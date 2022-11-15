Cross country is a multi-faceted sport.
There is the competition against your peers, with the race to the finish line to determine the winner of the race.
There is team competition, where a group of runners band together to help achieve the best overall result
And then there is the competition within one’s self, with the personal drive to lower times each and every time they take to a course.
It was a successful season on all three fronts for Reedy senior Garrick Spieler, who added his name to a long list of Frisco ISD cross country standouts.
At the 9-5A cross country meet last month, Spieler helped the Lions defend their team championship, and captured his first district individual title in 15:41.91, besting the field by 10 seconds, and his mark from the previous year by almost a full minute.
A little more than a week later, in one of the most dramatic races of the season, Spieler edged Lovejoy’s Will Carlson by five-hundredths of a second to capture the Region II individual championship. That finish also helped Reedy to a runner-up finish in the team standings and a trip to Round Rock for the state meet at Old Settler’s Park on Nov. 4-5.
In the biggest race of the season, Spieler turned in another strong performance, as he placed ninth overall with a time of 15:46.70, which was 27 seconds faster than his run on the same course last year, and it helped lead the Lions to the medal stand in the team competition, where they took home the bronze.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Spieler talks about the success he and his teammates enjoyed this season, his growth as a runner, and what the future holds.
SLM: Congratulations on a great season! It has been a busy few weeks for you. Do you have a chance to sit back and relax for a bit, or are you still working out/training on a regular basis?
GS: Thank you! I am racing in the Nike Cross South Regional next weekend with hopes to make it to the national meet in December, so i am continuing to train until those meets are over.
SLM: Cross country is unique in that it is both a team and an individual sport. How do you approach meets with both mindsets?
GS: It’s definitely unique I always like to think that the better I place individually, the better it will be for the team. I have to realize that I’m not only running for myself but for the benefit of the team and that drives me to not give up during the races.
SLM: As a senior, you have younger teammates looking up to you. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
GS: I always try to lead by example during practice, pushing during the workouts and doing the small things like stretches and strides. A lot of the underclassmen are new to the sport so I try and instill the tradition of hard work that has gotten our team to be competitive today, similar to what the seniors did to me when I was a freshman.
SLM: You have steadily gotten better during your high school career. What kind of things have you done to improve?
GS: Cross country was always a struggle for me. I saw great success freshman year, then I ran in too many roadblocks sophomore and junior year due to many coaching changes and COVID, but I found staying disciplined and setting achievable goals drove me to success this year.
SLM: Do you have a particular strategy that you use on the course, or does that vary based on the race and the location?
GS: I always like to start at a controlled pace that I can keep throughout the first 1-2 miles of the race and then i will either slowly speed up or go all out the third mile. I don't have the strongest kick so I like to really hammer the last mile to try and drop as many people as I can before the final stretch.
SLM: How long have you been running cross country and what got you into the sport?
GS: I joined cross country freshman year in order to build my endurance for soccer. I always had plans to be a D1 soccer player and then go pro before high school.
SLM: Have you played other sports?
GS: I played soccer until my sophomore year of high school, both club and school, and I also played basketball until 8th grade.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences, both in your cross country career, and personally?
GS: All the seniors before me have always influenced me to really work hard.
SLM: As a senior, what did it mean to you to return to the state meet and finish as well as you did?
GS: It was great! To come back and race in my fourth state championship, it was kind of bittersweet. Ever since I came freshman year, it was always a goal to medal at state and i was finally able to complete that goal last Saturday. As well as being able to lead the team to a podium spot, it was truly a great way to end my Reedy cross country carrier
SLM: What are your plans, both immediate, and long term, for your future in cross country and in other endeavors?
GS: I plan to compete in cross country and track at the next level, but I haven’t decided where yet. I plan to study computer science and get a job in cybersecurity while working to be the best athlete I can be.
