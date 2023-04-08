Frisco girls soccer celebrate_6.jpg

The Frisco High School girls soccer team accepts the Class 5A Region II trophy after defeating Frisco Reedy in penalty kicks to advance to the UIL Class 5A State Soccer Championships with a spot in the final four.

Frisco and Reedy have been separated by the narrowest of margins since the start of the season.

The two teams were both ranked near the top of the preseason regional polls.

Frisco girls soccer celebrate_7.jpg

The Frisco High School girls soccer team is headed back to the UIL Class 5A State Soccer Championships for the first time since 2004 after defeating Frisco Reedy in penalty kicks to win the Class 5A Region II tournament Saturday at Standridge Stadium.
Frisco girls soccer celebrate_2.JPG

Frisco's Taylor Vance runs to greet her teammates after scoring on the fifth and final PK to give her team a win over Frisco Reedy and send the Raccoons to the Class 5A state tournament.
Frisco girls soccer celebrate_3.JPG

Taylor Vance is mobbed by her teammates after making good on the final PK to send the Frisco girls soccer team to the state tournament.

