Knights hold off Wakeland in 5-5A Division I battle

FRISCO – Last week wasn’t ideal for the Independence football team after it endured two losses in a 24-span – following a forfeiture to Heritage and a blowout defeat to Lone Star.
With another vicious battle on the docket this week against Wakeland, the Knights persevered and marched their way to victory over the red-hot Wolverines, 34-24.
The win propelled Independence back near the top of the District 5-5A Division I standings and in good shape to solidify a playoff spot in the coming weeks.
“After dropping two ballgames last week, this was huge to get a win over a good Wakeland team,” said Kyle Story, Independence head coach. “We knew they were going to be tough because coach [Marty] Secord and his staff do a great job of coaching them. It’s always tough to even stay in a game with them, much less beat them.”
Wakeland had plenty of chances to pick up its third district win of the season after it took a 21-17 advantage with 3:01 left in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by senior running back Charlie Burkhart for its first and only lead of the night.
The four-point lead lasted all but three minutes, as Independence answered right back with what turned out to be the go-ahead drive just before the end of the quarter.
Junior quarterback Braylon Braxton led the Knights on what proved to be the drive of the game by accounting for all 60 yards before he capped it off with a 9-yard score to senior wide receiver Khi’Yon Wafer. Before that play, Braxton connected with three different receivers and tallied 30 more yards with his feet en route to the touchdown to Wafer.
Then, after a Wakeland punt, Braxton stole the show once more when he conducted an 11-play, 67-yard drive that not only chewed up nearly four minutes to start the fourth quarter but also resulted in a 5-yard Braxton touchdown run to essentially put the game out of reach at 31-21.
All in all, the dynamic dual-threat passer finished with 237 yards passing and 110 more on the ground to go along with four total touchdowns.
“Braylon made so many plays tonight,” Story said. “He took the game into his own hands tonight and kept us going down the field.”
Following Braxton’s final score, Wakeland still had hope when it scampered into Independence territory with ease but eventually had to settle for a 49-yard field goal by five-star kicker Tanner Cragun to cut the deficit to seven at 31-24 with 5:05 left in the fourth quarter.
But the comeback effort was too little too late, and Secord knows that his squad must learn from this and start preparing for another fierce contest next week against The Colony.
“We can’t dwell on this,” he said. “We have three games left and need to win all three of them. We’re going to challenge our guys to step up and get back to work.”
This matchup featured two of the top offenses in the area and had the makings of a possible shootout coming in, but that would not be the case with both sides failing to produce points early on.
In fact, neither side found the end zone in the opening quarter, and the first touchdown of the night came with 4:26 left in the half. On that play, Braxton dipped and dodged his way around multiple defenders as he scrambled for his life and found Wafer for a dazzling, 5-yard score.
“We actually take a 10-minute period every practice and work on a scramble drill because of his scrambling ability,” Story said. “Guys know what they’re going to do if he scrambles out, and they did a great job of executing that. That wasn’t exactly like we drew it up, but that was something we practice all the time.”
That scoring drive opened up the floodgates, as the Wolverines responded six plays later with a 29-yard touchdown strike from senior quarterback Dylan Liable to senior wide receiver Kevin Rychel for his 13th touchdown grab of the season.
Liable made his first start since injuring his shoulder in a Week 2 loss to Richardson Pearce and didn’t appear too rusty while going for 124 yards and a touchdown.
In his absence, junior Peyton Lewis, who caught two passes for 22 yards, led Wakeland to a 3-1 record. Coming into Thursday’s contest, it was unsure if Liable or Lewis would start the ballgame, which made preparations a little more difficult for the Knights.
“We knew there was a possibility [Liable] would come back,” Story said. “We tried to develop a plan for him and also if [Lewis] was the quarterback. We kind of had to develop two different game plans against them.”
With a bounce-back win in tow, Independence gears up to face Little Elm, while Wakeland hopes to rebound against the Cougars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.