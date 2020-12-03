When The Colony announced on Nov. 16 that it had to cancel each of its next two games due to COVID-19 concerns within its football program, the first thought that came to the mind of Cougar head coach Rudy Rangel was the consideration of the healthy of both his players and coaching staff.
The good news for Rangel is that through contact tracing only his coaching staff was forced to quarantine.
Players weren’t allowed to conduct in-person team practices but were authorized to lift weights inside the field house and also to get in a little running. Coaching staffs from other sports teams were there to oversee the strength and conditioning activities for the football team, including head baseball coach Martin Dean, head girls basketball coach Colby Davis and head girls soccer coach Tommy Ray. Having those coaches available helped the football team to stay in game shape and be ready when practiced resumed on Monday.
“We came out of this, No. 1, feeling like we're in pretty good shape, and No. 2, being ready for a big football game on Friday,” Rangel said.
Even better news for The Colony (4-3 overall, 3-2 District 5-5A Division I) is that it came out of the two-week layoff knowing that it still has a chance to qualify for the postseason for a school-record eighth year in a row.
The Cougars can accomplish that feat on Friday night should they defeat Frisco Reedy by at least 17 points and win the subsequent coin flip. The Colony can also clinch a playoff berth if its margin of victory is better than that of Frisco Independence (3-4, 3-2), which plays Frisco Heritage tonight at The Ford Center at The Star.
Reedy (6-3, 4-2) gave The Colony another avenue to make the postseason. The Lions squandered a chance to clinch a playoff berth as Frisco Centennial (3-6, 2-5) overcame a 24-7 second-quarter deficit to stun the Reedy, 35-33. Grayson Dayries’ 80-yard touchdown run with 5:39 turned out to be the game-winner.
Reedy lost the game despite racking up 591 total yards and 24 first downs.
The loss by the Lions has injected extra energy into the Cougars’ practices.
“I didn't know what our chances were, but as things unfolded, things got better and better,” Rangel said. “The kids took full advantage of it when they came back to practice this week. It's been our best week of practice all year long.”
The Colony’s most recent game was a 42-3 rout of Heritage on Nov. 13. The Cougars put forth their best defensive performance of the season against the Coyotes, sacking Heritage quarterback Easton Swetnam five times and forced five Coyotes turnovers.
Junior tailback Kione Roberson rushed for two touchdowns and senior quarterback Jonathan Roberson threw for two scores as The Colony used a 21-point third quarter to pull away after leading 14-0 at halftime.
The Colony’s offense will get two important pieces back this week. Junior guard Henry Keeler is expected to return after missing the team’s previous game against Heritage (undisclosed reasons). Sophomore tailback Kam Wesley (undisclosed injury) suited up against the Coyotes but saw very limited action.
Keeler and his other teammates along the offensive line for the Cougars will face one of their biggest tests of the season against a stout Lion defensive front. Reedy senior defensive linemen Brooks Griffith and Jack Jamison have combined for 19 tackles for loss, and Griffith has nine sacks. Senior Joseph Duffey is also a handful, Rangel said.
"They're really, really good defensively,” Rangel said of Reedy. “They're just a really good football team, period. But, we've got to establish the line of scrimmage. That's been the theme all week long. I like the way that we're responding to that."
Offensively, Reedy is led by junior dual-threat quarterback A.J. Padgett. Padgett has thrown for 2,044 yards with 18 touchdowns against six interceptions and has rushed for a team-high 340 yards on 87 carries with six touchdowns.
Padgett’s favorite target in the passing game is senior wide-out Jaylen Fuksa, who has 19 receptions for 407 yards and four touchdowns.
"Padgett is a gun-slinger,” Rangel said. “He's a really good football player. They've got a really good set of receivers. They've been kind of rotating backs recently, but they've found their bell cow in (Dennis Moody). He seems to be getting a lot more carries. It's going to be a challenge for us. But, the beauty about our team is the growth of it and playing really good defense."
But, for a Cougar team that came into the season with 17 new starters, qualifying for the playoffs would be a big accomplishment, especially given all of the Division I talent that they lost from last year’s team to graduation.
“I feel like we've done a good job of keeping this team competitive and getting better by the minute,” Rangel said. “If we can somehow pull through and win and get into the playoffs, this would be one of our bigger accomplishments. I've been here for some big wins, some playoff wins. But, to see the growth in this team has been amazing.”
