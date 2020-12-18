The 9-5A volleyball season featured one of the most balanced groups of teams in the state, as the battles for the district championship and the final playoff berths came down to the final day of the regular season.

It was a district in which no team was able to navigate unscathed, and closely-matched enough to where the teams at the bottom of the standings notched victories over postseason squads.

The 9-5A all-district team reflected that, as the honors were spread out among the 10 FISD teams.

The top superlative award went to Lebanon Trail senior Tyrah Ariail. The USC-signee led the Trail Blazers to a share of the 9-5A championship as one of the most well-rounded players in the district, averaging 5.1 kills and 3.8 digs per game, to go along with 19 aces and 85 blocks.

Reedy senior Tatum Fouche, who signed with North Alabama, was tabbed defensive player of the year, helping the Lions rally to claim half of the district title. Fouche recorded 364 digs, an average of 4.9 per set, and added 26 aces behind the service line.

Fouche’s teammate, junior Kelsey Perry, was named co-outstanding blocker, as she amassed 67 blocks, which was 1.2 per game.

She shared the honor with Memorial junior Kailee Deffebaugh, who tallied 85 blocks (1.0 bpg) and also added 109 kills.

Liberty junior Lauryn Hill claimed outstanding hitter honors after helping the Redhawks to a third-place finish and a trip to the playoffs. In 18 district matches, Hill recorded 302 kills, an average of 4.4 per game, with 43 blocks, 21 aces and 2.8 digs per set.

Wakeland senior Elle Bryant was selected as the outstanding server. Bryant registered 35 aces, but did much more than that, averaging 5.2 assists, 2.5 digs and 1.1 kills per set.

Wolverines sophomore Hannah Pfiffner was tabbed newcomer of the year, as she registered 210 kills (2.7 kpg) and 43 blocks.

The coaching staff of the year went to Reedy. After being undermanned to start the season, head coach Katie Rudd and the Lions had an opportunity to replay a handful of matches and they made the most of them, overcoming the tough start to win a share of the 9-5A championship.

The remainder of the all-district team includes representatives from all 10 FISD teams.

Here are look at the highlights:

Lebanon Trail: Ariail was joined on the first team by a trio of teammates with seniors Xuan Nguyen and Lexi Abbey and sophomore Symone Sims.

Nguyen, who signed to play college at Davidson, was one of the top setters in the area, dishing out 5.8 assists per game while also adding 28 aces and 2.4 digs per set.

Abbey led the Trail Blazers in defense with 395 digs, an average of 4.4 per game, and had 20 aces, while Sims also emerged as an integral part of the back line with 3.9 digs per set.

Senior Peyton Thompson registered 248 kills, an average of 3.1 per game, to go along with 29 blocks and 110 digs to earn a spot on the second team.

She was joined on that group by senior Lauren Sullivan, one of the team’s top offensive players with 2.4 kills per set.

Lebanon Trail also had a trio of honorable mention selections with senior M’Kayla Johnson (66 blocks), junior Marissa McLaughlin (5.1 apg, 2.4 dpg) and sophomore Angela Henson (3.2 dpg).

Reedy: In addition to the three superlative awards, the Lions placed three more players on the first team.

Senior Addison Corley was strong at the net with 2.9 kills per game and 24 blocks. Junior Camryn Hill was solid up front with 2.7 kills per set and 20 blocks, and also in the back with 5.5 digs per game.

Junior Jordan Chapman tallied 318 assists, an average of 5.0 per game, to go along with 290 digs and 30 aces.

Senior Mak Hill, who has signed with St. Louis, earned second-team honors after registering 2.6 kills per game with 38 blocks. Junior Hannah Ogden also made the second team as she tallied 2.9 digs per set.

A positive sign for the future for the Lions is that three sophomores were named honorable mention in Halle Schroder (2.6 kpg, 1.9 dpg), Gracie Cagle (4.4 apg, 23 aces) and Reese Miller (36 blocks, 15 aces).

