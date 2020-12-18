The 9-5A volleyball season featured one of the most balanced groups of teams in the state, as the battles for the district championship and the final playoff berths came down to the final day of the regular season.
It was a district in which no team was able to navigate unscathed, and closely-matched enough to where the teams at the bottom of the standings notched victories over postseason squads.
The 9-5A all-district team reflected that, as the honors were spread out among the 10 FISD teams.
The top superlative award went to Lebanon Trail senior Tyrah Ariail. The USC-signee led the Trail Blazers to a share of the 9-5A championship as one of the most well-rounded players in the district, averaging 5.1 kills and 3.8 digs per game, to go along with 19 aces and 85 blocks.
Reedy senior Tatum Fouche, who signed with North Alabama, was tabbed defensive player of the year, helping the Lions rally to claim half of the district title. Fouche recorded 364 digs, an average of 4.9 per set, and added 26 aces behind the service line.
Fouche’s teammate, junior Kelsey Perry, was named co-outstanding blocker, as she amassed 67 blocks, which was 1.2 per game.
She shared the honor with Memorial junior Kailee Deffebaugh, who tallied 85 blocks (1.0 bpg) and also added 109 kills.
Liberty junior Lauryn Hill claimed outstanding hitter honors after helping the Redhawks to a third-place finish and a trip to the playoffs. In 18 district matches, Hill recorded 302 kills, an average of 4.4 per game, with 43 blocks, 21 aces and 2.8 digs per set.
Wakeland senior Elle Bryant was selected as the outstanding server. Bryant registered 35 aces, but did much more than that, averaging 5.2 assists, 2.5 digs and 1.1 kills per set.
Wolverines sophomore Hannah Pfiffner was tabbed newcomer of the year, as she registered 210 kills (2.7 kpg) and 43 blocks.
The coaching staff of the year went to Reedy. After being undermanned to start the season, head coach Katie Rudd and the Lions had an opportunity to replay a handful of matches and they made the most of them, overcoming the tough start to win a share of the 9-5A championship.
The remainder of the all-district team includes representatives from all 10 FISD teams.
Here are look at the highlights:
Lebanon Trail: Ariail was joined on the first team by a trio of teammates with seniors Xuan Nguyen and Lexi Abbey and sophomore Symone Sims.
Nguyen, who signed to play college at Davidson, was one of the top setters in the area, dishing out 5.8 assists per game while also adding 28 aces and 2.4 digs per set.
Abbey led the Trail Blazers in defense with 395 digs, an average of 4.4 per game, and had 20 aces, while Sims also emerged as an integral part of the back line with 3.9 digs per set.
Senior Peyton Thompson registered 248 kills, an average of 3.1 per game, to go along with 29 blocks and 110 digs to earn a spot on the second team.
She was joined on that group by senior Lauren Sullivan, one of the team’s top offensive players with 2.4 kills per set.
Lebanon Trail also had a trio of honorable mention selections with senior M’Kayla Johnson (66 blocks), junior Marissa McLaughlin (5.1 apg, 2.4 dpg) and sophomore Angela Henson (3.2 dpg).
Reedy: In addition to the three superlative awards, the Lions placed three more players on the first team.
Senior Addison Corley was strong at the net with 2.9 kills per game and 24 blocks. Junior Camryn Hill was solid up front with 2.7 kills per set and 20 blocks, and also in the back with 5.5 digs per game.
Junior Jordan Chapman tallied 318 assists, an average of 5.0 per game, to go along with 290 digs and 30 aces.
Senior Mak Hill, who has signed with St. Louis, earned second-team honors after registering 2.6 kills per game with 38 blocks. Junior Hannah Ogden also made the second team as she tallied 2.9 digs per set.
A positive sign for the future for the Lions is that three sophomores were named honorable mention in Halle Schroder (2.6 kpg, 1.9 dpg), Gracie Cagle (4.4 apg, 23 aces) and Reese Miller (36 blocks, 15 aces).
