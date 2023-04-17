FC Dallas (4-2-2, 14 points) defeats Real Salt Lake (2-5-0, 6 points) 2-1 after Bernard Kamungo scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute in front of a sold-out crowd at Toyota Stadium.
Jesús Ferreira scored his fifth goal of the season in the fifth minute and was assisted by Geovane Jesus. Ferreira has scored 24 goals at Toyota Stadium, second most goals scored by an FC Dallas player since the stadium opened in 2005. Only Kenny Cooper (27) has more goals at Toyota Stadium as an FC Dallas player.
Dallas is unbeaten in its last 10 MLS matches when leading at half-time (six wins and four draws) dating back to May 19, 2022 against Vancouver Whitecaps. Dallas has also avoided defeat in its last 15 matches when scoring the opening goal.
Bernard Kamungo made his first appearance of the 2023 season by coming on in the 72nd minute of the match. Kamungo scored his first career FC Dallas goal and game-winning goal in the 88th minute of the match. Kamungo was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania and moved to Abilene, Texas at the age of 14. He came to the FC Dallas organization through an open tryout. Learn more about his story here.
FC Dallas will visit New York City FC on Saturday, April 22 at Citi Field. The match kicks off at 6:30 PM CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app, Talk Radio 1190 and TUDN 1270AM.
Head Coach Nico Estévez on the win against Real Salt Lake, "We knew from the beginning it was not going to be an easy game, Real Salt Lake is a very talented and physical team with great players. We started strong and scored but after that we started making many mistakes that cost us a goal. We responded in a very positive way after their goal and the substitutions helped us even more to finish strong and win the game.
“We did not play at our best level today and I know we are capable of more but games like today are very normal and it happens to every team. There are games where not everything goes as planned and we have to struggle to get a victory like tonight. The important thing is that we won and got the three points. Now it is time to focus on next week and fix our mistakes.”
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
