangel Jr. QB Lone Star
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Ty Marsh Sr. DB Denton Ryan
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Harry Stewart, III Fr. RB Centennial
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Anthony Hill, Jr. So. LB Denton Ryan
Special Teams Player of the Year
Josh Click Sr. K/P Lone Star
Utility Player of the Year
Zion Washington Sr. WR/DB/Ath. Reedy
Staff of the Year
Dave Henigan Denton Ryan
First Team Offense
Braylon Braxton Sr. QB Independence
A.J. Padgett Jr. QB Reedy
*Coco Brown So. RB Denton
Jaden Nixon Sr. RB Lone Star
Ke’ori Hicks Sr. RB Denton Ryan
Jared White Jr. RB Wakeland
Shawn Wara Jr. RB Heritage
*Elijah Arroyo Sr. TE Independence
*Tripp Riordan So. TE Wakeland
*Evan Stein So. FB Lone Star
Robert Veasley Jr. FB The Colony
Michael Davis Jr. FB Denton Ryan
*Ashton Jeanty WR Jr. Lone Star
*Shafiq Taylor WR Jr. The Colony
*Jaylen Fuksa WR Sr. Reedy
Keagan Cunningham Sr. WR Denton Ryan
Jordyn Bailey So. WR Denton Ryan
Bryce Gilchrist So. WR Heritage
Trace Bruckler Sr. WR Lone Star
Paxson Fletcher Sr. WR Centennial
Jack Mayer Sr. WR Wakeland
*Kolt De La Torre So. OL Denton Ryan
*Logan Radmore Sr. OL Centennial
*Chris Sanchez Sr. OL The Colony
*Riley Hampton Sr. OL Denton Ryan
Kyle Lofye Jr. OL Lone Star
Henry Appleton Jr. OL Denton Ryan
Mike Terry Jr. OL Lone Star
Jack Jones Jr. OL Wakeland
Matt Garcia Sr. OL Denton
Dillon Rock Sr. OL Heritage
Tres Madrid Sr. OL Independence
Nick Brown Sr. K Centennial
First Team Defense
*Mason Davis Jr. DT Denton Ryan
Jay Sheppard Sr. DT Denton Ryan
Carson McMillin Jr. DT Wakeland
Michael Gee Jr. DE Denton Ryan
Jaden Wallace Sr. DE Independence
Brooks Griffith Sr. DE Reedy
*Alessio Russolillo Sr. ILB Lone Star
*Kyle Taylor Sr. ILB The Colony
Blake Gotcher Sr. ILB Lone Star
Michael Swope Sr. ILB Reedy
D.J. Arkansas Sr. ILB Denton Ryan
Stephen McCollum Sr. ILB The Colony
*Kendall Williams Sr. OLB Independence
*Fogo Sokoya Jr. OLB Lone Star
Khylon Whitehurst Jr. OLB The Colony
Brayden West Sr. S Independence
Brandon Spencer Sr. S Lone Star
Ryan Jones Sr. S Reedy
Garyreon Robinson Jr. S Denton Ryan
Davion Woolen Jr. S Wakeland
*Austin Jordan Jr. CB Denton Ryan
*Jaylen Fuksa Sr. CB Reedy
*Shafiq Taylor Jr. CB The Colony
*Bennett Fryman So. CB Lone Star
Terrell Coleman, Jr. Sr. CB Denton
Noah Bolton Sr. CB Lone Star
Nolan Krinsky Jr. P Wakeland
Second Team Offense
Easton Swetnam Jr. QB Heritage
Grayson Dayries Sr. QB Centennial
Jackson Marshall Sr. RB Centennial
Dwayne Orr Sr. RB Independence
John Said Fr. TE The Colony
Alex Shirley Jr. FB Wakeland
Walker Humphreys Sr. FB Reedy
Cris Wallace Sr. WR Denton
Benji Nelson Sr. WR The Colony
Carsten Brewer Jr. WR Heritage
Jordyn Tyson Jr. WR Independence
Tolu Sokoya Sr. WR Lone Star
Chase Wainwright Sr. WR Wakeland
Ian Strickler Sr. OL Reedy
Tyler Brooks Sr. OL Wakeland
Cade Myer Jr. OL Wakeland
Daniel Daub Sr. OL Denton Ryan
Bryan Aguilar Jr. OL Denton Ryan
Ashton Davis Sr. OL Denton
Tyler McKinnie Sr. OL Independence
Colton Tibbits Sr. OL Lone Star
Ryan Tabor Sr. OL Wakeland
William Wallis So. OL The Colony
Kevin Albarran Sr. K The Colony
Second Team Defense
Bear Alexander Jr. DT Denton Ryan
A.C. Collins Sr. DT Heritage
Davi Ngegwe Sr. DT Lone Star
Caden Fankhauser Sr. DE Lone Star
Colby Cox Jr. DE The Colony
Mar’Quice Hill So. DE Denton Ryan
Preston Snead Sr. DE Wakeland
Jackson Marshall Sr. ILB Centennial
Murphy Roberts Sr. ILB Independence
Dalton Veres Sr. ILB Wakeland
Max Marshall Sr. ILB Denton Ryan
Will Hornback Sr. OLB Wakeland
Landon Whitley Sr. OLB Lone Star
Ryan Akeroyd Sr. OLB Reedy
Max Dodson Sr. S Centennial
Lawrence Smith Sr. S The Colony
Amir Fera Sr. S Denton
Johnny Kousa Sr. CB Wakeland
Cam Hardy Sr. CB Reedy
Jaylon Braxton So. CB Independence
Kevin Albarran Sr. P The Colony