Liberty: Joining Hill on the 9-5A first team is sophomore McKenna Gildon, one of the top underclassmen in the district who emerged as one of the best defenders, averaging 5.2 digs per set.
Senior D.D. Bova-Ford, who has signed to play at the next level at George Mason, was a second-team selection after dishing out 5.5 assists per set to go along with an average of 2.4 digs and 18 aces.
Seniors Caitlin Brown (2.3 kpg), Grace Duong (2.3 dpg) and Sue Slater (1.3 kpg, 34 blocks) and junior Tanner Hanson (3.8 apg, 1.8 dpg, 18 aces) were all named honorable mention.
Memorial: Warriors senior Kennedy Kelly was named to the first team, as she recorded 181 kills, 71 blocks and 93 digs.
The second team featured a pair of well-rounded Memorial representatives. Junior Finley Evans averaged 3.1 kills and 3.0 digs per game and added 47 blocks. Senior Elizabeth Reed did a great job running the offense with 684 assists, an average of 9.0 per game, but also recorded 317 digs, 28 blocks and 23 aces.
The Warriors also had a quintet of honorable mention selections in juniors Ashley Bender (2.8 dpg), Alexis Melgert (1.5 kpg, 51 blocks), Kaitlyn Noel (3.5 dpg, 16 aces) and Kourtney Miller (2.4 kpg, 26 blocks) and sophomore Jasmine Sennett (3.2 dpg).
Wakeland: Senior Hannah Shaw joined Bryant and Pfiffner as the third Wolverine on the first team after she registered 2.3 kills per set and 41 blocks.
Sophomore Audrey Clark was named to the second team after she recorded 4.6 assists per game, 1.8 digs per set and 24 aces. She was joined by junior Madison DeMauro, who averaged 4.1 digs per game.
Wakeland also had one honorable mention selection with sophomore Savannah Ivie (3.0 dpg, 1.4 kpg, 20 aces).
Frisco: The Raccoons were represented by seven selections including a pair on the first team.
Senior Ava Jafari was among the team leaders with 3.3 digs per game and was also strong at the net with 2.5 kills per set.
Junior Lexi Guinn is another strong all-around player, recording 229 kills, an average of 3.2 per game, with 2.9 digs per set, 24 blocks and 17 aces.
The second team included senior Aveen Jafari, who tallied 8.4 assists and 2.9 digs per set, and junior Ella Belknap, who had 2.1 kills per game and 34 blocks.
Senior Nike VanZandt (1.6 kpg, 2.5 dpg, 24 aces), junior Rachel Ross (4.7 apg), sophomore Mari Hernandez (3.1 dpg) and freshman Addison Sohosky (1.9 kpg, 42 blocks, 25 aces) were named to the honorable mention list.
Heritage: Junior Mia Moore was the lone Coyote voted to the first team. The versatile Moore registered 269 kills, an average of 3.6 per game, with 35 blocks and 24 aces and was also strong in the back with 3.0 digs per set.
Junior Brevynn Johnson made the second team, as she tallied 201 kills and 30 blocks.
Heritage placed five more players on the honorable mention team with seniors Tatum Allberg (2.4 kpg, 2.3 dpg, 28 aces), Alyssa Wagnitz (8.4 apg, 2.5 dpg, 25 aces) and Kristen Mimms (48 blocks) and juniors Elyse LeClir (3.0 dpg, 16 aces) and Cierra Deward-Callaway (45 blocks).
Lone Star: The Rangers were led by first-team junior Jailen Hurley. A Louisiana Tech commitment, Hurley registered 3.4 kills per game with 64 blocks and 18 aces.
Sophomore Amani Mason was named to the second team, as she had 2.5 kills and 2.5 digs per set, with 19 blocks and 18 aces.
Lone Star had five honorable mention selections in senior Kinlee Martin (4.6 apg., 1.5 dpg), junior Katie Reeve (2.5 dpg), sophomore Tori Green (74 kills, 54 blocks) and freshmen Emilee Prochaska (3.7 dpg, 18 aces) and Faith Harris (110 kills, 27 blocks).
