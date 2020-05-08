FRISCO INDEPENDENCE GIRLS SOCCER LANDRY CORBETT

Independence senior Landry Corbett was recently voted as the 9-5A offensive player of the year.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

There is no denying the tradition Frisco ISD girls soccer has built on a local, regional and state-wide scale during the past decade.

Since the 2011 season, eight of the 10 FISD teams have made the playoffs, with Memorial poised to be the ninth this season.

FISD teams have made eight regional tournament appearances and brought home three state championships—Wakeland in 2011 and 2018 and Centennial in 2016.

A year ago, Independence made its first foray into the playoffs and made it a memorable one, advancing all the way to the regional finals before becoming the third FISD team to be knocked out by perennial nemesis Highland Park.

This season might have been featured the strongest group of local squads yet.

In the final Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll, Independence held down the No. 1 spot, followed by Lebanon trail at No. 3, Memorial at No. 4, Wakeland at No. 5 and Liberty at No. 9.

Independence and Lebanon Trail were also ranked in the top 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a screeching halt, leaving teams to wonder what might have been.

Though disappointed in not being able to complete their seasons, there are accomplishments to be celebrated and the competition on the 9-5A all-district team was as fierce as it was on the pitch.

The season ended with Independence (14-0-2) holding a narrow edge over Lebanon Trail (13-1-2) in the standings and those two teams each claimed 13 spots on the first two teams, including three superlative awards.

The top honor went to Lebanon Trail senior Devyn Flannery, who was voted as the 9-5A most valuable player. Flannery, who signed with North Texas, recorded 21 goals and 11 assists, including a pair of hat tricks during district play.

Independence senior Landry Corbett was tabbed as the offensive player of the year. Corbett, a three-time first-team honoree and most valuable player a year ago who signed with the Colorado School of Mines, registered 17 goals and 12 assists.

Knights junior Avery Brandt and Trail Blazers senior Madeleine Starrett shared the defensive player of the year, though they each shined on both ends of the pitch.

Brandt, a Missouri pledge, returns to the first team after tallying eight goals and four assists. Starrett, who signed with North Texas, dealt out 13 assists and seven goals, including three off set pieces.

Lebanon Trail senior Kristen Fish claimed utility player of the year after recording nine goals and 14 assists.

Geoff Ajdukovich was voted as the coach of the year after leading Independence to its second straight 9-5A crown and after dropping the season opener to Coppell, the Knights closed the season on a 20-match unbeaten streak.

Memorial, which was on its way to the playoffs in just its second year as a program, had one superlative award as senior Hannah Mueller was tabbed midfield player of the year. Mueller, a team captain, led the Warriors in points and recorded six goals and eight assists in district play.

Frisco senior Bella Schoen-Kiewert is the goalkeeper of the year and Liberty freshman Erica Defferding took home newcomer of the year honors.

Independence and Lebanon Trail landed five more players each on the first team.

The Knights had four midfielders named to the first team with seniors Ashley Merrill, Blythe Obar and Bella Woliver and junior Makenzie Neeley.

Merrill, who recorded 11 goals and 10 assists, and Obar, who had five goals and six assists, both signed with Dallas Baptist, while Regis University-signee Woliver’s (1 goal, 3 assists) contributions are more geared toward defense and possession.

Neeley registered a pair of goals and eight assists before missing sustained time with an injury and sophomore Madison Murphy also made the first team at defender, where she has started all 45 games on the varsity.

Independence is represented on the second team by senior midfielder Abby Sutherland, who fought through injuries to still make an impact, sophomore forward Stephanie Farias, who had six goals and four assists, sophomore goalkeeper Samantha Jones, who recorded 101 saves and nine shutouts, freshman forward Ainslie Hutchinson, who tallied five goals and four assists, and freshman Camdyn Wood, who made an immediate impact as a lockdown defender.

