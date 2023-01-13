When many people from around the state looked at 3-5A Division II football, they were focused on perennial powerhouse Argyle building toward making a run at another state championship.
But locally, another magical story was being written and that was Emerson.
In the Mavericks’ inaugural varsity campaign, they hit the ground running, posting a 9-1 record in the regular season, with the only blemish coming against the district-champion Eagles.
Emerson was not the only Frisco ISD team making noise, as Independence also navigated the field to return to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Those were just two of the highlights in 3-5A Division II from the last few months, and recently, several players from Emerson, Independence and Memorial were recognized for their efforts on the all-district team.
It was a memorable year for the Mavericks and they set a high bar for future teams to follow.
Emerson had a dozen players named to the team, highlighted by a pair of superlative awards.
Sophomore wide receiver Jayson Williams was tabbed the 3-5A Division II offensive newcomer of the year, as he recorded 36 receptions for 572 yards and six touchdowns, while adding six carries for 82 yards and a score on the ground.
Sophomore Agape Lawrence earned defensive newcomer of the year honors, as he tallied 114 tackles, with14 for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Joining Williams and Lawrence on the first team were a pair of offensive standouts and four more on defense.
Junior Izzy Bills emerged as one of the top running backs in the area, as he posted 186 carries for 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns and he was also a threat in the passing game, with 23 receptions for 184 yards and a score.
Junior wide receiver Kylen Evans was another dynamic target on the outside, pulling in 40 grabs for 741 yards and seven touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, junior tackle A.J. Johnson claimed a spot on the first team with 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Junior end Collin Crockem was a force coming off the edge, recording 42 tackles, with 17 for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Junior outside linebacker Cade Fortner registered 58 tackles, with eight for loss, three sacks and an interception and junior safety Kennedy Breedlove had 33 tackles, two interceptions and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.
The Mavericks landed five more players on the second team.
Sophomore quarterback D.J. Shelton completed 108-of-163 passes for 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns and carried the ball 63 times for 278 yards and 10 scores.
Junior wide receiver Matheus Machado tallied 46 receptions for 616 yards and seven touchdowns, while junior offensive guard Jacob Settle recorded 23 pancake blocks and allowed only two sacks all season.
Junior defensive end Keillon Blanton had 31 tackles, with nine for loss, six sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles, and in the secondary, sophomore Christian Lyons made 40 stops with 10 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
In its first season under head coach Nick Stokes, Independence put together one of the best regular seasons in program history, finishing with a 8-2 mark.
The Knights were rewarded with 15 players on the squad, including six on the first team.
Senior tight end Jake Simpson tied for the team lead with 34 receptions for 549 yards and eight touchdowns and guard Jordan Bridge helped the Knights average nearly 350 yards per game.
Senior defensive end Chris Warren recorded 74 tackles, with 18 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Senior outside linebacker Matthew Goldman led the team with 77 tackles, with 10 going for loss, six quarterback pressure, three forced fumbles and an interception.
Senior safety Colt Petty had 25 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups and senior punter Matthew Goldman averaged 42.0 yards per attempt and had 10 kicks downed inside the 20.
Sophomore wide receiver Mckenzie West caught 26 passes for 563 yards and six touchdowns to earn a spot on the second-team offense, where he was joined by center Jordan Beasley and tackle Garrett Doyle.
Senior tackle Grant Mabry was named to the second-team defense, as he recorded 24 tackles, six quarterback pressures and a pair of pass breakups.
In the middle, senior linebacker Kolton Banks registered 47 tackles, with six for loss, one sack and four pressures and senior Keith Rockwell had 18 tackles, with two for loss.
In the secondary, senior cornerback Christian Gibson had 26 tackles, with one for loss, one interception and eight pass breakups, while junior safety Elliott Knott had 28 tackles and two pass breakups.
Senior kicker Nathan Alexander also made the second team, connecting on 41-of-44 extra points and 7-of-9 on field goals.
