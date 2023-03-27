As is the case with many first-year programs, the Panther Creek boys basketball team took some lumps over the course of the year.
But the Panthers, one of the youngest teams in the area, were in playoff contention until late in the season and with a bulk of the squad returning next season, the future looks bright.
Panther Creek’s efforts were recognized on the 11-4A all-district team, where it landed seven players on the list.
That included one superlative award winner as sophomore Sentel Simpson was voted as the co-newcomer of the year after averaging a double-double with 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
Simpson was joined on the first team by a pair of teammates in junior Christian Wells and sophomore Sabien McGraw.
Wells scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds per game, while McGraw recorded 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Timi Adebanjo was recognized for his work on the other end of the court as he was selected to the all-defensive team.
Sophomore Xavier Rainwater averaged 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the second team along with sophomore Ryan Garner, and freshman Kedreon Cole was an honorable mention selection.
11-4A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Carter May Sr. Aubrey
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Jacob Emmers Jr. Anna
Carson Brown Sr. Van Alstyne
Defensive Player of the Year
Jadun Mason Jr. Anna
6th Man of the Year
Gavin Barnes Jr. Aubrey
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Sentel Simpson So. Panther Creek
Elijah Herron So. Aubrey
Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year
Aubrey
Anna
First Team
Christian Wells Jr. Panther Creek
Sabien McGraw So. Panther Creek
Branden West Jr. Aubrey
Tay Ross Sr. Aubrey
Kasey Ollison Sr. Celina
Riley Dancer Sr. Van Alstyne
Kade Ramer Jr. Van Alstyne
Caden Cunanan Sr. Carrollton Ranchview
Johnathan Brown Sr. Anna
Reese Snodgrass Jr. Anna
All-Defensive Team
Timi Adebanjo So. Panther Creek
Second Team
Ryan Garner So. Panther Creek
Xavier Rainwater So. Panther Creek
Honorable Mention
Kedreon Cole Fr. Panther Creek
