Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young knew that his Falcon offense faced a huge test Friday night.
Frisco – ranked No. 6 in Class 5A-Div. II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football – boasted a defense that had allowed just 9.5 points per game over its last 10 games, including playoffs, and 14 points through the first two games of this season.
The Raccons held the Falcons to 143 yards of total offense and Frisco rushed for 445 yards in a 39-3 victory at Falcon Stadium.
“They’re going to go far in the playoffs and maybe play for a state championship,” Young said. “We knew it was going to be hard sledding on offense. They shut out a really good Reedy team last week and held a really good Independence team to 14 points and zero points and 50 yards in the second half the first week. They’re as good as anyone around defensively.”
Frisco (3-0 overall, 1-0 District 7-5A-Div. II) opened the scoring with an 8-yard burst by Donta Reece. Reece finished with 67 yards on seven carries. It was a balanced effort by the Raccoons. Bradford Martin had just four carries but two went for scores on a night in which he rushed for 92 yards.
The ensuing drive for Lake Dallas (1-2, 0-1) showed promise. Falcons senior quarterback Trevor Moon rushed for 40 yards and also completed a 6-yard pass to senior Hunter Markham. However, that drive ended in an interception.
“That was a good drive, a good answer after their drive,” Young said. “We told our kids the whole week that getting the first first down against them is the hardest. We got a first one, a second one to make it a little easier. We had a couple of drives tonight that were good tonight. We had a bunch of others that started with five-yard penalties. Going first and 15 against them is like going first and 25.”
Moon rushed for a team-high 43 yards on 13 carries.
Frisco proceeded to blow the game open with 32 points over the second and third quarters to take a commanding 39-0 lead.
Raccoons quarterback Caree’ Green completed 5-of-8 through the air for 102 yards. Arkansas commit Chase Lowery had three catches for 82 yards.
Lake Dallas made sure it wasn’t shut out on its home field. Preston Gregg nailed a 32-yard field goal with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“I thought at times we played well on offense and defense,” Young said. “Our special teams did some good things, too. We did a good job punting the ball, covering kicks, covering punts. We made a field goal. We had one punt that we nearly recovered and had another one that was close. We were sharp on special teams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.