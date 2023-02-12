It ordinarily takes a new basketball program some time to get things rolling.
They are often comprised of younger players taking on more seasoned competition and there is the additional challenge of a new head coach trying to implement their system with a bunch of fresh faces.
But Panther Creek has proven to be no ordinary first-year program.
Frisco ISD’s 12th high school opened this fall in what happens to be one of the hotbeds of basketball talent in the state.
The Panthers hit the ground running in their inaugural campaign and it was not long before the initial goal of making the playoffs expanded into much loftier heights.
While this might be Panther Creek’s first varsity season, junior Brynn Lusby is no stranger to knowing what it takes to win at this level.
As a sophomore at Memorial last season, Lusby was a second-team all-district selection and helped the Warriors to their best season in program history, as they advanced all the way to the Class 5A championship game.
Along with fellow Memorial transfer and all-district honoree sophomore Senese Rainey, the Panthers entered the season with a winning mentality.
On Tuesday, Panther Creek secured the 11-4A championship with a 51-38 victory over Celina.
That duo led the way, as Rainey tallied 27 points and 11 rebounds and Lusby recorded 16 points and 12 boards.
It was just another night at the office for Lusby, who ranks among the area leaders with 18.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Lusby talks about making the move to Panther Creek, her influences on the court and what the Panthers hope to accomplish as they head into the playoffs for the first time.
SLM: Panther Creek is in an unusual situation of being a first-year program. What has that experience been like?
BL: The experience has been a very unique one. I’ve been given a lot more opportunities and responsibilities than I’ve ever had before. It’s overwhelming at times but to me it is worth it.
SLM: While Panther Creek does not have any seniors, you have “big game” experience from your time at Memorial. What have you taken from that experience and how have you tried to use that to help the rest of the team?
BL: From Memorial and going to state for the first time I gained a lot of experience. With that, I take what I’ve learned from going that far and teach my teammates what it takes to win and lead them the best I can.
SLM: How much has the team’s confidence grown during the course of the season?
BL: As the season has gone on and we found what works for us our confidence has grown a lot.
SLM: You do a lot of other things on the court. How do you describe your game?
BL: I think I play with a lot of confidence and swag.
SLM: How did you get your start playing basketball and what got you started?
BL: I was inspired by my uncle, who played at TCU and my parents played so I thought I’d be good at it.
SLM: Who have been your biggest influences on the court?
BL: Lebron James and Maya Moore
SLM: Do you have a favorite memory from your playing career?
BL: This year, in the last 5 seconds of the game against Van Alstyne, I hit the game winning shot. Winning this game tied us for first in the district.
SLM: What are some of the things you enjoy doing when you are not playing basketball?
BL: I like to draw and paint, but most of the time I sleep.
SLM: With the playoffs right around the corner, what are your and the team’s goals for the rest of the season?
BL: The goal for the rest of the season is to make history and win state.
