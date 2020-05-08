There is no denying the tradition Frisco ISD girls soccer has built on a local, regional and state-wide scale during the past decade.
Since the 2011 season, eight of the 10 FISD teams have made the playoffs, with Memorial poised to be the ninth this season.
FISD teams have made eight regional tournament appearances and brought home three state championships—Wakeland in 2011 and 2018 and Centennial in 2016.
A year ago, Independence made its first foray into the playoffs and made it a memorable one, advancing all the way to the regional finals before becoming the third FISD team to be knocked out by perennial nemesis Highland Park.
This season might have been featured the strongest group of local squads yet.
In the final Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll, Independence held down the No. 1 spot, followed by Lebanon trail at No. 3, Memorial at No. 4, Wakeland at No. 5 and Liberty at No. 9.
Independence and Lebanon Trail were also ranked in the top 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a screeching halt, leaving teams to wonder what might have been.
Though disappointed in not being able to complete their seasons, there are accomplishments to be celebrated and the competition on the 9-5A all-district team was as fierce as it was on the pitch.
The season ended with Independence (14-0-2) holding a narrow edge over Lebanon Trail (13-1-2) in the standings and those two teams each claimed 13 spots on the first two teams, including three superlative awards.
The top honor went to Lebanon Trail senior Devyn Flannery, who was voted as the 9-5A most valuable player. Flannery, who signed with North Texas, recorded 21 goals and 11 assists, including a pair of hat tricks during district play.
Independence senior Landry Corbett was tabbed as the offensive player of the year. Corbett, a three-time first-team honoree and most valuable player a year ago who signed with the Colorado School of Mines, registered 17 goals and 12 assists.
Knights junior Avery Brandt and Trail Blazers senior Madeleine Starrett shared the defensive player of the year, though they each shined on both ends of the pitch.
Brandt, a Missouri pledge, returns to the first team after tallying eight goals and four assists. Starrett, who signed with North Texas, dealt out 13 assists and seven goals, including three off set pieces.
Lebanon Trail senior Kristen Fish claimed utility player of the year after recording nine goals and 14 assists.
Geoff Ajdukovich was voted as the coach of the year after leading Independence to its second straight 9-5A crown and after dropping the season opener to Coppell, the Knights closed the season on a 20-match unbeaten streak.
Memorial, which was on its way to the playoffs in just its second year as a program, had one superlative award as senior Hannah Mueller was tabbed midfield player of the year. Mueller, a team captain, led the Warriors in points and recorded six goals and eight assists in district play.
Frisco senior Bella Schoen-Kiewert is the goalkeeper of the year and Liberty freshman Erica Defferding took home newcomer of the year honors.
Independence and Lebanon Trail landed five more players each on the first team.
The Knights had four midfielders named to the first team with seniors Ashley Merrill, Blythe Obar and Bella Woliver and junior Makenzie Neeley.
Merrill, who recorded 11 goals and 10 assists, and Obar, who had five goals and six assists, both signed with Dallas Baptist, while Regis University-signee Woliver’s (1 goal, 3 assists) contributions are more geared toward defense and possession.
Neeley registered a pair of goals and eight assists before missing sustained time with an injury and sophomore Madison Murphy also made the first team at defender, where she has started all 45 games on the varsity.
Independence is represented on the second team by senior midfielder Abby Sutherland, who fought through injuries to still make an impact, sophomore forward Stephanie Farias, who had six goals and four assists, sophomore goalkeeper Samantha Jones, who recorded 101 saves and nine shutouts, freshman forward Ainslie Hutchinson, who tallied five goals and four assists, and freshman Camdyn Wood, who made an immediate impact as a lockdown defender.
Lebanon Trail’s strength in the middle of the field was evident by glancing at the first team, where five were selected with seniors Kaitlyn Deaton, Bella Lovkvist, Abbie Burgess and juniors Maggie McGrath and Mya Sutherland.
Memorial again was on the verge of its first playoff berth and there is plenty of reason to look forward with junior midfielders Haley Romero and McKenna Keeley, junior defender Abbi Strittmatter and freshman goalkeeper Emma Freitas on the first team.
Wakeland is no stranger to success and will back right back in the hunt a year from now as all eight of its all-district honorees will return, including first-teamers junior defender Ashton Shepperson, junior midfielder Lauren Rosas, sophomore forward Brooke Hartshorn and freshman defender Katie Gregson.
Liberty was just one spot out of its second playoff berth in three years and will be back in contention as junior midfielders Ally White and Kallin Brown and sophomore forward Kennedy Clountz all return after making the first team.
Lone Star and Heritage finished in the middle of the pack, with the Rangers featuring first-teamers in senior defender Lily Anderson and freshman midfielder Krysten Kizer and the Coyotes returning first-team junior defender Jazlyn Norwood and freshman Emilie McCartney.
Reedy will be looking to climb the standings. The Lions will have to do so without the services of first-team senior Haley Stroh, their stand-out central defender, but they do return second-teamers in sophomore Katie Clabo, who tied a school record with eight goals despite the shortened season, and freshman Alena Ultes, who had two goals and three assists.
Rounding out the first-team selections were Frisco senior defender Daija Campbell and Centennial sophomore forward Bella Carrillo.