Independence: The Knights were led by second-team senior Emma Simpson, who has signed to play at the next level at Harding.
Independence also had a pair of honorable mentions with junior Abby Wadas and freshman Reagan Bedell.
Centennial: Senior Kaylin Salembier, who has signed to play at Southeastern Oklahoma State, recorded 389 digs, an average of 5.4 per set, with 23 aces to earn a spot on the first team.
Titans junior Alexa Long was named to the second team after she tallied 3.3 kills and 3.4 digs per game, with 40 blocks and 22 aces.
Centennial also had five honorable mention selections with seniors Anna Capezzera (99 kills, 83 blocks) and Grace Easley (1.7 dpg) juniors Alexandra Bonnett (2.1 kpg, 48 blocks) and Amber Victoriano (4.3 apg, 2.9 dpg) and freshman Briana Hamilton (2.3 dpg, 1.7 kpg, 27 aces, 112 blocks).
9-5A Volleyball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Tyrah Ariail Sr. Lebanon Trail
Defensive Player of the Year
Tatum Fouche Sr. Reedy
Co-Outstanding Blockers
Kailee Deffebaugh Jr. Memorial
Kelsey Perry Jr. Reedy
Outstanding Hitter
Lauryn Hill Jr. Liberty
Outstanding Server
Elle Bryant Sr. Wakeland
Newcomer of the Year
Hannah Pfiffner So. Wakeland
Coaching Staff of the Year
Reedy
Sportsmanship Award
Lone Star
First Team
Tatum Ariail Sr. Lebanon Trail
Tatum Fouche Sr. Reedy
Kailee Deffebaugh Jr. Memorial
Kelsey Perry Jr. Reedy
Lauryn Hill Jr. Liberty
Elle Bryant Sr. Wakeland
Hannah Pfiffner So. Wakeland
Kennedy Kelly Sr. Memorial
Mia Moore Jr. Heritage
Xuan Nguyen Sr. Lebanon Trail
Lexi Abbey Sr. Lebanon Trail
Lexi Guinn Jr. Frisco
Addison Corley Sr. Reedy
Camryn Hill Jr. Reedy
Hannah Shaw Sr. Wakeland
Jailen Hurley Jr. Lone Star
Jordan Chapman Jr. Reedy
McKenna Gildon So. Liberty
Symone Sims So. Lebanon Trail
Ava Jafari Sr. Frisco
Kaylin Salembier Sr. Centennial
Second Team
Brevynn Johnson Jr. Heritage
Mak Hill Sr. Reedy
Emma Simpson Sr. Independence
Peyton Thompson Sr. Lebanon Trail
Aveen Jafari Sr. Frisco
Amani Mason So. Lone Star
Finley Evans Jr. Memorial
Madison DeMauro Jr. Wakeland
Lauren Sullivan Sr. Lebanon Trail
Alexa Long Jr. Centennial
Elizabeth Reed Sr. Memorial
Hannah Ogden Jr. Reedy
DD Bova-Ford Sr. Liberty
Audrey Clark So. Wakeland
Ella Belknap Jr. Frisco
Honorable Mention
Briana Hamilton Fr. Centennial
Anna Capezzera Sr. Centennial
Amber Victoriano Jr. Centennial
Grace Easley Sr. Centennial
Alexandra Bonnett Jr. Centennial
Rachel Ross Jr. Frisco
Mari Hernandez So. Frisco
Addison Sohosky Fr. Frisco
Nike VanZandt Sr. Frisco
Elyse LeClair Jr. Heritage
Tatum Allberg Sr. Heritage
Alyssa Wagnitz Sr. Heritage
Cierra Deward-Callaway Jr. Heritage
Kristen Mimms Sr. Heritage
Reagan Beddell Fr. Independence
Abby Wadas Jr. Independence
Caitlyn Brown Sr. Liberty
Grace Duong Sr. Liberty
Tanner Hanson Jr. Liberty
Sue Slater Sr. Liberty
Emilee Prochaska Fr. Lone Star
Faith Harris Fr. Lone Star
Kinlee Martin Sr. Lone Star
Katie Reeve Jr. Lone Star
Tori Green So. Lone Star
Angela Henson So. Lebanon Trail
Marissa McLaughlin Jr. Lebanon Trail
M’Kayla Johnson Sr. Lebanon Trail
Jasmine Sennett So. Memorial
Ashley Bender Jr. Memorial
Alexis Melgert Jr. Memorial
Kaitlyn Noel Jr. Memorial
Kourtney Miller Jr. Memorial
Halle Schroder So. Reedy
Gracie Cagle So. Reedy
Reese Miller So. Reedy
Savannah Ivie So. Wakeland
Academic All-District
Centennial High School
Briana Hamilton
Cristy Amine
Alexandra Bonnett
Emma Hurst
Delaney Kemp
Alexa Long
Paige Osborn
Kaylin Salembier
Anna Capezzera
Amber Victoriano
Grace Easley
Riley White
Frisco High School
Ava Jafari
Aveen Jafari
Bella Wolfe
Alexis Manzi
Alex Wampler
Ella Belknap
Lexi Guinn
Savy Davis
Ilincia Flonta
Katarina Morales
Auvin Oghatiyan
Rachel Ross
Mari Hernandez
Nike Van Zandt
Heritage High School
Madison Grandpre
Mia Moore
Hailey Jahnke
Reese Stanley
Bri Lopez
Brevynn Johnson
Jordan Wehr
Layo Akinyede
Sophie Russell
Elyse LeClair
Tatum Allberg
Cierra Deward- Callaway
Kristen Mimms
Independence High School
Reagan Beddell
Julia Bortolasi
Hayden Hicks
Sydney Sabin
Emma Simpson
Audrey Springfield
Savannah Moody
Kat Bloomer
Bailey Herberger
Hannah Bishop
Anita Hancock
Skylar Weber
Brook Peden
Maddison Waligura
Abby Wadas
Liberty High School
Caitlyn Brown
Emma Cacurak
Paeton Davis
Grace Duong
McKenna Gildon
Tanner Hanson
Rachel Kim
Madison Manning
Meghana Manwadkar
Sue Slater
Franny Trezza
Emma Varela
Yvette Wood
Lone Star High School
Leighton Anderson
Lindsey Bolton
Hayley Clark
Leilani Harrel
Jailen Hurley
Emma Jolly
Sarah Ladoux
Amani Mason
Taylor McGee
Devyn Moore
Emilee Prochaska
Faith Harris
MJ Roberts
Claudia Russe
Kinlee Martin
Katie Reeve
Tori Green
Lebanon Trail High School
Angela Henson
Marissa McLaughlin
M’Kayla Johnson
Tyrah Ariail
Xuan Nguyen
Lexi Abbey
Symone Sims
Peyton Thompson
Lauren Sullivan
Cloey Bohon
Reagan Garcia
Kat Smith
Memorial High School
Jasmine Sennett
Ashley Bender
Kaitlyn Noel
Kourtney Miller
Reagan Biavaschi
Finley Evans
Taylor Holland
Kennedy Kelly
Elizabeth Reed
Hannah Schmidt
Kennedy Thomas
Reedy High School
Ella Manemann
Jordan Chapman
KK Sowers
Sophia Ponzio
Ashlyn Rust
Paige Moen
Kiely Francis
Reese Miller
Izzy Trujillo
Sadie Snow
Tatum Fouche
Halle Schroder
Gracie Cagle
Addison Corley
Wakeland High School
Natalie Brown
Elle Bryant
Oliva Everly
Hannah Shaw
Claire Biggers
Madison DeMauro
Samantha Jackson
Nicole Kula
Olivia Masteller
Skyler Smith
Haley Stevenson
Grace Yeaple
Audrey Clark
Rachel Dickerson
Savannah Ivie
Camryn Kennedy
Elyse Nieman
Hannah Pfiffner
Jessica Jones