Liberty: Joining Hill on the 9-5A first team is sophomore McKenna Gildon, one of the top underclassmen in the district who emerged as one of the best defenders, averaging 5.2 digs per set.

Senior D.D. Bova-Ford, who has signed to play at the next level at George Mason, was a second-team selection after dishing out 5.5 assists per set to go along with an average of 2.4 digs and 18 aces.

Seniors Caitlin Brown (2.3 kpg), Grace Duong (2.3 dpg) and Sue Slater (1.3 kpg, 34 blocks) and junior Tanner Hanson (3.8 apg, 1.8 dpg, 18 aces) were all named honorable mention.

Memorial: Warriors senior Kennedy Kelly was named to the first team, as she recorded 181 kills, 71 blocks and 93 digs.

The second team featured a pair of well-rounded Memorial representatives. Junior Finley Evans averaged 3.1 kills and 3.0 digs per game and added 47 blocks. Senior Elizabeth Reed did a great job running the offense with 684 assists, an average of 9.0 per game, but also recorded 317 digs, 28 blocks and 23 aces.

The Warriors also had a quintet of honorable mention selections in juniors Ashley Bender (2.8 dpg), Alexis Melgert (1.5 kpg, 51 blocks), Kaitlyn Noel (3.5 dpg, 16 aces) and Kourtney Miller (2.4 kpg, 26 blocks) and sophomore Jasmine Sennett (3.2 dpg).

Wakeland: Senior Hannah Shaw joined Bryant and Pfiffner as the third Wolverine on the first team after she registered 2.3 kills per set and 41 blocks.

Sophomore Audrey Clark was named to the second team after she recorded 4.6 assists per game, 1.8 digs per set and 24 aces. She was joined by junior Madison DeMauro, who averaged 4.1 digs per game.

Wakeland also had one honorable mention selection with sophomore Savannah Ivie (3.0 dpg, 1.4 kpg, 20 aces).

Frisco: The Raccoons were represented by seven selections including a pair on the first team.

Senior Ava Jafari was among the team leaders with 3.3 digs per game and was also strong at the net with 2.5 kills per set.

Junior Lexi Guinn is another strong all-around player, recording 229 kills, an average of 3.2 per game, with 2.9 digs per set, 24 blocks and 17 aces.

The second team included senior Aveen Jafari, who tallied 8.4 assists and 2.9 digs per set, and junior Ella Belknap, who had 2.1 kills per game and 34 blocks.

Senior Nike VanZandt (1.6 kpg, 2.5 dpg, 24 aces), junior Rachel Ross (4.7 apg), sophomore Mari Hernandez (3.1 dpg) and freshman Addison Sohosky (1.9 kpg, 42 blocks, 25 aces) were named to the honorable mention list.

Heritage: Junior Mia Moore was the lone Coyote voted to the first team. The versatile Moore registered 269 kills, an average of 3.6 per game, with 35 blocks and 24 aces and was also strong in the back with 3.0 digs per set.

Junior Brevynn Johnson made the second team, as she tallied 201 kills and 30 blocks.

Heritage placed five more players on the honorable mention team with seniors Tatum Allberg (2.4 kpg, 2.3 dpg, 28 aces), Alyssa Wagnitz (8.4 apg, 2.5 dpg, 25 aces) and Kristen Mimms (48 blocks) and juniors Elyse LeClir (3.0 dpg, 16 aces) and Cierra Deward-Callaway (45 blocks).

Lone Star: The Rangers were led by first-team junior Jailen Hurley. A Louisiana Tech commitment, Hurley registered 3.4 kills per game with 64 blocks and 18 aces.

Sophomore Amani Mason was named to the second team, as she had 2.5 kills and 2.5 digs per set, with 19 blocks and 18 aces.

Lone Star had five honorable mention selections in senior Kinlee Martin (4.6 apg., 1.5 dpg), junior Katie Reeve (2.5 dpg), sophomore Tori Green (74 kills, 54 blocks) and freshmen Emilee Prochaska (3.7 dpg, 18 aces) and Faith Harris (110 kills, 27 blocks).

