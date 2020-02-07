Juggernaut Wakeland cruising through first half of district

The Wakeland boys soccer team is currently on one of the most dominant five-year stretches this area has ever seen on the pitch.
The Wolverines have reached the state championship game in each of the previous four seasons and are arguably off to their best start midway through district under head coach Andy Holt with an 8-0 record and 13-0 overall.
Star Local Media caught up with Holt this week on his team’s scorching-hot start and where this year’s Wakeland squad ranks against others from the last few seasons.
Wakeland is undefeated through 13 games and has given up just five goals. What is clicking right now?
Holt: Right now everything is kind of clicking. We’re defending well and scoring quite a few goals. It’s a great combination and that’s what you want to do. Our mindset on defense is really allowing us to create opportunities offensively.
Is this the best team you have had since coming to Frisco? Where does it rank with the teams from your first three seasons?
Holt: There is still a lot to be said about this season, but this is definitely the best start we have had since I’ve been here. We have a lot of quality players on this team and we’re really coming together. We have had two teams since I’ve been here that have won state, but hopefully we can continue to move forward and not peak too soon.
This team is a lot like the team before I got here in 2016; they went undefeated until the very last game. As far as it ranks, it’s awesome to be where we are now and it’s hard to compare other teams for me.
With the competition being so good in Frisco, what does it say about the Wolverines to be playing so well at the midway point of district?
Holt: It says a lot because this district is loaded from top to bottom, and we have to be ready to go each and every night. Our guys have done that so far and it says a lot about what they have committed to.
Which players have been pleasant surprises so far this season?
Holt: Jack Keith has played really well for us, as well as Bryson Bezdek. I know Bryson has been around for quite some time for us, but he is really playing at a high level – the best he has played since he’s been here. Also, Parsa Zabihpour has stepped in and played very well for us.
After winning state titles in each of your first two years at Wakeland, what did you and the returning players take away from losing to Bel Air in the championship game last spring?
Holt: We put last year behind us, and we want to try to go put ourselves in another situation to be in that spot to win it again. Obviously, we learned a lot from that loss in terms of coaching goes in the final if we ever get there again.
