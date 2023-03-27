Panther Creek Panthers logo

As is the case with many first-year programs, the Panther Creek boys basketball team took some lumps over the course of the year.

But the Panthers, one of the youngest teams in the area, were in playoff contention until late in the season and with a bulk of the squad returning next season, the future looks bright.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments