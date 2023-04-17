FC Dallas_Jesus Ferreira
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

FC Dallas (4-2-2, 14 points) defeats Real Salt Lake (2-5-0, 6 points) 2-1 after Bernard Kamungo scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute in front of a sold-out crowd at Toyota Stadium.

Jesús Ferreira scored his fifth goal of the season in the fifth minute and was assisted by Geovane Jesus. Ferreira has scored 24 goals at Toyota Stadium, second most goals scored by an FC Dallas player since the stadium opened in 2005. Only Kenny Cooper (27) has more goals at Toyota Stadium as an FC Dallas player.

