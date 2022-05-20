Wakeland has been here before. Independence has not.
But one would never know that based on how the teams traded punches in Game 2 of their 5A Region II quarterfinal best-of-3 series on Friday.
However, experience does count for something and perhaps that made a difference as the night went on.
The Wolverines scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning to break open a tie game to claim a 9-4 win to sweep their series and advance to the regional semifinals where they will meet Lufkin at a time and place to be deterined.
With one out the 10th, Jackson Dillingham tripled to put the go-ahead run on base.
Independence got the second out but that is when Wakeland made its move.
Carson Priebe doubled home the go-ahead run and Addison Brown followed with a run-scoring single to make it 6-4.
Owen Cassano Followed with a RBI single and Jack Bryan delivered a two-run triple to make it 9-4 and that would be it.
Fresh of their opening-game victory, the Wolverines struck first when Conner Cassano singled and scored on a RBI triple by Addison Brown.
Dylan Snead followed with a run-scoring base it to stake them to a 2-0 lead.
The Knights had their share of chances in the opener and they finally cashed in the top of the third.
Hayden O’Neil doubled and Luke Noack walked to set the table.
Wyatt Sanford drove in a run with a base hit and Jake Maroney then drew a walk to load the bases. Syver Bakken drew a free pass to force in a run to tie it up and Parker Herlehy followed with a two-run double to give Independence a 4-2 lead.
Wakeland got one back in the top of the fourth, as Cooper Huff doubled, and Carson Priebe came through with two outs with a RBI double to make it a one-run game.
It stayed that way until the top of the seventh, when the Wolverines were able to push across the equalizer.
Brown reached on an error, Owen Cassano walked and Jack Bryan was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Mason Priebe then reached on an error to plate a run, but Independence was able to escape the jam without further damage to preserve the 4-4 tie.
It would stay that way until the ninth, and it was the Wolverines who were able to put together the decisive rally to advane.
THURSDAY
In an all-FISD battle on the other side of the bracket, Wakeland used strong pitching and a pair of big swings of the bat to claim a 4-0 win over Independence in Game 1 at Deeter Smotherman Field.
The teams will return to action for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday at the same site, with the third game, if necessary, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Holden Yaksick scattered three hits in six innings of work to get the win for the Wolverines, with Jacob Kaczo coming on in the seventh to close it out.
Wakeland did not get a lot off of Hunter Norris, but a pair of clutch hits proved to be the difference.
In the bottom of the second inning, Owen Cassano singled, and then with two outs, Mason Priebe belted a two-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead.
It was a similar story in the bottom of the sixth, as Conner Cassano tripled and Carson Priebe followed with a two-run bomb to give them some insurance and make it a 4-0 game.
The Knights, who are in the third round for the first time in program history, had their chances, as they had runners on base in every inning.
It started in the top of the first inning, as Luke Noack was hit by a pitch and Jackson Parsley walked to start the game. Wyatt Sanford moved them into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, but Reid retired the next two batters to get out unscathed.
Independence put got a runner into scoring position in the third when Parsley walked and Jake Maroney singled and then again in the sixth on a double by Parker Herlehy, but they were again left stranded.
Perhaps the Knights’ best chance came in the top of the seventh, as Hayden O’Neil walked, Parsley was hit by a pitch and Sanford drew a free pass to load the bases with one out.
But Koczo buckled down and induced a 6-4-3 double play to finish it out and put Wakeland one win away from advancing.