Independence: The Knights were led by second-team senior Emma Simpson, who has signed to play at the next level at Harding.

Independence also had a pair of honorable mentions with junior Abby Wadas and freshman Reagan Bedell.

Centennial: Senior Kaylin Salembier, who has signed to play at Southeastern Oklahoma State, recorded 389 digs, an average of 5.4 per set, with 23 aces to earn a spot on the first team.

Titans junior Alexa Long was named to the second team after she tallied 3.3 kills and 3.4 digs per game, with 40 blocks and 22 aces.

Centennial also had five honorable mention selections with seniors Anna Capezzera (99 kills, 83 blocks) and Grace Easley (1.7 dpg) juniors Alexandra Bonnett (2.1 kpg, 48 blocks) and Amber Victoriano (4.3 apg, 2.9 dpg) and freshman Briana Hamilton (2.3 dpg, 1.7 kpg, 27 aces, 112 blocks).

9-5A Volleyball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Tyrah Ariail         Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Defensive Player of the Year

Tatum Fouche      Sr.     Reedy

Co-Outstanding Blockers

Kailee Deffebaugh          Jr.      Memorial

Kelsey Perry         Jr.      Reedy

Outstanding Hitter

Lauryn Hill Jr.      Liberty

Outstanding Server

Elle Bryant Sr.     Wakeland

Newcomer of the Year

Hannah Pfiffner    So.    Wakeland

Coaching Staff of the Year

Reedy

Sportsmanship Award

Lone Star

First Team

Tatum Ariail        Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Tatum Fouche      Sr.     Reedy

Kailee Deffebaugh          Jr.      Memorial

Kelsey Perry         Jr.      Reedy

Lauryn Hill Jr.      Liberty

Elle Bryant Sr.     Wakeland

Hannah Pfiffner    So.    Wakeland

Kennedy Kelly     Sr.     Memorial

Mia Moore  Jr.      Heritage

Xuan Nguyen       Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Lexi Abbey Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Lexi Guinn  Jr.      Frisco

Addison Corley    Sr.     Reedy

Camryn Hill         Jr.      Reedy

Hannah Shaw       Sr.     Wakeland

Jailen Hurley        Jr.      Lone Star

Jordan Chapman  Jr.      Reedy

McKenna Gildon  So.    Liberty

Symone Sims       So.    Lebanon Trail

Ava Jafari   Sr.     Frisco

Kaylin Salembier  Sr.     Centennial

Second Team

Brevynn Johnson Jr.      Heritage

Mak Hill     Sr.     Reedy

Emma Simpson    Sr.     Independence

Peyton Thompson         Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Aveen Jafari         Sr.     Frisco

Amani Mason      So.    Lone Star

Finley Evans        Jr.      Memorial

Madison DeMauro         Jr.      Wakeland

Lauren Sullivan    Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Alexa Long Jr.      Centennial

Elizabeth Reed     Sr.     Memorial

Hannah Ogden     Jr.      Reedy

DD Bova-Ford     Sr.     Liberty

Audrey Clark       So.    Wakeland

Ella Belknap        Jr.      Frisco

Honorable Mention

Briana Hamilton  Fr.     Centennial

Anna Capezzera   Sr.     Centennial

Amber Victoriano          Jr.      Centennial

Grace Easley        Sr.     Centennial

Alexandra Bonnett        Jr.      Centennial

Rachel Ross         Jr.      Frisco

Mari Hernandez   So.    Frisco

Addison Sohosky Fr.     Frisco

Nike VanZandt     Sr.     Frisco

Elyse LeClair        Jr.      Heritage

Tatum Allberg      Sr.     Heritage

Alyssa Wagnitz    Sr.     Heritage

Cierra Deward-Callaway         Jr.      Heritage

Kristen Mimms    Sr.     Heritage

Reagan Beddell    Fr.     Independence

Abby Wadas        Jr.      Independence

Caitlyn Brown     Sr.     Liberty

Grace Duong        Sr.     Liberty

Tanner Hanson    Jr.      Liberty

Sue Slater   Sr.     Liberty

Emilee Prochaska Fr.     Lone Star

Faith Harris          Fr.     Lone Star

Kinlee Martin       Sr.     Lone Star

Katie Reeve Jr.      Lone Star

Tori Green  So.    Lone Star

Angela Henson     So.    Lebanon Trail

Marissa McLaughlin      Jr.      Lebanon Trail

M’Kayla Johnson Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Jasmine Sennett   So.    Memorial

