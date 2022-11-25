Reedy senior Dennis Moody rushed for 162 yards and a pair of scores and added a 37-yard touchdown reception, but Mansfield Timberview was able to hold on for a 28-26 victory on Friday in a Class 5A Region II semifinal playoff game at Bedford’s Pennington Field.
Reedy has thrived this season on finding ways to win.
The Lions once again had their share of opportunities in Friday’s Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal tilt with Mansfield Timberview, but this time, it was not meant to be, as the Wolves survived to hang on for a 28-26 victory at Pennington Field in Bedford.
Timberview remains undefeated, moving to 13-0 as it advances to the regional final to take on , while Reedy sees its season come to an end with a 12-1 record.
The Lions trailed 28-20 with 3:06 left and were pinned deep in their own territory at their own 8-yard line.
Unphased, Reedy proceeded to march 92 yards in 10 plays.
Facing fourth-and-10 from their own 38, Caleb Deal hooked up with Joshua Goines for a 25-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
On the very next play, Deal found Dennis Moody for a 37-yard strike that ended with Moody in the end zone for the touchdown to close to within 28-26 with 1:10 left.
Reedy went for two and the tie, but the pass fell incomplete. The Wolves were then able to recover the onside kick attempt, and subsequently, run out the clock to secure the win.
Timberview never trailed, as it drove 75 yards on the game’s opening possession, with Zuric Homes scoring on a 18-yard touchdown run to stake them to an early 6-0 lead.
Following a quick punt, the Wolves struck with a 35-yar touchdown run from Jarvis Reed, and the following two-point conversion made it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, the advantage swelled to 21-0 as Cameron Bates capped a long drive with a 2-yard scoring run as Timberview threatened to run away with it.
But the Loins were able to get on the scoreboard in the final minute before halftime on a 27-yard field goal by Jackson Runyan and that provided a spark that carried over into the second half.
On the second play from scrimmage coming out of the locker room, Moody broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run and it was suddenly a game at 21-10.
Later in the third, Runyan’s 29-yard field goal closed the gap to 21-13.
Reedy had a chance to mount a tying drive midway through the fourth quarter, but disaster struck when a fumble on a punt return was recovered by Timberview and it cashed it into a short touchdown run by Jarvis Reedy to push the lead back to 28-13.
The Lions were not finished, as Moody ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run to again make it a one-score game at 28-20.
The Reedy defense would give the offense one more chance to pull even, and while the Lions were able to get back into the end zone, they were unable to complete the two-point conversion and that is the way it would end.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.