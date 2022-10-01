All throughout Friday's District 3-5A Division II game, Frisco Memorial senior place kicker Ian Villarreal had shown plenty of leg.
Villarreal made field goals of 40, 39, 47 and 50 yards. But when he lined for a 39-yard attempt in overtime, he didn't account for the speed of Lake Dallas senior Xinjin Gomez.
Gomez came off the left end unblocked and got both hands on the ball while diving to the turf. Memorial's place holder ran back six yards to grab the ball. However, he then attempted a pass, which was intercepted by Falcon senior defensive back Eli Koch. Koch ran back the interception 56 yards for a Lake Dallas touchdown, and the Falcons escaped with a wild 54-48 homecoming victory at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
Three of Villarreal's four field goals were recorded during the second quarter, including a 47-yard make with 24 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Warriors (1-5 overall, 0-2 district) a 30-27 lead. He sent the game into overtime after he made a 50-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.
Memorial quarterback Jake Gierkey threw for 144 yards on 6-of-14 passing with two touchdowns. Ferron Cotton had only three receptions on the night, with two going for touchdowns. He finished with 102 receiving yards. True Booker paced the Warriors' ground attack, rushing for 54 yards with two touchdowns.
Lake Dallas junior quarterback Cade Bortnem rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and connected with junior wide receiver Keonde Henry on an eight-yard strike with five seconds left in the third quarter to five the Falcons a 41-30 lead.
Bortnem had another big night for the unbeaten Falcons (6-0, 2-0), throwing for 375 yards on 24-of-36 passing with five touchdowns overall. Senior Evan Weinberg was Bortnem's favorite target in the passing game. Weinberg had 189 receiving yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns. Henry also tallied two touchdowns.
Lake Dallas also received key contributions from sophomore running back Dylan Brauchle, who rushed for 150 yards on 14 carries with two scores. Brauchle ran for a 67-yard touchdown just 18 seconds into the ballgame, which gave the Falcons a quick 7-0 lead.
On a night in which Memorial scored 48 points, Lake Dallas' defense came up with a huge series of plays in the second quarter. The Falcons turned over the ball four times during the final eight minutes of the first half, but the Warriors were held to just nine points on three Villarreal field goals.
Lake Dallas' schedule is about to get a lot tougher with Argyle (6-0), Frisco Emerson (6-0) and Frisco Independence (5-0) awaiting the Falcons in each of the next three games. Next Friday's game at Argyle kicks off at 7 p.m.
Memorial, meanwhile, will look to hand Emerson its first loss that same night at The Star at the Ford Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.