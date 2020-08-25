This is normally the busiest time of the year for area volleyball teams.
The month of August is considered tournament time and local squads generally take full advantage with a full state of matches.
For instance, by the end of August a year ago, most Frisco ISD teams already had more than 20 matches under their belts.
That will obviously not be the case this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has put the season on hold for now.
Though getting back on the court still remains very much up in the air, area teams are trying to stay positive and hope that the University Interscholastic League schedule remains intact. The original plan was to allow teams to begin practicing on Sept. 7 and play official matches on Sept. 14.
However, the UIL has since passed the decision making on to the individual school districts in regards to school workouts, and many area teams have at least had the opportunity to practice together under social distancing guidelines.
When the season does get underway, the 10 teams from FISD that make up 9-5A are expected to make up one of the most competitive districts in the region.
Last season, nine of the 10 teams had winning records during non-district action.
When the competition heated up, Liberty claimed the 9-5A title in undefeated fashion with an impressive 18-0 mark, followed by Lebanon Trail, Wakeland and Centennial.
FISD claimed three bi-district wins, but sharing Region 2 with the likes of heavyweights Lovejoy and Highland Park prevented any extended runs.
In many districts, it is hard to climb the ranks, particularly with 10 teams, but each and every squad has reasons for optimism when the season does get underway.
The Redhawks ran the table a year ago, but it was by no means easy, as they went four games on six occasions and were pushed to five sets twice.
Liberty must find a way to replace 9-5A MVP Jenna Wenaas, as well as four other all-district selections, but the cupboard is not bare.
Junior Lauryn Hill captured district newcomer of the year honors after recording 3.0 kills per set with 62 blocks. Senior D.D. Bova-Ford is ready to step into the leading setting role after registering 4.6 assists per game and is also solid defensively and behind the service line and junior Paeton Davis (80 blocks) is a force at the net.
Runner-up Lebanon Trail, in just its third varsity season, could be poised to rise to the top. Senior Tyrah Ariail was named 9-5A blocker of the year after tallying 122 blocks, senior Lexi Abbey (5.1 dpg) is one of the top defenders and seniors Xuan Nguyen and Peyton Thompson are also strong all-around players.
Wakeland and Centennial rounded out the playoff field a year ago.
The Wolverines took some tough losses to graduation with superlative award winners Jennifer Blessing and Sydney Stroh. However, the cupboard is not empty with senior first-teamer Elle Bryant, who cap run the offense after recording 5.5 assists per game, senior Hannah Shaw (1.7 kpg) and Audrey Clark, who could be ready to step into the spotlight after a standout freshman campaign.
As for the Titans, they will rely on defensive most valuable player senior Kaylin Salembier and versatile junior first-team selection Alexa Long.
The middle of the 9-5A pack has reasons to believe they are ready to rise to the next tier.
Reedy, who went 9-9 last season, will rely on a solid junior class that includes all-district honorees Hannah Ogden, Jordan Chapman and Izzy Trujillo.
Frisco will welcome back its top two hitters in senior Nike Vanzandt and junior Lexi Guinn and Independence will turn to well-rounded senior Emma Simpson and junior Hayden Hicks.
It is often tough to climb the ranks from the bottom to the top of a district, particularly one with 10 teams, but no FISD team should over look anybody.
Heritage’s Mia Moore registered 3.9 kills per set last season as a sophomore, and she leads a quartet of the team’s top offensive players along with junior Breyvnn Johnson, senior Tatum Allberg and sophomore Ella Nowlin.
Memorial will welcome back its top six offensive players, led by all-district selections in senior Hannah Schmidt (2.0 kpg), senior Kennedy Kelly (2.1 kpg) and senior Elizabeth Reed (1.1 kpg).
And do not expect Lone Star to finish in the bottom spot again. The Rangers feature one of the district’s top hitters in Jailen Hurley, who averaged 4.3 kills per set. Amani Mason (3.0 kpg) had a breakout freshman year, senior Kinlee Martin is a solid setter who dealt out 7.0 assists per game and junior Katie Reeve (3.1 dpg) leads the defensive line.
Every team has varying levels of experience returning this season, but for those that have a little more, it could prove huge, as without the tournament season in August, they will have just a few tune-ups before hitting the 18-match district slate on Sept. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.