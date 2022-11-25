FRISCO REEDY FOOTBALL DENNIS MOODY

Reedy senior Dennis Moody rushed for 162 yards and a pair of scores and added a 37-yard touchdown reception, but Mansfield Timberview was able to hold on for a 28-26 victory on Friday in a Class 5A Region II semifinal playoff game at Bedford’s Pennington Field.

Reedy has thrived this season on finding ways to win.

The Lions once again had their share of opportunities in Friday’s Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal tilt with Mansfield Timberview, but this time, it was not meant to be, as the Wolves survived to hang on for a 28-26 victory at Pennington Field in Bedford.