DISTRICT 9-5A GIRLS SOCCER ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
Most Valuable Player
Devyn Flannery Sr. Lebanon Trail
Offensive Player of the Year
Landry Corbett Sr. Independence
Midfield Player of the Year
Hannah Mueller Sr. Memorial
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Avery Brandt Jr. Independence
Madeleine Starrett Sr. Lebanon Trail
Newcomer of the Year
Erica Defferding Fr. Liberty
Utility Player of the Year
Kristen Fish Sr. Lebanon Trail
Goalkeeper of the Year
Bella Schoen-Kiewert Sr. Frisco
Coach of the Year
Geoff Ajdukovich Independence
First Team
Ashley Merrill Sr. MF Independence
Madison Murphy So. D Independence
Makenzie Neeley Jr. MF Independence
Blythe Obar Sr. MF Independence
Bella Woliver Sr. MF Independence
Kaitlyn Deaton Sr. MF Lebanon Trail
Bella Lovkvist Sr. MF Lebanon Trail
Abbie Burgess Sr. MF Lebanon Trail
Maggie McGrath Jr. MF Lebanon Trail
Mya Sutherland Jr. MF Lebanon Trail
Abbi Strittmatter Jr. D Memorial
McKenna Keeley Jr. MF Memorial
Haley Romero Jr. MF Memorial
Emma Freitas Fr. GK Memorial
Ashton Shepperson Jr. D Wakeland
Katie Gregson Fr. D Wakeland
Brooke Hartshorn So. F Wakeland
Lauren Rosas Jr. MF Wakeland
Kennedy Clountz So. F Liberty
Kallin Brown Jr. MF Liberty
Ally White Jr. MF Liberty
Kyrsten Kizer Fr. MF Lone Star
Lily Anderson Sr. D Lone Star
Emilie McCartney Fr. D Heritage
Jazlyn Norwood Jr. D Heritage
Dajia Campbell Sr. D Frisco
Haley Stroh Sr. D/MF Reedy
Bella Carrillo So. F Centennial
Second Team
Stephanie Farias So. F Independence
Ainslie Hutchinson Fr. F Independence
Samantha Jones So. GK Independence
Abby Sutherland Sr. MF Independence
Camdyn Wood Fr. D Independence
Lilly Goldberg So. MF Lebanon Trail
Emma Harrelson Jr. D Lebanon Trail
Hannah Evers Sr. D Lebanon Trail
Miranda Kurtz So. MF Lebanon Trail
Kiara Nelson Sr. MF Lebanon Trail
Rachel Loetzer Jr. MF Memorial
Ava Colberg Jr. F Memorial
Jacky Quiroz Sr. D Memorial
Laney Muench Jr. D Memorial
McKenna Jenkins So. MF Wakeland
Faith Bell Jr. MF Wakeland
Kayden Amador Jr. MF Wakeland
Natalie Cox Jr. MF Wakeland
Avery Jennings Jr. D Liberty
Sydney Andros Jr. D Liberty
Anna Clerkin Jr. D Liberty
Raegan Ashcraft Sr. D Lone Star
Torrance Tijerina So. MF Lone Star
Lily Velo So. GK Lone Star
Kayli Edwards So. D Heritage
Jorden Nelson Jr. U Heritage
Brielle Buchanan Fr. MF Heritage
Sarah Davis Sr. D Frisco
Brooke Mashburn Jr. MF Frisco
Alena Ultes Fr. MF Reedy
Katie Clabo So. MF/D Reedy
Paige Horton Jr. MF Centennial
Megan Shuey Jr. F Centennial
Honorable Mention
Shoshana Ambers Sr. D Independence
Sydney Castaneda Jr. MF Independence
Brighton Mooney So. D Independence
Bella Schmich Sr. F Independence
Claire Helsel Jr. MF Lebanon Trail
Ella Landau Jr. MF Memorial
Maggie Byrne So. MF Memorial
Presley Ancheta Fr. F Memorial
Jordyn Redden Jr. D Memorial
Emmie Lau Fr. D Memorial
Sydney Deckert So. D Wakeland
Chloe Smith So. MF Wakeland
Cori Cochran So. MF Wakeland
Emily Dress Sr. F Wakeland
Hallie Lane Sr. D Wakeland
McKenna Clerkin Fr. D Liberty
Summer Knox Jr. MF Liberty
Wesley Noon Jr. MF Liberty
Emerie Jones Jr. MF Liberty
Hiba Abukhalaf Sr. F Liberty
Brooke Connolly So. D Lone Star
McKenzie Webb So. F Lone Star
Sarah Connolly So. D Lone Star
Sarah Bates So. MF Lone Star
Trinity Williams Sr. U Heritage
Callie Carlson Sr. MF Heritage
Kamryn Jiles Jr. F Heritage
Gabby Lapp Sr. MF Heritage
Shay Edblom Sr. D Frisco
Alyssa Kendrick So. D Frisco
Lucia Rodriguez Fr. MF Frisco
Maddie Khanhkam Fr. MF Frisco
Nola Becker Jr. MF Reedy
Kylie Locke Jr. D Reedy
Anabella Quevedo Sr. D Reedy
Samantha Skepper Fr. D/MF Reedy
Megan McGrath Fr. D/MF Reedy
Bailey Walerzcyk Sr. GK Centennial
Keira Lofton So. D Centennial
Camden Fawver Fr. D Centennial
Devin Cybulski So. MF Centennial
Katie Neill Fr. MF Centennial
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.