FRISCO REEDY CROSS COUNTRY GARRICK SPIELER

Reedy senior Garrick Spieler earned a top-10 individual finish and led the Lions into third place in the team standings to claim bronze medals at the state cross country meet on Nov. 5 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

 Photo Courtesy of Frisco ISD Athletics

Cross country is a multi-faceted sport.

There is the competition against your peers, with the race to the finish line to determine the winner of the race.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments