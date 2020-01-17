Lady Warriors look to make playoff push in second half

The Frisco Memorial girls basketball team is just in its second season of existence but has already made a name for itself.
The Lady Warriors reached the postseason last year with an inexperienced cast that has now carried that momentum into year No. 2, where they are quietly sitting in second place in District 9-5A at 8-2.
The Frisco Enterprise caught up with second-year head coach Rochelle Vaughn this week on her squad’s hot start, what it will take to upset some folks come playoff time and much more.
Last season, this program was put on the map by making the playoffs without any seniors on the roster in year No. 1. How would you say your second season at the helm is going so far?
Vaughn: We still don’t have seniors, which can be a good and bad thing. We just have to get experience and are still young in the sense of what we want Memorial basketball to stand for.
We also had 11 players at the beginning of the year and we’re down to eight now. We have been trying to figure out our style of play with the pieces that we have.
With so many players yet to reach their full potential, what do you believe is the ceiling of this team?
Vaughn: I don’t know. I know we have goals and our players have goals for themselves individually and for our team.
Only time will tell if we reach those goals. We hope to be in the top four at the end of the season, and that has always been one of our goals.
This district has traditionally been dominated as of late by Liberty and Lone Star, but where do you think your program lies in the district landscape?
Vaughn: Liberty and Lone Star have been the teams everybody tries to compare themselves to. We greatly respect both Liberty and Lone Star and what they both have accomplished. With that said, I think we have one of the most talented teams in the district, but we need to get to the point where we always play our basketball together.
Right now, Liberty is the team everybody is chasing. We aren’t necessarily looking at Liberty, but we do understand they do have that culture and tradition.
What did you learn from your time as an assistant at Liberty under head coach Ross Reedy?
Vaughn: I consider him one of my good friends in the coaching world. He has done a great job over there with the culture he has built and has set the standard for Frisco. Being at Liberty, you have the culture and sense of pride, and that is what we are trying to build at Memorial. We hope that by the time our first group of seniors leaves that we have that tradition built of playing tough basketball together.
Some of these close games that Liberty is winning is a product of them not only having that culture and great players, but gaining that experience last year at state is big. They got to the attention to detail, the game planning and the step-by-step process on how you make it run.
The coaches in this district do a great job of game planning night in and night out, and I think Ross is one of the best at that.
Sophomore Jasmyn Lott is averaging nearly 20 points per game and is a District MVP candidate. What makes her such a special player?
Vaughn: I like to call her the quiet assassin. She isn’t loud and you won’t hear her do a lot of talking on the court, but her play is loud. We have recently started to ask her to guard the other team’s best player and be our best offensive option at the same time. She has taken that challenge head on and brings it day in and day out.
The hardest thing to be in life is to be consistent, and she is so good for us every single day. She competes in everything, and the girl just hates to lose.
