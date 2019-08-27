You are the owner of this article.
Lebanon Trail sweeps East in non-district affair

  • Bryan Murphy bmurphy@starlocalmedia.com
East freshman outside hitter Krista Dooley

East freshman outside hitter Krista Dooley was one of three freshmen who saw significant playing time Tuesday in the loss at home to Lebanon Trail.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

PLANO – The Lebanon Trail volleyball team has faced some of the stiffest competition the area has to offer so far this season, and Tuesday night against Plano East was no different.

The Lady Panthers provided a powerful test to an up-and-coming Lady Trail Blazers ball club, but Lebanon Trail proved to be too much in a sweep over East (25-21, 25-17, 25-23).

Although the final result was a sweep, East gave the Lady Trail Blazers all they could handle and held late leads in all three sets.

In the first, the Lady Panthers pounced on a 6-2 run that was capped off by sophomore middle blocker Tayha Little, which gave them a 15-14 advantage, but a 7-1 Lebanon Trail run soon followed.

Then in the second set, a powerful kill by freshman middle blocker Riley Hempill put East up by three at 10-7, but the Lady Trail Blazers embarked on a commanding 18-7 run to close things out comfortably.

Lastly in the third, the Lady Panthers rallied back from a 12-5 deficit to even snag a late lead at 17-16 following a pair of kills from senior right side Ally Poholsky. But once again, Lebanon Trail stormed right back to take the narrow two-point victory to complete the sweep.

“Right now, we have such young players trying to learn that grit and just run with it,” said Cathy Manderson, East head coach. “As soon as we make a couple of mistakes, that immaturity sets in. We’re trying to figure it out, but if we had regained some of those points throughout the game it could have been a total game-changer.”

Lebanon Trail junior libero Lexi Abbey

Lebanon Trail junior libero Lexi Abbey and the Lady Trail Blazers held off Plano East to complete the sweep over the Lady Panthers before district play begins against Reedy.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Lebanon Trail, which was a playoff team a year ago without any seniors on the roster, has gone through the gauntlet of elite programs so far in non-district action.

With the win over East, the Lady Trail Blazers improved to 14-9, but some of the losses have come against top-notch 6A squads in Byron Nelson, Plano West, McKinney Boyd, Flower Mound and The Woodlands. Having played against some of the top-ranked units in the state helped Lebanon Trail tremendously throughout those tight situations in which it appeared as if the Lady Panthers would make a game of it.

“Something we have noticed while playing these bigger 6A schools is finishing matches,” said Elise Swearengin, Lebanon Trail head coach. “We have been really working on that this past week, so for them to come out and take care of what we needed to take care of made me really proud of them.”

A major driving force on the night for Lebanon Trail, specifically in the stellar comeback in the second set, came from junior middle blocker Tyrah Ariail.

Ariail, a USC commit, took over once her squad fell behind by three points midway through the second set and reeled off eight of her team-high 14 kills in the frame — accounting for one-third of her team’s points during that stretch.

“It’s amazing to have such athletic middles, and having [Ariail] really helps us spread the ball around from pin to pin to give our hitters the opportunity,” Swearengin said. “That makes our opponent really stop and think about our middles. If we keep feeding Tyrah the ball and letting her take care of business we’ll be pretty good.”

The Lady Trail Blazers will look to continue to do just that Friday night when they begin district play against Reedy, while East gets back on the court Tuesday against Hebron.

