Keller Central crushes Little Elm in Week Three rematch

KELLER - The Little Elm football team hoped to head into its bye week on a high note when it hit the road in Week Three to take on Keller Central.
The Lobos clobbered the Chargers a year ago by three scores, but the outcome was vastly different in the rematch when Central cruised to a convincing 33-16 victory over Little Elm Saturday night.
“I wouldn’t say this is a wake-up call,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head coach. “We knew we were playing a really good football team, and they played well from start to finish. I tip my hat to them tonight.”
Losing the turnover battle and getting called for double-digit penalties will derail any team’s chances of pulling off a victory, and that remained true for Little Elm in the loss.
The Lobos were flagged a whopping 13 times for 86 yards in the defeat, and Little Elm sophomore quarterback John Mateer threw two interceptions as well.
“That was not good,” Brown said. “That has to be addressed, and we’ll address that going into the bye week.”
The first of Mateer’s two picks on the night came on the second to last play of the first quarter when the standout sophomore attempted to make a throw while scrambling away from immense pressure brought by the Central front seven.
Instead, Mateer was picked off by senior linebacker Kyle McIver, which then set up the Chargers’ second touchdown of the night to put them up, 13-0, on a one-yard score from sophomore running back Andrew Paul early in the second stanza.
Then at the end of the half, Mateer launched a deep ball near the goal line with just seconds remaining only to fall into the hands of Central senior defensive back Justin Garrett’s hands.
The Lobos went into the half facing a 20-6 deficit with their lone score of the half coming on a 24-yard touchdown strike from Mateer to fellow sophomore wide receiver Vashawn Thomas with 4:10 left in the half.
“That was a great throw and catch,” Brown said. “That was a good sophomore-to-sophomore connection.”
Mateer ended his performance with 12 completions on 38 attempts and threw for 162 yards and two scores - the second coming in the final minutes of the game with the outcome already decided.
The Chargers also did an excellent job in containing Little Elm’s potent rushing attack, spearheaded by senior running back Jordan Hall and sophomore Jason Jackson.
The dynamic duo was limited to just 104 yards on the ground on 33 carries, while Hall paved the way with 82 of those yards.
Paul, on the other hand, ran wild against the Lobos in a masterful performance which included 139 yards and four touchdowns. He added the finishing touches on the blowout with a 40-yard touchdown run down the sideline at the 7:26 mark of the fourth to put things well out of reach at 33-9.
“He’s a big kid and ran hard against us,” Brown said. “They have some big boys up front, so he didn’t do it all by himself.”
Little Elm will now have an extra week to soak in the loss and patch up its problems before district play begins on Sept. 27 in what should be a grueling test in one of the state’s top programs, Frisco Lone Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.