THE COLONY – The Colony junior Sydney Young had been an offensive slump coming into Thursday’s Game 1 of a regional quarterfinal series against Frisco Memorial.
Young had just one hit in her first 11 at-bats in the first three playoff games for the Lady Cougars, and for that reason, was moved down from the No. 3 spot in the batting order to the No. 6 hole.
All it took for Young to break out of that skid was one swing of the bat.
Young launched a three-run home run over the center-field wall during a four-run bottom of the first inning for The Colony, and the Lady Cougars were backed by a complete-game shutout by senior pitcher Tamya Waiters in a 5-0 win at Lady Cougar Stadium.
“I think I needed that personally because I was doing well during preseason and then I just needed a break after I struggled,” Young said. “Moving down in the lineup gives me more of a chance to see those balls. It takes a lot of pressure off.”
Bot 1st: The Colony 4, Frisco Memorial 0
The Colony’s four-run outburst came against Memorial senior pitcher Maddie Muller, who had entered the game with a stingy 0.67 ERA and 207 strikeouts. But it was patience by the Lady Cougar batters that got Muller rattled in the early going.
Muller issued back-to-back walks to The Colony sophomore Sabrina Wick and junior Madison Levsey, and junior Kaitlyn Moeller was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Waiters. Waiters hit an RBI ground-out on a soft grounder to the right side of the field for a 1-0 lead for the Lady Cougars.
Young then delivered the biggest blow of the game, crushing a three-run home run to increase the lead to 4-0.
Things only got worse for Memorial. A walk issued to sophomore Allyson Acosta to lead off the home half of the second led to another scoring opportunity for The Colony, and they capitalized. Levsey hit an RBI single with two outs, increasing the Lady Cougar advantage to 5-0.
Seeking a change in momentum, Memorial head coach Sam White brought in sophomore right-hander Alexis Taylor in the third inning. Taylor came into the game having posted some gaudy numbers of her own, with 50 strikeouts and a 1.59 ERA in part-time duty.
Taylor helped to stabilize the game for the Warriors as well as providing Memorial with some type of momentum going into Game 2. She tossed four shutout innings, striking out eight and yielding just three hits
“She did a good job,” White said. “We have good pitching. Maddie Muller is fifth in the state in strikeouts and second in this whole area, and she didn’t have a good night. We got behind in some pitches. But hats off to Alexis. I just told the team if we could have executed offensively, we could have done better. We couldn’t get the timely hit.”
But while Taylor was sizzling on the mound, Memorial’s offense struggled to touch Waiters. Waiters was solid from the get-go, striking out 12 against just three hits while receiving good defensive play behind her.
Final: The Colony 5, Memorial 0
Senior first baseman Olivia Wick caught two fly-outs near the first-base line to prevent potential runs scoring for the Warriors. Young threw a laser to sophomore shortstop Sabrina Wick to gun down a runner in the top of the fifth.
“My plan going into the game was to attack the zone early and I think I did that really well,” Waiters said. “I think what helped was good pitch-calling and my defense playing well behind me and catching those fly balls.”
