Lebanon Trail sweeps East in non-district affair

PLANO – The Lebanon Trail volleyball team has faced some of the stiffest competition the area has to offer so far this season, and Tuesday night against Plano East was no different.
The Lady Panthers provided a powerful test to an up-and-coming Lady Trail Blazers ball club, but Lebanon Trail proved to be too much in a sweep over East (25-21, 25-17, 25-23).
Although the final result was a sweep, East gave the Lady Trail Blazers all they could handle and held late leads in all three sets.
In the first, the Lady Panthers pounced on a 6-2 run that was capped off by sophomore middle blocker Tayha Little, which gave them a 15-14 advantage, but a 7-1 Lebanon Trail run soon followed.
Then in the second set, a powerful kill by freshman middle blocker Riley Hempill put East up by three at 10-7, but the Lady Trail Blazers embarked on a commanding 18-7 run to close things out comfortably.
Lastly in the third, the Lady Panthers rallied back from a 12-5 deficit to even snag a late lead at 17-16 following a pair of kills from senior right side Ally Poholsky. But once again, Lebanon Trail stormed right back to take the narrow two-point victory to complete the sweep.
“Right now, we have such young players trying to learn that grit and just run with it,” said Cathy Manderson, East head coach. “As soon as we make a couple of mistakes, that immaturity sets in. We’re trying to figure it out, but if we had regained some of those points throughout the game it could have been a total game-changer.”
Lebanon Trail, which was a playoff team a year ago without any seniors on the roster, has gone through the gauntlet of elite programs so far in non-district action.
With the win over East, the Lady Trail Blazers improved to 14-9, but some of the losses have come against top-notch 6A squads in Byron Nelson, Plano West, McKinney Boyd, Flower Mound and The Woodlands. Having played against some of the top-ranked units in the state helped Lebanon Trail tremendously throughout those tight situations in which it appeared as if the Lady Panthers would make a game of it.
“Something we have noticed while playing these bigger 6A schools is finishing matches,” said Elise Swearengin, Lebanon Trail head coach. “We have been really working on that this past week, so for them to come out and take care of what we needed to take care of made me really proud of them.”
A major driving force on the night for Lebanon Trail, specifically in the stellar comeback in the second set, came from junior middle blocker Tyrah Ariail.
Ariail, a USC commit, took over once her squad fell behind by three points midway through the second set and reeled off eight of her team-high 14 kills in the frame — accounting for one-third of her team’s points during that stretch.
“It’s amazing to have such athletic middles, and having [Ariail] really helps us spread the ball around from pin to pin to give our hitters the opportunity,” Swearengin said. “That makes our opponent really stop and think about our middles. If we keep feeding Tyrah the ball and letting her take care of business we’ll be pretty good.”
The Lady Trail Blazers will look to continue to do just that Friday night when they begin district play against Reedy, while East gets back on the court Tuesday against Hebron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.