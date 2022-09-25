Reedy entered the season as somewhat of an unknown product.
The Lions were coming off a 5-6 campaign a year ago, but they did find a way to return to the playoffs.
This year, with 11 returning starters back in the fold, Reedy was hoping to take a step up the ladder.
Thus far, they have.
The Lions got off to a 5-0 start for just the third time in program history after last week’s dramatic 41-37 victory over Wakeland, and a 59-7 triumph over Liberty on Friday, and they are 3-0 in 6-5A Division I play.
That win, coupled with the one over Lone Star the previous week, has propelled them to a No. 8 ranking in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Division I state poll.
The aforementioned statement about Reedy’s uncertain identity as of a month ago could also apply to senior running back Dennis Moody.
Moody contributed last season, but has embraced a chance to take on a larger role so far this year.
In the season-opening win over Azle, he made a statement with 16 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Moody has not slowed down since, as in the first four games, he has 85 carries for 654 yards, an average of 7.7 yards per carry and 130.8 per game, and seven touchdowns.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Moody talks about the team’s early success, who has influenced him to become the player and person he is, and what to expect from the Lions the rest of the way.
SLM: Obviously, the record speaks for itself, but how do you feel the team has played during the first part of the season and what have been the early keys to success?
DM: The team is in a good place right now although we have not met all of our expectations…I love the path we are on right now. Our goal is to take it one game at a time and elevate our level of preparation each week. When it comes to putting in work, we are a relentless group and well rounded team that is selflessly determined to do everything we can to win.
SLM: The team was in a back-and-forth game against Wakeland last week. What does a win like that do for your confidence?
DM: Any time you get a varsity win it definitely boosts the teams confidence, but a win in that manner is a testament to our locker room, coaching staff, and preparation during the week. The fight of the guys in the locker room is something special. We have to play better in every phase of the game but winning against our cross-town rivals always feels good!
SLM: What do you feel are your strengths and what are areas of the game you have worked to improve?
DM: One of my biggest strengths is being able to be in the moment. Last year I watched 8 games from the sideline after week 2 and that feeling of not being able to battle with my brothers was tough. It made me a better all-around teammate and is something I will continue to focus on because the moments aren’t guaranteed.
SLM: As a senior, you are in a position of leadership. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
DM: I would describe myself as vocal and enthusiastic. I’m not that guy who’s going to get up in your face and try to boss you around, that’s just not who i am. I’m the guy who is going to try and listen to what you have to say and then try to explain what needs to be done. Looking at things in a positive manner has also always been one of my ways of leading because if you're stuck dwelling and focusing on the negative you’ll never see the good in things.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to football?
DM: Yes this past track season i was a regional qualifier in the Triple jump in addition to that when i was younger i participated in wrestling, Basketball, and baseball… pretty much anything and everything including a ball!
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
DM: My dad is the biggest influence day in and day out he has supported me from the beginning. pushing me off to be not only a better football player, but a better man. He has taught me many life lessons that I truly believe that he made me a better person.
SLM: What kind of individual goals did you set for yourself this season?
DM: My goal is simple! Win! I love these guys I play with and I want this year to be as special as it can be. I know the individual number will come but right now winning is the only priority
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations have you and the team set for the season?
DM: I feel like every team in the country would tell you that their goal is to win a state championship, but with this team, we try to focus on one game at a time. We cherish the moments we have right now and don’t look too far ahead. Our goal is to play this game as long as we can, and we don't want to underachieve by looking too far ahead!