Lebanon Trail’s strength in the middle of the field was evident by glancing at the first team, where five were selected with seniors Kaitlyn Deaton, Bella Lovkvist, Abbie Burgess and juniors Maggie McGrath and Mya Sutherland.

Memorial again was on the verge of its first playoff berth and there is plenty of reason to look forward with junior midfielders Haley Romero and McKenna Keeley, junior defender Abbi Strittmatter and freshman goalkeeper Emma Freitas on the first team.

Wakeland is no stranger to success and will back right back in the hunt a year from now as all eight of its all-district honorees will return, including first-teamers junior defender Ashton Shepperson, junior midfielder Lauren Rosas, sophomore forward Brooke Hartshorn and freshman defender Katie Gregson.

Liberty was just one spot out of its second playoff berth in three years and will be back in contention as junior midfielders Ally White and Kallin Brown and sophomore forward Kennedy Clountz all return after making the first team.

Lone Star and Heritage finished in the middle of the pack, with the Rangers featuring first-teamers in senior defender Lily Anderson and freshman midfielder Krysten Kizer and the Coyotes returning first-team junior defender Jazlyn Norwood and freshman Emilie McCartney.

Reedy will be looking to climb the standings. The Lions will have to do so without the services of first-team senior Haley Stroh, their stand-out central defender, but they do return second-teamers in sophomore Katie Clabo, who tied a school record with eight goals despite the shortened season, and freshman Alena Ultes, who had two goals and three assists.

Rounding out the first-team selections were Frisco senior defender Daija Campbell and Centennial sophomore forward Bella Carrillo.

DISTRICT 9-5A GIRLS SOCCER ALL-DISTRICT TEAM

Most Valuable Player

Devyn Flannery   Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Offensive Player of the Year

Landry Corbett    Sr.     Independence

Midfield Player of the Year

Hannah Mueller   Sr.     Memorial

Co-Defensive Players of the Year

Avery Brandt       Jr.      Independence

Madeleine Starrett         Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Newcomer of the Year

Erica Defferding   Fr.     Liberty

Utility Player of the Year

Kristen Fish         Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Goalkeeper of the Year

