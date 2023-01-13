Panther Creek ventured into uncharted waters as it went through its inaugural varsity campaign on the gridiron.
As is to be expected, there were some ups and downs, and the Panthers got off to a tough start.
But they were gaining experience and building and by the time the 7-4A Division I season rolled around it was a different story.
Panther Creek’s district-opening win over North Dallas was the first in program history, and it would not be the last during the 7-4A campaign, as not only did the Panthers finish with a .500 record at 3-3, they earned their first playoff berth.
For their efforts, Panther Creek earned a dozen spots on the all-district team.
That was highlighted by one superlative award as sophomore Sentel Simpson was voted as the co-utility player of the year.
Simpson contributed in all three phases of the game, as he was second on the team in rushing with 107 carries for 442 yards and seven touchdowns, and also had 11 catches for 61 yards.
Joining Simpson on the first team were junior tight end Miles Meldrum, who had a team-high 52 receptions for 560 yards and four touchdowns, junior center Braedon Atha and junior offensive lineman Seth Bahsoon on offense.
The first-team defense includes a trio of Panthers from the secondary with junior defensive back Charles Bell, sophomore defensive back Seth Jackson and freshman defensive back Donovan Webb.
Junior quarterback Michael Adams earned a spot on the second team, as he completed 135-of-243 passes for 1,517 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He was joined by junior running back Gary Simms, who had 139 carries for 552 yards and seven scores, sophomore wide receiver Cristian Trickett, who tallied22 catches for 376 yards and five touchdowns, sophomore offensive lineman Jack Wagner and junior linebacker Canyen Wong.
District champion Celina captured the lion’s share of the superlative awards.
Led by coach of the year Bill Elliott, the Bobcats also featured offensive most valuable player senior Gabe Gayton, defensive most valuable player lineman Jacob Vincent, offensive newcomer of the year sophomore lineman Zayden Dimas, offensive lineman of the year senior guard Hamish Mpofu and special teams player of the year senior Kaden Lorick.
District runner-up Carter captured the top honor with most valuable player junior running back Kaeden Landry.
Wilmer-Hutchins, who finished third, was led by co-utility player of the year senior Jarvis Turner, Pinkston junior defensive back was tabbed defensive newcomer of the year and North Dallas senior Joseph Oluwayemi was named defensive lineman of the year.
7-4A Division I Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Kaeden Landry Jr. RB Carter
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Gabe Gayton Sr. RB Celina
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Jacob Vincent Sr. DL Celina
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Zayden Dimas So. OT Celina
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Kenyon Valentine Jr. DB Pinkston
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Hamish Mpofu Sr. G Celina
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Joseph Oluwayemi Sr. DL North Dallas
Co-Utility Players of the Year
Sentel Simpson So. Ath. Panther Creek
Jarvis Turner Sr. Ath. Wilmer-Hutchins
Special Teams Player of the Year
Kaden Lorick Sr. K/P Celina
Coaching Staff of the Year
Celina
First Team Offense
Noah Bentley QB Celina
Kentrell Parkman QB Wilmer-Hutchins
J.R. Richards RB North Dallas
Trevionce Kelly WR Wilmer-Hutchins
Jack Brown WR Celina
Niko Johnson WR Celina
Miles Meldrum TE Panther Creek
Jarvis Turner TE Wilmer-Hutchins
Caden Mitchell TE Celina
Brett Street C Celina
Braedon Atha C Panther Creek
Kourtney Ellis C Carter
Tyler Weeks OL Celina
Logan Allen OL Celina
Seth Bahsoon OL Panther Creek
Jalen Reed OL Carrollton Ranchview
Ronald Ford OL Wilmer-Hutchins
Samuel Kennard OL Carter
Kamen Smith OL North Dallas
Karlnelious Hall OL Pinkston
Kenneth Harris OL Pinkston
First Team Defense
Reid Crook DL Celina
Jalen Reed DL Carrollton Ranchview
Stephen Brock DL Carter
Samarion George DL North Dallas
Ben Thomas DE Celina
Tre Hollins DE Celina
Sean Rabe LB Celina
Jaryn Parks LB Wilmer-Hutchins
Zadrian Turner LB Wilmer-Hutchins
Diontre Webber LB Carter
Tiawan Ledbetter LB Carter
Kenwon Valentine LB Pinkston
Melvin Kelly LB Pinkston
Dean Hamilton DB Celina
Cade Biagini DB Celina
Charles Bell DB Panther Creek
Seth Jackson DB Panther Creek
Donovan Webb DB Panther Creek
Jason Samuel DB Carrollton Ranchview
Christian Shivers DB Carrollton Ranchview
Michael Blaylock DB Wilmer-Hutchins
Antonio Henderson DB Carter
Brandon Bennett DB Carter
Relvin Kelly DB Pinkston
Second Team Offense
Knox Porter QB Celina
Camyre Childress QB Pinkston
Michael Adams QB Panther Creek
Harrison Williams RB Celina
Gary Simms RB Panther Creek
Jacob Cummings RB Wilmer-Hutchins
Ryan Mikesch WR Celina
Will Taylor WR Celina
Cristian Trickett WR Panther Creek
Khyion Andrews WR Carter
Dewayne Jackson TE Pinkston
Kevin Williams TE Carter
Jake Wagner OL Panther Creek
Reginald Reddick OL Wilmer-Hutchins
Jerome McCriston OL Carter
Kristian Johnson OL Carter
Xavier Watson OL Pinkston
Second Team Defense
Keondre Harris DL Carrollton Ranchview
Tyren Davis DL Wilmer-Hutchins
Bryson Smith DE Celina
Ben Thomas DE Celina
Canyen Wong LB Panther Creek
Julian Huddleston LB Carrollton Ranchview
Jakyre Brown LB Carter
Mohamed Kosh LB North Dallas
Copper Farrow LB Celina
Jamison Driver DB Celina
Collin McKiddy DB Celina
Zachary Byrdsong DB Carrollton Ranchview
Patrick Manning-Davis DB Wilmer-Hutchins
Braylon Edwards DB Wilmer-Hutchins
Taylor Pierce DB Wilmer-Hutchins
Jyson Wilson-Evans DB Carter
Chanson Heath DB Carter
Eric Zachery DB Pinkston
Quinton Murphy DB North Dallas
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.