Independence inches closer to potential district title

Going into Friday night’s showdown against playoff hopeful Centennial, the Independence boys basketball team knew it would have to pride itself on defense to escape with a win.
Not only did the Knights compile one of their most stifling defensive performances of the year, they also picked up a crucial victory over the Titans in the process and marched away with a huge 49-37 road triumph.
The win now puts Independence just one game back in the standings behind Wakeland with one game remaining, while Centennial drops to a three-way tie with Memorial and Frisco for third place in the wild District 9-5A playoff picture.
“Every time you play an opponent in this district it’s like a playoff game, and tonight was no different,” said Eric Davis, Independence head coach. “It had been a playoff environment all year, and tonight we beat a really good and well-coached team.”
Going into the half, Centennial had the lead and all of the momentum after back-to-back 3-pointers by junior guard Xavier Savage, including a nifty step-back jumper with five seconds to go, gave the Titans just their second lead of the night at 22-20.
Savage had remained quiet up until that point, and it even seemed as if that would be just enough to get Centennial’s leading scorer and the rest of his offense going in the second half.
“We gave up those 3-pointers because we didn’t do the right job defensively and didn’t do our assignments,” Davis said. “At halftime, we talked about doing our job on defense, and when we do our job we’re a pretty good defensive team. We went through their sets in practice and knew some of the things they were going to run and we started doing all of those fundamental defensive things in the third quarter.”
In fact, the Titans mustered just one point in the third quarter on a Savage free throw, as the Knights implemented a suffocating defense en route to a dominant third quarter.
The third frame proved to be the difference in the contest, as Independence tipped off the quarter with a 9-0 run by baskets from four different Knights – seniors Mitchell McCurtain and Harrison Young and juniors Rhino Hernandez and Kyle Jones.
Going into the fourth, Independence owned its largest lead of the night at 33-23, but Savage got cooking once again with consecutive buckets early in the quarter to cut the deficit at five and force an Independence timeout.
As quickly as the Titans powered their way back into the game they crashed back down just as fast, as dominant play in the paint to go along with an array of free throws propelled the Knights’ advantage back to double-digits at 41-31.
Despite hanging on the rest of the way for the 12-point victory, Independence turned the ball over a whopping five times in the fourth quarter alone, as Centennial made its comeback attempt with a full-court press.
“It was frustrating, and we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball in those situations,” Davis said. “We try and give them some freedom and sometimes there’s a cost to that. Regardless, our guys did a good job finishing out.”
And that they did by closing things out with an 8-0 run, six of which came from Jones, who scored a game-high 12 points. He was followed by Young with 10, McCurtain with nine and senior Malik McMurray with eight.
Meanwhile, Savage was held well below his season average and poured in just 13 points despite getting hot in the second and fourth quarters and was the only Titan to score in double figures.
“[Savage] is such a terrific player, so we knew we had to try and stop him,” Davis said. “We had guys really step up tonight and made sure he didn’t get a lot of clean looks.”
Standing in the way of Independence’s first-ever district title on the hardwood is Wakeland, who the Knights will also close out the regular season against Tuesday night.
Although Independence is a game back in the standings behind the Wolverines heading into the highly anticipated district finale, the Knights would own the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win next week and snag the outright district title and No. 1 seed going into the playoffs.
“This will be the biggest game we have ever had as a program,” Davis said. “If we win, we’re district champs, and that’s a lot on the line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.