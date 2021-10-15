Two weeks after suffering an injury in a win over Frisco Centennial, The Colony junior running back Kamden Wesley made a big splash in his return.
Wesley rushed for 343 yards on 23 carries with six touchdowns to lift the Cougars to a wild 50-36 District 5-5A Division I win over Frisco Heritage at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium on Friday night.
The 50 points was a season high for the Cougars, eclipsing their previous total of 38 in a 38-17 triumph over Denton on Sept. 10.
The Colony attempted just two passes on the night – both fell incomplete. But with the Cougars running the ball as well as they did, they didn’t have to worry about airing it out. Davontae Dunn carried eight times for 70 yards with a score. Caden Chaulk added 58 yards on seven totes.
The Cougars finished with 509 rushing yards in a game in which the two teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense.
Heritage actually outgained The Colony by 70 yards, finishing with 579 on the evening.
Coyotes quarterback Easton Sweatnam went 33-of-46 through the air for 410 yards and three scores. Shawn Wara had 169 yards on 17 carries with a score to lead the way for the Coyotes’ rushing attack. Bryce Gilchrist had 11 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown. Carsten Brewer also went over the 100-yard mark, catching nine balls for 104 yards.
Heritage opened the scoring on an 8-yard run by Sweatnam for a 7-0 lead with 5:03 left in the first quarter
The Colony countered with a 7-yard run by Dunn then went ahead for good on a 5-yard run by Wesley.
Heritage got as close as 42-36 on a 15-yard pass from Sweatnam to Jasper Miller with one minute left in the ballgame.
The Colony iced the victory with a 44-yard run by Wesley with one tick left on the game clock.
The Cougars (3-4 overall, 3-2 district) will face Frisco Independence on a short week at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium. Heritage (3-5, 1-5) hosts Denton Ryan next Friday, also at Kuykendall Stadium.