Bella Schoen-Kiewert    Sr.     Frisco

Coach of the Year

Geoff Ajdukovich          Independence

First Team

Ashley Merrill      Sr.     MF    Independence

Madison Murphy So.    D       Independence

Makenzie Neeley  Jr.      MF    Independence

Blythe Obar         Sr.     MF    Independence

Bella Woliver       Sr.     MF    Independence

Kaitlyn Deaton     Sr.     MF    Lebanon Trail

Bella Lovkvist      Sr.     MF    Lebanon Trail

Abbie Burgess      Sr.     MF    Lebanon Trail

Maggie McGrath  Jr.      MF    Lebanon Trail

Mya Sutherland   Jr.      MF    Lebanon Trail

Abbi Strittmatter  Jr.      D       Memorial

McKenna Keeley  Jr.      MF    Memorial

Haley Romero      Jr.      MF    Memorial

Emma Freitas       Fr.     GK    Memorial

Ashton Shepperson       Jr.      D       Wakeland

Katie Gregson      Fr.     D       Wakeland

Brooke Hartshorn          So.    F       Wakeland

Lauren Rosas       Jr.      MF    Wakeland

Kennedy Clountz So.    F       Liberty

Kallin Brown       Jr.      MF    Liberty

Ally White  Jr.      MF    Liberty

Kyrsten Kizer       Fr.     MF    Lone Star

Lily Anderson      Sr.     D       Lone Star

Emilie McCartney          Fr.     D       Heritage

Jazlyn Norwood   Jr.      D       Heritage

Dajia Campbell    Sr.     D       Frisco

Haley Stroh          Sr.     D/MF          Reedy

Bella Carrillo        So.    F       Centennial

Second Team

Stephanie Farias  So.    F       Independence

Ainslie Hutchinson        Fr.     F       Independence

Samantha Jones   So.    GK    Independence

Abby Sutherland  Sr.     MF    Independence

Camdyn Wood     Fr.     D       Independence

Lilly Goldberg      So.    MF    Lebanon Trail

Emma Harrelson  Jr.      D       Lebanon Trail

Hannah Evers      Sr.     D       Lebanon Trail

Miranda Kurtz     So.    MF    Lebanon Trail

Kiara Nelson        Sr.     MF    Lebanon Trail

Rachel Loetzer      Jr.      MF    Memorial

Ava Colberg         Jr.      F       Memorial

Jacky Quiroz        Sr.     D       Memorial

Laney Muench      Jr.      D       Memorial

McKenna Jenkins So.    MF    Wakeland

Faith Bell    Jr.      MF    Wakeland

Kayden Amador   Jr.      MF    Wakeland

Natalie Cox Jr.      MF    Wakeland

Avery Jennings    Jr.      D       Liberty

Sydney Andros    Jr.      D       Liberty

Anna Clerkin        Jr.      D       Liberty

Raegan Ashcraft   Sr.     D       Lone Star

Torrance Tijerina So.    MF    Lone Star

Lily Velo     So.    GK    Lone Star

Kayli Edwards     So.    D       Heritage

Jorden Nelson      Jr.      U       Heritage

Brielle Buchanan  Fr.     MF    Heritage

Sarah Davis         Sr.     D       Frisco

Brooke Mashburn          Jr.      MF    Frisco

Alena Ultes Fr.     MF    Reedy

Katie Clabo So.    MF/D          Reedy

Paige Horton        Jr.      MF    Centennial

Megan Shuey       Jr.      F       Centennial

Honorable Mention

Shoshana Ambers          Sr.     D       Independence

Sydney Castaneda         Jr.      MF    Independence

Brighton Mooney So.    D       Independence

Bella Schmich      Sr.     F       Independence

Claire Helsel         Jr.      MF    Lebanon Trail

Ella Landau          Jr.      MF    Memorial

Maggie Byrne       So.    MF    Memorial

Presley Ancheta   Fr.     F       Memorial

Jordyn Redden     Jr.      D       Memorial

Emmie Lau Fr.     D       Memorial

Sydney Deckert    So.    D       Wakeland

Chloe Smith         So.    MF    Wakeland

Cori Cochran       So.    MF    Wakeland

Emily Dress         Sr.     F       Wakeland

Hallie Lane Sr.     D       Wakeland

McKenna Clerkin Fr.     D       Liberty

Summer Knox      Jr.      MF    Liberty

Wesley Noon        Jr.      MF    Liberty

Emerie Jones        Jr.      MF    Liberty

Hiba Abukhalaf    Sr.     F       Liberty

Brooke Connolly  So.    D       Lone Star

McKenzie Webb   So.    F       Lone Star

Sarah Connolly    So.    D       Lone Star

Sarah Bates          So.    MF    Lone Star

Trinity Williams   Sr.     U       Heritage

Callie Carlson      Sr.     MF    Heritage

Kamryn Jiles        Jr.      F       Heritage

Gabby Lapp         Sr.     MF    Heritage

Shay Edblom       Sr.     D       Frisco

Alyssa Kendrick   So.    D       Frisco

Lucia Rodriguez   Fr.     MF    Frisco

Maddie Khanhkam        Fr.     MF    Frisco

Nola Becker         Jr.      MF    Reedy

Kylie Locke Jr.      D       Reedy

Anabella Quevedo         Sr.     D       Reedy

Samantha Skepper        Fr.     D/MF          Reedy

Megan McGrath   Fr.     D/MF          Reedy

Bailey Walerzcyk Sr.     GK    Centennial

Keira Lofton         So.    D       Centennial

Camden Fawver   Fr.     D       Centennial

Devin Cybulski    So.    MF    Centennial

Katie Neill  Fr.     MF    Centennial

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

