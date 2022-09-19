It would be tough to sum up Frisco senior Brandon Miyazono’s play on the football field with just one word.
Miyazono is a key player for the Raccoons on offense, defense and at times, special teams.
Last season, he recorded 87 carries for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, caught nine passes for 123 yards and two scores and even filled in at quarterback.
But his main calling card for the future is on defense, where the three-star SMU-commitment tallied 73 tackles, with seven for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four pass breakups a year ago.
That all added up to him being selected as the district’s all-purpose most valuable player.
He has picked up where he left off this season.
Miyazono actually began the season as the starting quarterback before the emergence of sophomore Camren Gibson, allowing him to focus on other areas.
In addition to spearheading the defense, Miyazono still contributes on offense, as well, and is coming off an eight-carry, 114-yard performance in Thursday’s win over Centennial.
And, of course, he is still in the middle of the action on the defensive side of the ball, where he ranks among the team leaders in nearly every category.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Miyazono talks about filling a variety of different roles, what it is like to be a senior leader and what to expect for the Raccoons down the road.
SLM: There are a lot of things going on early on, what are your impressions of the first month of the season?
BM: We’ve got a young team, but we’re working hard every day. We’ve got that make plays, obviously. It’s just about grinding every day, pushing each other and holding each other accountable. We all have that same goal in mind of winning the district championship and we’re going to hold each other to that.
SLM: As a senior, how do you go about being a leader on this team?
BM: A lot of our seniors are leaders, whether they are labeled captain are not, they are still leaders. We try to lead by example. We have a few guys that lead by their words, but we all try to lead by example on how we act, how we work, and I feel like the young guys look up to that and gives them a boost.
SLM: You do so many different things for this team. How do you mentally prepare for so many different roles?
BM: I know our offense and I know what they expect from me so I just have to go out there and prove that to myself and to my coaches. I know everyone thinks it is a lot, but I personally don’t think it is. People have done this in the past, so why couldn’t I do it.
SLM: What kind of expectations and goals have you and the team set for the rest of the season?
BM: We want to win district; that’s my goal, that’s our goal. But player-wise, I want to be the top linebacker in the state, I want to be the best leader I can be to this team. I want to lead by example, by my actions, how I talk with them and hold that high standard of being a Frisco Raccoon and what that means.
