Panther Creek ventured into uncharted waters as it went through its inaugural varsity campaign on the gridiron.

As is to be expected, there were some ups and downs, and the Panthers got off to a tough start.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments