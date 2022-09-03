CORINTH — The Lake Dallas football team fell behind early against Frisco Centennial but then scored 20 unanswered points on its way to a 29-23 win at Falcon Stadium Friday night to remain unbeaten early in the season.
Centennial’s Harry Stewart took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Titans (1-1) a 7-0 lead on the very first play of the game.
The Falcons (2-0) stalled on their opening offensive possession but forced Centennial to punt early in the first quarter. Niki Gray returned the kick 62 yards to the Titans 6-yard line.
Lake Dallas had to settle for a field goal but went ahead 10-7 when Gray reeled in a 45-yard pass from Cade Bortnem with just over a minute left in the opening quarter.
Gray finished with 210 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to lead the Falcons.
“Niki is a special player,” said Jason Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “He’s so dynamic and we look forward to spectacular things from him this year.”
After forcing another punt, the Bortnem-Gray connection struck again late in the second half, this time on a 35-yard touchdown strike to increase the lead to 17-7.
Lake Dallas continued their momentum early in the third quarter after Luan Le’s second field goal split the uprights to give the Falcons a 20-7 lead.
Centennial answered immediately on its ensuing possession.
After a lengthy drive, junior running back Harry Stewart took a pitch off tackle and raced in from the 2-yard line to cut the deficit to 20-14 with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter. Stewart led all rushers with 110 yards on 22 carries.
“Harry is our workhorse,” said Matt Webb, Centennial head coach. “We expect big things from him this year and he’s got off to a great start this season.”
Lake Dallas was forced to punt on its next possession, and the Titans drove the length of the field and took a 21-20 lead when Naman Goyal found Brett Eskidsen in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown. Eskiden reeled in seven receptions for 104 yards to lead the Titans.
On the last play of the third quarter, Bortnem threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Keonde Henry to regain the lead 26-21.
Centennial blocked the extra point, Tyler Raymond recovered and raced 90 yards to make the score 26-23.
Bortnem threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 23 yards.
“These games against Frisco Centennial are always exciting,” Young said. “We’ve been doing it for several years and it always gets us ready for district play.”
Lake Dallas extended the lead at 29-23 when Le kicked his third field goal of the game, this one from 38-yards out with just over four minutes left in the game.
Centennial plays at Sherman next Friday, while Lake Dallas travels to Princeton. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
