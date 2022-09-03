Lake Dallas vs Frisco Centennial

Lake Dallas sophomore Dylan Brauchle (4) tries to out-run Frisco Centennial senior Tyler Raymond (20) during Friday's non-district ballgame.

 Photo courtesy of Kimberly Lynn

CORINTH — The Lake Dallas football team fell behind early against Frisco Centennial but then scored 20 unanswered points on its way to a 29-23 win at Falcon Stadium Friday night to remain unbeaten early in the season.

Centennial’s Harry Stewart took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Titans (1-1) a 7-0 lead on the very first play of the game.