It was a tough season for Memorial, but there were plenty of bright spots.
One of those was senior Kennedy McDowell being recognized as the defensive lineman of the year. The senior, who signed early with Colorado State, wasa force up front and recorded 60 tackles, with nine for loss, this season.
Senior wide receiver Ferron Cotton made the first team, as he tallied 34 receptions for 872 yards, an average of better than 25 yards per catch, with eight touchdowns.
Senior kicker Ian Villarreal was also selected to the first team, as he hit 10-of-11 field goals with a long of 49 yards.
Junior running back Brandon Tullis carried the ball 145 times for 704 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 264 yards and three scores to claim a spot on the second-team offense, where he was joined by tight end Wyatt Huey.
Rounding out the honorees for the Warriors on the second-team defense, senior tackle Vischer Pruzinsky recorded 26 tackles and one sack to earn a spot, as did junior linebacker Sean Chester, who posted 81 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
3-5A Division II Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Coco Brown Denton
Offensive Player of the Year
R.J. Bunnell Argyle
Defensive Player of the Year
Riley Van Poppel Argyle
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Jayson Williams Emerson
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Agape Lawrence Emerson
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Wes Tucker Argyle
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Kennedy McDowell Memorial
Utility Player of the Year
Niki Gray Lake Dallas
Coaching Staff of the Year
Argyle
First Team Offense
Cade Bortnem QB Lake Dallas
Ishaqq Bills RB Emerson
Landon Farris RB Argyle
Kylen EvansWR Emerson
Ferron Cotton WR Memorial
Evan Weinberg WR Lake Dallas
Will Krzysiak WR Argyle
Hunter McFaul TE Argyle
Jake Simpson TE Independence
Jason Crowder C Argyle
Jordan Bridge OG Independence
Thor Johansson OG Argyle
Weston Chaney OT Argyle
Hunter Johnson OT Lake Dallas
First Team Defense
Aviance Johnson DT Emerson
Michael Madrie DT Argyle
Chase Warren DE Independence
Collin Crockem DE Emerson
Godgive Ugochukwu DE Lake Dallas
Grant Mirabal ILB Argyle
Riley Griffin ILB Lake Dallas
Cade Fortner OLB Emerson
Matthew Goldman OLB Independence
Jaaqwan Felton CB Argyle
Eli Koch CB Lake Dallas
Colt Petty S Independence
Xinjin Gomez S Lake Dallas
Dax Horany S Argyle
Kennedy Breedlove S Emerson
Ian Villarreal K Memorial
Matthew Goldman P Independence
Mitchell White P Lake Dallas
Second Team Offense
D.J. Shelton QB Emerson
Ude Enyeribe RB Independence
Dylan Brauchle RB Lake Dallas
Brandon Tullis RB Memorial
Tre Johnson WR Carrollton Creekview
Mckenzie West WR Independence
Matheus Machado WR Emerson
Keonde Henry WR Lake Dallas
Wyatt Huey TE Memorial
Jordan Beasley C Independence
Jacob Settle OG Emerson
Corbin Burley OG Lake Dallas
Noah Weeks OG Argyle
Hayden Gunter OT Denton
Garrett Doyle OT Independence
Second Team Defense
Isaiah Williams DT Denton
Grant Mabry DT Independence
Vischer Pruzinsky DT Memorial
Hunter Sandifer DE Argyle
Destine Deans DE Carrollton Creekview
Tanner Moon DE Lake Dallas
Keillon Blanton DE Emerson
Sean Chester ILB Memorial
Kolton Banks ILB Independence
Bud Petter OLB Argyle
Keith Rockwell OLB Independence
Christian Lyons CB Emerson
Christian Gibson CB Independence
Ben Pfeil S Carrollton Creekview
Frankie Moreno S Denton
Elijah Knott S Independence
Nathan Alexander K Independence
Luan Le K Lake Dallas
Trey Baston P Argyle
Ryan Crady P Denton