Ashley Bender      Jr.      Memorial

Alexis Melgert      Jr.      Memorial

Kaitlyn Noel         Jr.      Memorial

Kourtney Miller   Jr.      Memorial

Halle Schroder     So.    Reedy

Gracie Cagle         So.    Reedy

Reese Miller         So.    Reedy

Savannah Ivie      So.    Wakeland

Academic All-District

Centennial High School

Briana Hamilton

Cristy Amine

Alexandra Bonnett

Emma Hurst

Delaney Kemp

Alexa Long

Paige Osborn

Kaylin Salembier

Anna Capezzera

Amber Victoriano

Grace Easley

Riley White

Frisco High School

Ava Jafari

Aveen Jafari

Bella Wolfe

Alexis Manzi

Alex Wampler

Ella Belknap

Lexi Guinn

Savy Davis

Ilincia Flonta

Katarina Morales

Auvin Oghatiyan

Rachel Ross

Mari Hernandez

Nike Van Zandt

Heritage High School

Madison Grandpre

Mia Moore

Hailey Jahnke

Reese Stanley

Bri Lopez

Brevynn Johnson

Jordan Wehr

Layo Akinyede

Sophie Russell

Elyse LeClair

Tatum Allberg

Cierra Deward- Callaway

Kristen Mimms

Independence High School

Reagan Beddell

Julia Bortolasi

Hayden Hicks

Sydney Sabin

Emma Simpson

Audrey Springfield

Savannah Moody

Kat Bloomer

Bailey Herberger

Hannah Bishop

Anita Hancock

Skylar Weber

Brook Peden

Maddison Waligura

Abby Wadas

Liberty High School

Caitlyn Brown

Emma Cacurak

Paeton Davis

Grace Duong

McKenna Gildon

Tanner Hanson

Rachel Kim

Madison Manning

Meghana Manwadkar

Sue Slater

Franny Trezza

Emma Varela

Yvette Wood

Lone Star High School

Leighton Anderson

Lindsey Bolton

Hayley Clark

Leilani Harrel

Jailen Hurley

Emma Jolly

Sarah Ladoux

Amani Mason

Taylor McGee

Devyn Moore

Emilee Prochaska

Faith Harris

MJ Roberts

Claudia Russe

Kinlee Martin

Katie Reeve

Tori Green

Lebanon Trail High School

Angela Henson

Marissa McLaughlin

M’Kayla Johnson

Tyrah Ariail

Xuan Nguyen

Lexi Abbey

Symone Sims

Peyton Thompson

Lauren Sullivan

Cloey Bohon

Reagan Garcia

Kat Smith

Memorial High School

Jasmine Sennett

Ashley Bender

Kaitlyn Noel

Kourtney Miller

Reagan Biavaschi

Finley Evans

Taylor Holland

Kennedy Kelly

Elizabeth Reed

Hannah Schmidt

Kennedy Thomas

Reedy High School

Ella Manemann

Jordan Chapman

KK Sowers

Sophia Ponzio

Ashlyn Rust

Paige Moen

Kiely Francis

Reese Miller

Izzy Trujillo

Sadie Snow

Tatum Fouche

Halle Schroder

Gracie Cagle

Addison Corley

Wakeland High School

Natalie Brown

Elle Bryant

Oliva Everly

Hannah Shaw

Claire Biggers

Madison DeMauro

Samantha Jackson

Nicole Kula

Olivia Masteller

Skyler Smith

Haley Stevenson

Grace Yeaple

Audrey Clark

Rachel Dickerson

Savannah Ivie

Camryn Kennedy

Elyse Nieman

Hannah Pfiffner

Jessica Jones

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

