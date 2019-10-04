Liberty, Lebanon Trail lead the pack in 9-5A

While many other districts across the state are still ramping up, the all-Frisco volleyball district that is 9-5A is already beyond the midway point with eight games left to go.
To no surprise, Liberty and Lebanon Trail remain at the top of the district standings, while other perennial playoff teams such as Wakeland and Reedy remain alive for a district title as well.
Beyond the Lady Wolverines and Lions, others like Independence and Centennial are still in the mix as well vying for a potential playoff berth. But let’s take a closer look at the top four teams currently in the standings as the second half of district play is officially underway.
1. Liberty (10-0)
The Lady Redhawks picked up yet another critical victory Tuesday night against Wakeland to remain undefeated through the first 10 district games of the season.
Liberty was down 2-1 heading into the fourth before the reigning district champions soared back to narrowly take game four and then cruised to a 15-4 triumph in the fifth and final set.
Wakeland has now taken the Lady Redhawks to five games twice this year while only Centennial, Memorial and Lebanon Trail were able to grab just one set each against them.
Minnesota commit Jenna Wenaas has been a dominant force once again and is having another MVP-like run in her senior campaign, as she leads her squad in kills with 456 and is second in digs with 312.
2. Lebanon Trail (9-1)
Lebanon Trail may have caught a few folks by surprise a year ago when it snuck into the playoffs in its first-ever ride in Class 5A, but this season’s squad isn’t fooling anybody.
The Lady Trail Blazers are off to a fantastic 9-1 start in district action with their only loss coming at the hands of first-place Liberty last Friday.
This ball club is led by one of the top players in the country in USC commit Tyrah Arail, who has a whopping 94 blocks and 214 kills on the season.
Much like the Lady Redhawks, Lebanon Trail has hardly been tested in district play and has won five of its nine contests in way of a sweep.
3. Reedy (6-4)
Ever since Reedy joined the rest of Frisco ISD in 5A competition in 2016, it has yet to finish with a losing record.
In fact, the Lions’ four district losses is already the most they have endured in any of their first four seasons, but that shouldn’t be a cause for concern just yet.
Despite graduating most of its top playmakers from a year ago, including district MVP Stephanie Young, Reedy still appears to be a playoff-caliber program in 2019 that has proven it can win in scrappy fashion against other formidable foes.
One of those victories came in a five-set thriller over Wakeland on Sept. 17 and currently own the tiebreaker for third place over the Lady Wolverines.
3. Wakeland (6-4)
Wakeland has been a volleyball powerhouse in Frisco ISD for quite some time and this year certainly is no different.
The Lady Wolverines are on pace to clinch a playoff spot for the sixth consecutive season and are also the only team in 9-5A to push Liberty to five games thus far. Despite the 6-4 record through the first 10 meetings, this year’s crew very well could make another deep postseason run like it did last season when it advanced five rounds before falling to juggernaut Lovejoy.
Head coach Kim Watson, who has been at Wakeland since it opened in 2006, also reached a legendary milestone back on Sept. 24 when she recorded her 700th career victory in a win over Frisco.
