FRISCO FOOTBALL BRANDON MIYAZONO

Brandon Miyazono and Frisco are looking to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

It would be tough to sum up Frisco senior Brandon Miyazono’s play on the football field with just one word.

Miyazono is a key player for the Raccoons on offense, defense and at times, special teams.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments