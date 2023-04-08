Frisco and Reedy have been separated by the narrowest of margins since the start of the season.
The two teams were both ranked near the top of the preseason regional polls.
They went back and forth during 9-5A play, with the Raccoons capturing the district championship, but the Lions winning both of the head-to-head meetings.
So it was only fitting that two teams so evenly-matched would once again go down to the wire, only this time on the biggest stage of the season to date.
With history on the line, Frisco delivered in the clutch, going 5-for-5 on penalties in the shootout to claim a 2-1 victory over Reedy on Saturday in the Class 5A Region II championship match at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
The Raccoons return to the state tournament for the first time since 2004 and will play at either 9:30 a.m. or noon Thursday at Birkelbach Stadium in Georgetown.
Both teams had their opportunities to avoid the fate of penalty kicks in a back-and-forth regulation and two overtimes, but it ultimately came down to a shootout.
Lexi Lee started it for Frisco with a conversion, but Reedy then left the door cracked when its first attempt clanged off the crossbar.
That would be the opening the Raccoons needed.
London Young, Kat Campbell and Kori Ballard all buried their attempts in the back of the net for Frisco, with the Lions staying alive behind scores from Grayson Fox, Emma Taylor and Olivia Flory.
That put the spotlight on Taylor Vance with a chance to win it and the senior calmly put the ball in the corner of the net to spark the celebration.
Much earlier in the morning, it was Reedy that struck the first blow less than 90 seconds into the match, when Ashley Rabinowicz opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead.
The Lions threatened to extend that advantage, and Deze Scott had a couple of nice chances, but as the half progressed, Frisco began to gain the edge in possession, and while it garnered the better chances before halftime, it remained a one-goal game.
The Raccoons picked up the intensity coming out of the break, as Lee, Young and Ballard all had chances and the pressure resulted in three consecutive corner kicks.
On the third of those, Ballard corralled a loose ball and knocked in the rebound to tie it at 1-1 with 32 minutes left.
There were no shortage of chances from that point on, but it was destined to go down to penalties, and it was Frisco that rose to the occasion to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
