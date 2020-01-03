Liberty hangs on in one-point win over Centennial

FRISCO – Over the last decade, the Liberty girls basketball team has been one of the state’s elite powers, but expectations coming into this season remained lower than normal.
The Lady Redhawks graduated nearly their entire roster from a year ago but still find themselves off to another scorching hot start in district play.
Liberty extended its district winning streak to seven games Friday and improved to 7-0 with yet another impressive victory, this time with a thrilling 44-43 triumph over playoff-hopeful Centennial.
Despite the massive roster overhaul from last year’s squad that reached the state finals, one player in particular that has taken a massive step going into her second season has been point guard Jazzy Owens-Barnett.
The sophomore sensation has led Liberty in a variety of ways this year and did so once again versus the Lady Titans with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds in the win.
“She has a long way to go, but she’s getting smarter and smarter every day,” said Ross Reedy, Liberty head coach. “She’s never really played point guard before, but she’s becoming a better decision maker at that position and is more aware in so many situations.”
After a rather quiet first half with just eight points going into the final seconds, Owens-Barnett hauled in a rebound and went the length of the court before releasing a 3-pointer on the run at the buzzer. Her last-second shot sunk through the bottom of the net, as she and the rest of her crew stormed into the locker rooms with a 26-19 advantage at the break.
“They closed out quarters better than we did, so that was huge” Reedy said. “It’s funny because we were just talking about when she shot a buzzer beater earlier this year with about four seconds left. This time she got herself an extra dribble to make sure she let it go with under a second to go. You have to be really composed to do that and that was instrumental in us winning the game.”
Other than that dazzling shot to end the half, Centennial did indeed close out quarters at a more efficient rate starting in the first frame with a late make from downtown by junior guard Leila Patel to put the Lady Titans up, 10-9, after one.
Then with the entire momentum heading into the third quarter, the Lady Redhawks raced ahead by as many as 12 behind baskets from junior guard Maya Jain, sophomore guard Ashley Anderson and Owens-Barnett.
However, a 3-pointer from senior guard Lucy Rogers and a trip to the free throw line by forward Payton Hand cut the Liberty lead back to single digits just before the fourth.
The long ball, which has been the bread and butter for Centennial much of the season, then became a factor with three makes from beyond the arc, including Patel’s third shot from deep on the night and back-to-back triples from senior guard Madison Ott.
“We were up eight going into the fourth quarter and great teams want to extend the lead there,” Reedy said. “You have to tip your hat off to Centennial because they do a really good job. If they get a little bit of space they’re capable of knocking down some shots, which they did. We got a little frantic, but that’s on myself because we need to practice being in those situations.”
But the last-ditch efforts were just too little, too late, as Ott’s final bucket from 3-point land cut the deficit to one at 44-43 with just a couple of seconds left on the clock.
In the loss, Ott paced all scorers with 19 points, 10 of which came in the fourth, while Patel followed suit in double-digits with 14 points of her own.
The lady Titans now fall to 5-2 in district play this season and look to regroup Tuesday at Memorial, while Liberty looks to extend its winning streak at home against Wakeland.
